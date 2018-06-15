TV This Week, June 17-23: 'Yellowstone,' 'Man in an Orange Shirt' and more

SUNDAY
He might not be the long-lost boy he says he is in the new thriller “The Wrong Son.” With Olivia d’Abo and Tammy Blanchard. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Two same-sex relationships in Britain in days past and present are compared and contrasted in the new feature-length drama “Man in an Orange Shirt” airing “Masterpiece.” With Vanessa Redgrave. 9 p.m. KOCE
Just when he thought he was out, a former spy (“Kingsman’s” Mark Strong”) gets pulled back in in the new espionage drama “Deep State.” 9 p.m. Epix
Four’s still a crowd: Dominic West, Ruth Wilson, Maura Tierney and Joshua Jackson return for a fourth season of “The Affair.” 9 p.m. Showtime
Jennifer Lopez has to protect and serve herself as the cop drama “Shades of Blue” returns for its third and final season. With Ray Liotta. 10 p.m. NBC
MONDAY
“Pitch Perfect’s” John Michael Higgins is the man with all the answers as host of the new quiz show “America Says.” 5 p.m. GSN
“Traffic’s” Don Cheadle goes “Running Wild With Bear Grylls” through the rugged corners of New England in a new episode of the celebrity outdoor-adventure series. 8 p.m. NBC
“Supergirl” signs off for a third season. Melissa Benoist stars. 8 p.m. KTLA
The new documentary “It Will Be Chaos” details the plight of refugees from Africa and Middle East desperately seeking better lives in Europe. 8 p.m. HBO
“Marvel’s Black Panther” and “Stranger Things” lead their respective categories at the “2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards.” Tiffany Haddish (“Girls Trip”) is the host. 9 p.m. MTV; also BET, CMT, Comedy Central, Logo, TV Land, VH1
See who takes the cake on the season finale of the competition series “Best Baker in America.” 9 p.m. Food Network
They got the beat in the new docu-series spinoff “Live PD Presents: Women on Patrol.” 9 and 9:30 p.m. Lifetime
The family of Michael Brown opens up about his death at the hands of police officer Darren Wilson in Ferguson, Mo., in August 2014 in the 2017 documentary “Stranger Fruit.” 9 p.m. Starz
Jean Smart, “Who Do You Think You Are?” The “Designing Women” costar is featured on the celebrity genealogy series’ season finale. 9 p.m. TLC
All the single ladies hope a mystery suitor will put a ring on it in the new reality show “The Proposal.” “The Bachelor’s” Jesse Palmer hosts. 10 p.m. ABC
“POV” presents “Quest,” a new documentary about an African American family that runs a recording studio for aspiring hip-hop artists in their impoverished North Philly neighborhood. 10 p.m. KOCE
TUESDAY
“Hannah Gadsby: Nanette” is a filmed version of the buzzed-about Aussie comic’s acclaimed solo show. Any time, Netflix
The ways in which artists, architects and others use light and color in their creations are examined on a new episode of “Civilizations.” 8 p.m. KOCE
The new sports special “Courtside at the NBA Finals” looks at the recent Warriors-Cavs championship rematch. Spoiler alert: Warriors win. 9 p.m. HBO
The satirical series “Drunk History” is back with a trio of sauced-up tales about World War II. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
If you want to know what “Love Is…” is, it’s a new fact-based drama series about an aspiring power couple in 1990s Hollywood. With Michele Weaver and Will Catlett. 10 p.m. OWN
WEDNESDAY
“Young & Hungry” is back for the back half of its fifth and final season. Emily Osment stars. 8 and 8:30 p.m. Freeform
Meanwhile, back at the ranch: Kevin Costner owns the largest spread ’round these parts in the new present-day drama “Yellowstone.” Gretchen Mol, Jill Hennessey, Wes Bentley and Josh Lucas also star. 9 p.m. Paramount Network
THURSDAY
“The Gong Show” is back with a bang and matched with new episodes of “Match Game.” Tommy Maitlan (Mike Myers) hosts the former and Alec Baldwin, the latter. 8 and 9 p.m. ABC
Teresa (Alice Braga) is looking to make her own name in the drug-trafficking game in a third season of the narco drama “Queen of the South.” 9 p.m. USA
“The O.C.’s” Rachel Bilson isn’t a cop, but she plays an actress who played one on TV in the flirty new detective drama “Take Two.” Eddie Cibrian (“CSI: Miami”) also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
The Motor City-set sitcom “Detroiters” is back for a second season. With Sam Richardson and Tim Robinson. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
The hunky actor who once played a handyman on “The Facts of Life” collects career kudos in the new special “AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to George Clooney.” 10 and 11:30 p.m. TNT
The Ryan Phillipp action drama “Shooter” lines up a third season. 10 p.m. USA
“Dancing With the Stars’ ” Derek Hough and Nicole Scherzinger of the Pussycat Dolls go head-to-head in a salute to country music’s Shania Twain on an all-new “Lip Sync Battle.” 10:30 p.m. Paramount Network
FRIDAY
Chloë Grace Moretz plays a New York Post writer who isn’t quite right in the head in the new fact-based medical-mystery drama “Brain on Fire.” Any time, Netflix
It’s like the pot calling the kettle “cannabis” in the weed-themed culinary competition “Cooking on High.” Any time, Netflix
Nothing up my sleeves…: A British illusionist and skeptic tries his hand at faith healing in the new special “Derren Brown: Miracle.” Any time, Netflix
Mike Colter is back to kick more bad-guy butt in new episodes of the action drama “Marvel’s Luke Cage.” Any time, Netflix
Plus-sized supermodel Ashley Graham goes incognito on a new “Undercover Boss: Celebrity Edition.” 8 p.m. CBS
The new documentary “This Is Home: A Refugee Story” follows four families of Syrian refugees who managed to make it all the way to the U.S.A. 8 p.m. Epix
The proof will be in the proverbial pudding in an all-new season of “The Great British Baking Show.” With Mary Berry and Paul Hollywood. 9 and 10 p.m. KOCE
SATURDAY
The “2018 Radio Disney Music Awards” celebrate the singers and songs that rocked many a minivan in the past year. Performers include Meghan Trainor, Charlie Puth and Maddie Poppe. 8 p.m. Disney Channel
Colin Firth and Taron Egerton suit up for the so-so 2017 action-comedy sequel “Kingsman: The Golden Circle.” With Jeff Bridges, Julianne Moore, Halle Berry, Channing Tatum and Elton John as himself. 8 p.m. HBO
It may be matricide, it may not be in the new thriller “Did I Kill My Mother?” With Megan Park and Alicia Davis Johnson. 8 p.m. Lifetime
Old married couple: Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett return in the new franchise entry “Wedding March 4: Something Old, Something New.” 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Nick Bollettieri, the tennis coach who helped make Andre Agassi a household name, is profiled in the 2017 sports doc “Love Means Zero.” 9 and 10:30 p.m. Showtime
Ask your doctor if the new thriller “Prescription for Danger” is right for you. With Joanne Kelly and Shaun Benson. 10 p.m. Lifetime
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of June 17 - 23, 2018, in PDF format