What’s on TV This Week: ‘Star Trek: Strange New Worlds,’ a Sheryl Crow rock doc and more

SUNDAY

The star of “Frasier” is your guide in the new series “Kelsey Grammer’s Historic Battles for America.” Anytime, Fox Nation

Venice is the destination on the return of “Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy.” Followed by the debut of the travelogue “Nomad With Carlton McCoy.” 6 and 7 p.m. CNN

Trash will be talked, drinks will be thrown, etc., etc., in yet another season of the franchise entry “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.” 8 p.m. Bravo

A cancer survivor (“SNL’s” Vanessa Bayer) chases her dream of hosting on a home-shopping channel in the new comedy “I Love That for You.” 8:30 p.m. Showtime

A young Jewish woman (Agnes O’Casey) joins the fight against homegrown fascism in 1960s Britain in the new drama “Ridley Road” on “Masterpiece.” 9 p.m. KOCE

A stand-up comic proves you can go home again — kinda sorta maybe — in the new reality series “Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?” 10 and 10:30 p.m. E!

If you’re short on information and short on time the new half-hour series “The Fast History of” should be right up your alley. 10 and 10:30 p.m. History

Your humble host dives right into the debate over critical race theory in the Season 2 premiere of the late-night talk show “Ziwe.” 11 p.m. Showtime

MONDAY

A former MI5 officer (Emilia Fox) finds herself in the middle of a murder mystery in Italy in the new limited series “Signora Volpe.” Anytime, Acorn TV

Famous faces in outlandish fashions strut their stuff at this year’s Met Gala in a new “Live From E!” special. 6 p.m. E!

It’s old home week as former contestants including Ruben Studdard and Jordin Sparks return for a very special “American Idol.” 8 p.m. ABC

The final four face off in the season finale of “Spring Baking Championship.” 8 p.m. Food Network

Snoop Dogg is looking to do a solid for the commissioner of the rapper’s youth football league on a new “Celebrity IOU.” 9 p.m. HGTV

Our heroine (Morena Baccarin) still has a few cards she can play in the season finale of the mystery drama “The Endgame.” 10 p.m. NBC

Students at a San Francisco high school stress out about making the grade in the 2021 documentary “Try Harder!” on “Independent Lens.” 10 p.m. KOCE

O death, where is thy sting? Find out in the new special “Attack of the Murder Hornets.” 10 p.m. Animal Planet

A different rapper gets into the home renovation game in the new series “Lil Jon Wants to Do What?” 10 p.m. HGTV

TUESDAY

The Muppets put in an appearance on the season premiere of the mini-golf competition “Holey Moley.” 8 p.m. ABC

The death and devastation wrought by the 1928 collapse of a Southern California dam are recalled in “Flood in the Desert” on a new “American Experience.” 9 p.m. KOCE

The new documentary “Spring Awakening: Those You’ve Known” reunites the cast of that Tony-winning 2006 rock musical. With Jonathan Groff and “Glee’s” Lea Michele. 9 p.m. HBO

Advertisement

It’s up to you, the viewer, to sort it all out in the new true-crime series “Who Do You Believe?” 10 p.m. ABC

WEDNESDAY

The social media-themed competition “The Circle” circles back for another go-round. Anytime, Netflix

The docuseries “Meltdown: Three Mile Island” revisits the notorious mishap at a nuclear power plant in Pennsylvania in 1979. Anytime, Netflix

Fans of podiatry and/or dermatology, rejoice. “My Feet Are Killing Me” and “Save My Skin” are back with new episodes. 9 and 10 p.m. TLC

Black railway workers in the 1920s fight the power by forming a union in the new historical drama “The Porter.” 10:30 p.m. BET; also Thursday, BET+

THURSDAY

Our one-hit wonders reassemble for a second season of the music-biz sendup “Girls5eva.” With Sara Bareilles. Anytime, Peacock

The Freemasons? Guess again. The Trilateral Commission? As if! “The Pentaverate” are the ones secretly running the world in this new satirical series starring Mike Myers. Anytime, Netflix

Was it an accident … or murder? Colin Firth and Toni Collette star in the new fact-based miniseries “The Staircase.” Anytime, HBO Max

Boldly go where many others have boldly gone before in the new sci-fi franchise entry “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.” Anytime, Paramount+

Original cast member Kate Walsh returns to reprise her role as Dr. Addison Montgomery in a new “Grey’s Anatomy.” 9 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

Two young insomniacs meet cute — after hours, natch — in the 2022 romantic drama “Along for the Ride.” Anytime, Netflix

Meet an attorney who swindled the Social Security system out of a kajillion bucks in the new four-part docuseries “The Big Conn.” Anytime, Apple TV+

Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) trades his badge for a private investigator’s license in the new spinoff “Bosch: Legacy.” Anytime, Amazon Freevee

The new nature series “Mamas” celebrates the maternal instincts of creatures great and small. Anytime, Roku Originals

Intrepid Israeli agent and hacker Tamar (Niv Sultan) is back in “Tehran” in a second season of this espionage drama. Anytime, Apple TV+

“The Wilds” — the teenage-girls-stranded-in-the-middle-of-nowhere mystery drama that isn’t “Yellowjackets” — returns for Season 2. Anytime, Amazon Prime

“Magnum P.I.” and the Tom Selleck cop drama “Blue Bloods” wrap their respective seasons. 9 and 10 p.m. CBS

All I wanna do is have some fun watching “Sheryl,” an intimate new rock doc about singer-songwriter Sheryl Crow. 9 p.m. Showtime

SATURDAY

Do-gooders get their due in the star-studded special “Inspiring America: The 2022 Inspiration List” hosted by Lester Holt, Hoda Kotb and Savannah Guthrie. 7 p.m. MSNBC, 7:30 p.m. NBC

A personal trainer meets an action star who’s hunky but also a bit chunky in the new TV movie “Warming Up to You.” With Cindy Busby. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel

Benedict Cumberbatch hosts and Arcade Fire performs on a new “Saturday Night Live.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

Ben Platt reprises his Broadway role as the titular troubled teen in the 2021 adaptation of the Tony-winning musical “Dear Evan Hansen.” 8 p.m. HBO

Unsuspecting participants in a self-improvement program find themselves “Bound by Blackmail” in this new TV movie. 8 p.m. Lifetime