TV This Week, April 16-22: 'Guerrilla,' 'Veep,' the L.A. riots and more

SUNDAY
The Brothers Gibb are feted in the new special “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees.” Performers include Celine Dion, John Legend, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder. 8 p.m. CBS
The 2013 miniseries “The White Queen” begets a sequel, the eight-part drama “The White Princess,” based on the Philippa Gregory novel set in 15th century England. With Jodie Comer and “Game of Thrones’ ” Michelle Fairley. 8 p.m. Starz
The first-ever “Beverly Hills Dog Show” takes place in Pomona … wait, what? “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley emcees the event at the Fairplex. 8 p.m. USA
Hail to the chef: Alton Brown hosts “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” a new iteration of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network
The relentlessly unpleasant supernatural drama “The Leftovers” returns for a third and final season. With Justin Theroux and Amy Brenneman. 9 p.m. HBO
A geneticist and a biblical scholar try to solve an ancient mystery in the new special “The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA.” 9 p.m. History Channel
The revolution will be televised: Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Idris Elba fight the power in early 1970s London in the new six-part series “Guerrilla.” 9 p.m. Showtime
Goodbye, “Girls.” After six seasons, the Lena Dunham comedy about four gal pals in NYC ends its run. 10 p.m. HBO
John Stamos, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The former “Full House” star is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC
Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) suffers the indignities of her post-POTUS life in a new season of “Veep.” With Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky. 10:36 p.m. HBO
MONDAY
Time’s up for the first season of the action-drama reboot “24: Legacy.” With Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits. 8 p.m. Fox
A Jewish college student in the 1950s learns that all’s unfair in love and war in a 2016 adaptation of the Phillip Roth novel “Indignation.” With Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon and Tracy Letts. 8 p.m. HBO
Meet the farmers, scientists and other activists working to preserve humankind’s agricultural legacy in the documentary “SEED: The Untold Story” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE
“Car Saviors” restore vintage automobiles to their former glory in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
TUESDAY
“Pretty Little Liars” returns with new episodes. Then, Bella Thorne is the belle of the ball in Tinseltown in the premiere of “Famous in Love.” 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform
Cruel and unusual? “Frontline” examines the use of solitary confinement in the prison system in the new exposé “Last Days of Solitary.” 9 p.m. KOCE
Where were you in ’92? The new documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” chronicles the civil unrest that rocked our fair city a quarter-century ago. 9 p.m. A&E
Andrew Zimmern visits Asheville, N.C., then Buffalo, N.Y., as “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” returns with two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
The new talk show “Problematic With Moshe Kasher” promises to keep it civil while discussing the hot-button issues of the day. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Far out! A longtime friend of the late astronaut Gordon Cooper goes in search of “Cooper’s Treasure” in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
WEDNESDAY
Welcome to the “Hotel Armadillo.” The largest species of that heavily armored mammal is featured in this new episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE
A way out: “Nova” explores a WWII-era “Holocaust Escape Tunnel” discovered in Lithuania in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
It’s brother against brother — both played by Ewan McGregor! — on Season 3 of the darkly comic anthology series “Fargo.” With David Thewlis, Jim Gaffigan and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. 10 p.m. FX
THURSDAY
A change is gonna come: The debut installment of “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History” focuses on music that helped fuel the civil-rights movement. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN
For better or for worse, the reality series “Married at First Sight” is back with a matchmaking special followed by the season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime
The action drama “The Blacklist” is back in business with two new episodes. James Spader stars. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC
Take the shot! Teams of video-gamers vie for a sizable chunk of change in the new E-sports special “H1Z1: Fight for the Crown.” 9 p.m. KTLA
Supermodel Kate Upton challenges pop music’s Ricky Martin — advantage, Martin — in an all new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike
FRIDAY
Everyone’s favorite “science guy” (sorry, Neil deGrasse Tyson) returns in the new streaming series “Bill Nye Saves the World.” Any time, Netflix
Titus Welliver suits up for a new season of “Bosch,” based on Michael Connelly’s L.A.-set detective novels. Any time, Amazon
The six-part docu-series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” details how the Internet and social media may be changing the way we view sex, love and relationships. Any time, Netflix
The Iraq War is no place for a raw recruit (Nicholas Hoult, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) in the 2017 drama “Sand Castle.” Henry Cavill also stars. Any time, Netflix
A new edition of “Craft in America” profiles five artists whose work celebrates the natural world. 9 p.m. KOCE
“Yukon Men” brave the elements once again in new episodes of this docu-series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel
The 1992 L.A. riots are also recalled in the new documentary “Burn … Burn!” 9 p.m. Showtime; also Sat., 8:30 p.m.
SATURDAY
Oprah Winfrey portrays a woman who learns of the unlikely role her late mother played in helping to develop new cancer treatments in the fact-based drama “The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks.” Rose Byrne also stars. 8 and 11:45 p.m. HBO
Her ex’s new wife is up to no good in the new thriller “The Other Mother.” With Annie Wersching and Kimberley Crossman. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Her baseball-playing former beau may just be “The Perfect Catch” in this romantic TV movie. With Nikki DeLoach and Andrew Walker. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
