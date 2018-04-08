The Moviegoer, April 8-14: 'Grease' and Hollywood Noir

TCM Big Screen Classics Presents: "Grease" 40th Anniversary In 1978, "Grease" was indeed the word. Director Randal Kleiser's big-screen adaptation of the popular stage musical about the romance between cocksure greaser Danny (John Travolta) and earnest "good girl" Sandy (Olivia Newton-John) was a phenom that spawned fashion trends (satin jacket anyone?) and a multi-platinum double-soundtrack album long before the "High School Musical" kids were even born. Various theaters, April 8 and 11. www.fathomevents.com
20th Annual Noir City: Hollywood It's like this, see? There ain't no better joint to catch the flickers about hard-luck cases and the dames that drive them to drink and murder than at a swanky theater in the heart of Hollywood. The 10-day fest kicks off with The Blue Dahlia (1946) and I Love Trouble (1948), April 13, 7:30 p.m. Author James Ellroy and the Film Noir Foundation's Eddie Mueller will discuss neo-noir L.A. Confidential (1997) after the screening on April 14, 7:30 p.m. American Cinematheque and Film Noir Foundation, Egyptian Theatre, 6712 Hollywood Blvd., Hollywood, (323) 466-3456. April 13, $15. April 14, $13-$15. www.americancinematheque calendar.com
50th Anniversary: "Rosemary's Baby" Director Roman Polanski's 1968 masterpiece is a sinister psychological thriller with Mia Farrow as an isolated young wife who seems to become paranoid as her pregnancy progresses. The outstanding cast includes John Cassavetes as Rosemary's husband, Ralph Bellamy and Ruth Gordon in an Oscar-winning turn as the seemingly sweet but nefarious neighbor. Interestingly, 50 years later, the exiled director and Farrow find themselves on opposite ends of the #MeToo movement. Ahrya Fine Arts, 8556 Wilshire Blvd., Beverly Hills, (310) 478-3836. April 13, 7:30 p.m. www.laemmle.com
Metaphors on Vision: Films by Stan Brakhage The first evening of the celebration of the late director Brakhage, a giant in the world experimental, non-narrative filmmaking, includes important early works including Anticipation of the Night (1958) and four of his short films. The second evening, titled "Selected Songs," features Songs 1-5 (1964) and Song 23: 23rd Psalm Branch, (1967), the director's celebrated film response to the Vietnam War. Co-presented by UCLA Film & Television Archive, Filmforum, and Acropolis Cinema. Billy Wilder Theatre, 10899 Wilshire Blvd., Los Angeles, (310) 206-8013. Metaphors on Vision, April 13, 7:30 p.m. Selected Songs, April 14, 7:30 p.m. $8-$10. www.cinema.ucla.edu/events. The series will continue on April 15 at the Echo Park Film Center. See www.acropoliscinema.com