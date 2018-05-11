TV This Week, May 13-19: 'The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!' and more

SUNDAY
Mommy moves: The new stand-up special "Ali Wong: Hard Knock Wife" is the comic's followup to her 2016 outing "Ali Wong: Baby Cobra." Any time, Netflix
The March sisters — Jo, Meg, Beth and Amy — are back in a new three-part adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's beloved Civil War-era novel "Little Women" on "Masterpiece." With Emily Watson and Angela Lansbury. 8 p.m. KOCE
A couple of crazy kids get ready to get hitched in the new made-for-cable movie "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance." With Parisa Fitz-Henley and Burgess Abernethy. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Time's up for "Timeless." The sci-fi drama ends its second season with a double episode. 9 p.m. NBC
And … action! The real-time docuseries "This Is Life Live" returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. TLC; also Mon.-Wed.
MONDAY
Filmmaker Paige Goldberg Tolmach investigates a shocking sexual-abuse scandal at her Charleston, S.C., alma mater that led to the suicides of several of her former classmates in the 2018 documentary "What Haunts Us." 9 p.m. Starz
"The Americans' " Keri Russell goes "Running Wild With Bear Grylls" around the Canary Islands in this new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 10 p.m. NBC
The new five-night series "Royal Wedding Watch" delves into the rites and rituals that attend the nuptials of those whose blood is bluer than yours or mine. 10 p.m. KOCE; also Tue.-Thu., and 10:30 p.m. Fri.
Here be monsters on a new installment of "James Cameron's Story of Science Fiction Monsters." Interviewees include Guillermo del Toro, Ridley Scott and "Resident Evil's" Milla Jovovich 10:20 p.m. AMC
TUESDAY
A new episode of "Civilizations" explores the cross-cultural influence the Islamic world had on art and culture in Renaissance Europe and vice versa. 8 p.m. KOCE
"New Girl," we hardly knew ye. After seven seasons, this sitcom starring Zooey Deschanel airs its final episode. 9 p.m. Fox
The final installment of the four-part series "First Civilizations" charts the development of trade in the Indus River Valley in South Asia. 9 p.m. KOCE
Home-makeover maven Jasmine Roth looks for the "Hidden Potential" in various and sundry suburban fixer-uppers in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. HGTV
WEDNESDAY
The hit sitcom "Modern Family" wraps its ninth season. 9 p.m. ABC
"Can We Build a Brain?" "Nova Wonders" details recent advancements in artificial intelligence in this new episode. 9 p.m. KOCE
Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb have the dish in the new special "Inside the Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan." 10 p.m. NBC
"America Inside Out With Katie Couric" tries to put its finger on who's triggering whom in the new episode "The Age of Outrage." 10 p.m. National Geographic Channel
THURSDAY
The supernatural drama "Supernatural" and the superhero drama "Arrow" end their respective seasons. 8 and 9 p.m. KTLA
"Grey's Anatomy" closes out its 14th season and the "Grey's" spin-off "Station 19" its first. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
The best of the best come back to compete on a special all-stars edition of the obstacle-course competition "American Ninja Warrior." 9 p.m. NBC
Louisa May Alcott slept here: The new special "Orchard House: Home of Little Women" offers a tour of the author's childhood home. 9:21 p.m. KOCE
Hell hath no fury like "Citizen Rose." This new unscripted series follows "Charmed" actress Rose McGowan, a leading figure in the fight against sexual abuse in Hollywood. 10 p.m. E!
The truck stops here on the first-season finale of the competition series "Truck Night in America." 10 p.m. History Channel
FRIDAY
G'day, mate? Not so much. "Sherlock's" Martin Freeman plays a dad trying to protect his infant daughter from zombies in the land Down Under in the new horror movie "Cargo." Any time, Netflix
The adaptation of the edgy young-adult novel "13 Reasons Why" returns for a second season. Any time, Netflix
Do they all live happily ever after? Find out on the series finale of the fantasy drama "Once Upon a Time." 8 p.m. ABC
See which pint-sized cook takes home the prize on the season finale of the culinary competition "MasterChef Junior." Gordon Ramsay hosts. 8 p.m. Fox
The fate of the humanity hangs in the balance on the fifth-season finale of "Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D." 9 p.m. ABC
Hedley? No, Hedy! Actress and inventor — yes, inventor — Hedy Lamarr is remembered in a new documentary on "American Masters." 9 p.m. KOCE
"Parks and Rec's" Nick Offerman heads to coal country in eastern Kentucky on a new "America Divided." 9 p.m. Epix
"Skins' " Nicholas Hoult is be-Holden to the producers of "Rebel in the Rye" for the opportunity to portray "Catcher in the Rye" author J.D. Salinger in this 2017 bio-pic. Kevin Spacey also stars. 9 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
You could get up super early to watch Meghan and Harry tie the knot. Or, you could get up super early to watch them tie the knot while Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon poke gentle fun at the proceedings in the new Funny or Die comedy simulcast "The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish!" 4:30 a.m. HBO; repeats at 7:30 a.m. and 9:45 p.m. HBO
Books are for burning, not for learning, in a new adaptation of author Ray Bradbury's futuristic fable "Fahrenheit 451." With "Black Panther's" Michael B. Jordan and "The Shape of Water's" Michael Shannon. 8 p.m. HBO
"SNL" alumna Tina Fey returns to host the 43rd-season finale of "Saturday Night Live." With musical guest, Nicki Minaj. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Another prince-and-commoner combo (Torrance Coombs, Fiona Gubelmann) prepares to live "Royally Ever After" in this new made-for-cable movie. Now let this be the end of it, at least until one of William and Kate's kids hits a marriageable age. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 13 - 19, 2018, in PDF format