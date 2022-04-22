What’s on TV Friday: A salute to Peter Bogdanovich, Earth Day specials and more
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Come Dance With Me The new episode “Pop Night” finds the talented young contestants and their parental partners moving and grooving to songs by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers and others. With host Philip Lawrence and judges Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist The task force turns to Red (James Spader) for help when one of their number is captured by a cartel leader. Elsewhere, Red investigates a daring heist. Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix also star. (N) 8 p.m. NBC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The final five drag queens — Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Willow Pil and Angeria Paris VanMicheals — compete, but only one will sashay away with the cash and the crown as the reality competition wraps its 14th season. (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Great Performances Aaron Copland, once dubbed “the Dean of American Composers,” is celebrated in a new installment of host Scott Yoo’s music appreciation series “Now Hear This.”9 p.m. KOCE
The UnXplained The new episode “Acts of God” goes in search of the historical basis of biblical accounts of the Great Flood, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah and Moses parting the Red Sea. 9 p.m. History
SPECIALS
Secrets of the Whales This Emmy-winning, four-part 2021 nature series from Oscar-winning filmmaker and environmentalist James Cameron plunges viewers into the complex private world of whales to explore how these magnificent creatures experience life and love. Sigourney Weaver narrates. (N) 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic
Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn This nature documentary uses the tale of a female elephant named Mwana Nzo to tell the larger story of a wildly successful wildlife restoration effort in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic
SPORTS
Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels host the Baltimore Orioles, 6:30 p.m. BSW; and your Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA
PGA Tour Golf Play continues with second-round action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. 12:30 p.m. Golf Channel
NBA Basketball The Miami Heat meet the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Chicago Bulls, 5:30 p.m. ABC; and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m. ESPN
USFL Football The Michigan Panthers go up against the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham, Ala. 5 p.m. USA
Bellator MMA Reigning women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez (12-0) defends her title against challenger Liz Carmouche (16-7) in the main event. From Honolulu. 7 p.m. Showtime
Premier League Soccer Arsenal takes on Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London. 4:30 a.m. Saturday, USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Puerto Rico moves forward; Terrill Haigler; Adrianna Brach; Trish Magwood. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Mana performs; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”); ways to be less wasteful. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Kevin and Danielle Jonas. 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Tuscan-style chicken cacciatore; buffalo chicken; Jeremy Parsons tells what to add to a binge list. 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Brian Courtney Wilson (“Still”); Garcelle Beauvais (“Love Me as I Am”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk “Food Face-Off” with Paul Rees and Adam Musselman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Lauren Ridloff (“Eternals”); ballerina Misty Copeland; PJ Morton performs. 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson; Naomie Harris (“The Man Who Fell to Earth”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Edge of Seventeen”; surprise guests. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman whose loving father was responsible for a string of killings, sexual assaults and burglaries. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jenna Dewan (“Come Dance With Me”); Jordan Davis performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real LisaRaye McCoy and Monique Coleman (“Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
The Wendy Williams Show Rapper-actor Ludacris; guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma. 5 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The war in Ukraine; the fate of the federal mask mandate; President Biden’s plan to repeal the Trump administration’s COVID-19 border restrictions. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justine Skye performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Jeff Foxworthy; Brooke Colucci. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Peter Bogdanovich Tribute A two-night salute to the dearly departed director gets underway with the black-and-white 1973 Depression-era comedy “Paper Moon” starring father-daughter duo Ryan and Tatum O’Neal, followed by the 1971 drama “The Last Picture Show” starring Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd and the 1972 screwball comedy “What’s Up, Doc?” with Barbra Streisand and the aforementioned Ryan O’Neal. 5, 7 and 9:15 p.m. TCM
2040 Airing in observance of Earth Day 2022, filmmaker Damon Gameau’s 2019 documentary explores a positive vision of the future, where humanity has solved climate change with solutions that are well within our reach in today’s world. 8 p.m. The CW
The Night House A woman (Rebecca Hall) reeling from the unexpected death of her husband begins having disturbing visions while grieving alone at the lakeside home he built for her in this 2020 psychological thriller. 8 p.m. HBO
Dirty Dancing A shy teen (Jennifer Grey) hooks up with a hunky dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) at a resort in Catskills in the early 1960s in this nostalgic 1987 coming-of-age story. Jerry Orbach also stars. 10 p.m. KCET
The Trick A highly regarded climate scientist (“The Crown’s” Jason Watkins) finds himself at the center of a scandal after hackers steal thousands of the researcher’s emails in this fact-based 2021 drama. With Victoria Hamilton, George MacKay and “Game of Thrones’” Jerome Flynn. 10 p.m. KOCE
Venom: Let There Be Carnage Tom Hardy returns as investigative reporter Eddie Brock and his parasitic alien BFF in this 2021 superhero sequel. Andy Serkis directs and Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams also star. 10 p.m. Starz
Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 9:15 a.m. Epix
Chinatown (1974) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax
Field of Dreams (1989) 9:55 a.m. AMC
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10 a.m. FXX
Colorado Territory (1949) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform
Iron Man 3 (2013) 11:01 a.m. Encore
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) Noon E!
A League of Their Own (1992) 12:25 p.m. AMC
Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX
Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax
Match Point (2005) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 2:40 p.m. HBO
Interstellar (2014) 3 p.m. FX
Ghostbusters (1984) 3:25 p.m. AMC
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 4:05 p.m. TMC
King Richard (2021) 4:15 p.m. HBO
Paper Moon (1973) 5 p.m. TCM
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5:02 p.m. Starz
Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 p.m. VH1
Die Hard (1988) 6 p.m. Bravo
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!
High Plains Drifter (1973) 6 p.m. Ovation
Signs (2002) 6:05 p.m. Syfy
The Last Picture Show (1971) 7 p.m. TCM
2040 (2019) 8 p.m. The CW
The Night House (2020) 8 p.m. HBO
What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Dirty Dancing (1987) 10 p.m. KCET
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) 10 p.m. Starz
