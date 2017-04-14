TV This Week, April 16-22: 'Guerrilla,' 'Veep,' the L.A. riots and more

SUNDAY

The Brothers Gibb are feted in the new special “Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to the Music of the Bee Gees.” Performers include Celine Dion, John Legend, Keith Urban and Stevie Wonder. 8 p.m. CBS

The 2013 miniseries “The White Queen” begets a sequel, the eight-part drama “The White Princess,” based on the Philippa Gregory novel set in 15th century England. With Jodie Comer and “Game of Thrones’ ” Michelle Fairley. 8 p.m. Starz

The first-ever “Beverly Hills Dog Show” takes place in Pomona … wait, what? “Seinfeld’s” John O’Hurley emcees the event at the Fairplex. 8 p.m. USA

Hail to the chef: Alton Brown hosts “Iron Chef Gauntlet,” a new iteration of the culinary competition. 9 p.m. Food Network

The relentlessly unpleasant supernatural drama “The Leftovers” returns for a third and final season. With Justin Theroux and Amy Brenneman. 9 p.m. HBO

A geneticist and a biblical scholar try to solve an ancient mystery in the new special “The Jesus Strand: A Search for DNA.” 9 p.m. History Channel

The revolution will be televised: Freida Pinto, Babou Ceesay and Idris Elba fight the power in early 1970s London in the new six-part series “Guerrilla.” 9 p.m. Showtime

Goodbye, “Girls.” After six seasons, the Lena Dunham comedy about four gal pals in NYC ends its run. 10 p.m. HBO

John Stamos, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The former “Full House” star is up next on the celebrity genealogy series. 10 p.m. TLC

Selina (Julia Louis-Dreyfus) suffers the indignities of her post-POTUS life in a new season of “Veep.” With Tony Hale and Anna Chlumsky. 10:36 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

Time’s up for the first season of the action-drama reboot “24: Legacy.” With Corey Hawkins, Miranda Otto and Jimmy Smits. 8 p.m. Fox

A Jewish college student in the 1950s learns that all’s unfair in love and war in a 2016 adaptation of the Phillip Roth novel “Indignation.” With Logan Lerman, Sarah Gadon and Tracy Letts. 8 p.m. HBO

Meet the farmers, scientists and other activists working to preserve humankind’s agricultural legacy in the documentary “SEED: The Untold Story” on a new “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

“Car Saviors” restore vintage automobiles to their former glory in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

TUESDAY

“Pretty Little Liars” returns with new episodes. Then, Bella Thorne is the belle of the ball in Tinseltown in the premiere of “Famous in Love.” 8 and 9 p.m. Freeform

Cruel and unusual? “Frontline” examines the use of solitary confinement in the prison system in the new exposé “Last Days of Solitary.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Where were you in ’92? The new documentary “L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” chronicles the civil unrest that rocked our fair city a quarter-century ago. 9 p.m. A&E

Andrew Zimmern visits Asheville, N.C., then Buffalo, N.Y., as “Bizarre Foods: Delicious Destinations” returns with two new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel

The new talk show “Problematic With Moshe Kasher” promises to keep it civil while discussing the hot-button issues of the day. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Far out! A longtime friend of the late astronaut Gordon Cooper goes in search of “Cooper’s Treasure” in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel

WEDNESDAY

Welcome to the “Hotel Armadillo.” The largest species of that heavily armored mammal is featured in this new episode of “Nature.” 8 p.m. KOCE

A way out: “Nova” explores a WWII-era “Holocaust Escape Tunnel” discovered in Lithuania in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE

It’s brother against brother — both played by Ewan McGregor! — on Season 3 of the darkly comic anthology series “Fargo.” With David Thewlis, Jim Gaffigan and Mary Elizabeth Winstead. 10 p.m. FX

THURSDAY

A change is gonna come: The debut installment of “Soundtracks: Songs That Defined History” focuses on music that helped fuel the civil-rights movement. 7 and 10 p.m. CNN

For better or for worse, the reality series “Married at First Sight” is back with a matchmaking special followed by the season premiere. 8 and 9 p.m. Lifetime

The action drama “The Blacklist” is back in business with two new episodes. James Spader stars. 9 and 10 p.m. NBC

Take the shot! Teams of video-gamers vie for a sizable chunk of change in the new E-sports special “H1Z1: Fight for the Crown.” 9 p.m. KTLA

Supermodel Kate Upton challenges pop music’s Ricky Martin — advantage, Martin — in an all new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10 p.m. Spike

FRIDAY

Everyone’s favorite “science guy” (sorry, Neil deGrasse Tyson) returns in the new streaming series “Bill Nye Saves the World.” Any time, Netflix

Titus Welliver suits up for a new season of “Bosch,” based on Michael Connelly’s L.A.-set detective novels. Any time, Amazon

The six-part docu-series “Hot Girls Wanted: Turned On” details how the Internet and social media may be changing the way we view sex, love and relationships. Any time, Netflix

The Iraq War is no place for a raw recruit (Nicholas Hoult, “Mad Max: Fury Road”) in the 2017 drama “Sand Castle.” Henry Cavill also stars. Any time, Netflix

A new edition of “Craft in America” profiles five artists whose work celebrates the natural world. 9 p.m. KOCE

“Yukon Men” brave the elements once again in new episodes of this docu-series. 9 p.m. Discovery Channel

The 1992 L.A. riots are also recalled in the new documentary “Burn … Burn!” 9 p.m. Showtime; also Sat., 8:30 p.m.

SATURDAY