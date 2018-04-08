The Moviegoer, April 8-14: 'Grease' and Hollywood Noir

20th Annual Noir City: Hollywood It's like this, see? There ain't no better joint to catch the flickers about hard-luck cases and the dames that drive them to drink and murder than at a swanky theater in the heart of Hollywood. The 10-day fest kicks off with The Blue Dahlia (1946) and I Love Trouble (1948), April 13, 7:30 p.m. Author James Ellroy and the Film Noir Foundation's Eddie Mueller will discuss neo-noir L.A. Confidential (1997) after the screening on April 14, 7:30 p.m. American Cinematheque and Film Noir Foundation, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. April 13, $15. April 14, $13-$15. www.americancinematheque calendar.com