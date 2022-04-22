What’s on TV Friday: A salute to Peter Bogdanovich, Earth Day specials and more

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Come Dance With Me The new episode “Pop Night” finds the talented young contestants and their parental partners moving and grooving to songs by Mark Ronson and Bruno Mars, the Jonas Brothers and others. With host Philip Lawrence and judges Jenna Dewan, Dexter Mayfield and Tricia Miranda. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist The task force turns to Red (James Spader) for help when one of their number is captured by a cartel leader. Elsewhere, Red investigates a daring heist. Diego Klattenhoff, Amir Arison, Hisham Tawfiq, Laura Sohn and Harry Lennix also star. (N) 8 p.m. NBC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The final five drag queens — Bosco, Daya Betty, Lady Camden, Willow Pil and Angeria Paris VanMicheals — compete, but only one will sashay away with the cash and the crown as the reality competition wraps its 14th season. (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Great Performances Aaron Copland, once dubbed “the Dean of American Composers,” is celebrated in a new installment of host Scott Yoo’s music appreciation series “Now Hear This.”9 p.m. KOCE

The UnXplained The new episode “Acts of God” goes in search of the historical basis of biblical accounts of the Great Flood, the destruction of Sodom and Gomorrah and Moses parting the Red Sea. 9 p.m. History

Advertisement

SPECIALS

Secrets of the Whales This Emmy-winning, four-part 2021 nature series from Oscar-winning filmmaker and environmentalist James Cameron plunges viewers into the complex private world of whales to explore how these magnificent creatures experience life and love. Sigourney Weaver narrates. (N) 7, 8, 9 and 10 p.m. National Geographic

Gorongosa: Paradise Reborn This nature documentary uses the tale of a female elephant named Mwana Nzo to tell the larger story of a wildly successful wildlife restoration effort in Gorongosa National Park in Mozambique. (N) 11 p.m. National Geographic

SPORTS

Baseball The Pittsburgh Pirates play the Chicago Cubs, 11 a.m. MLB; the Angels host the Baltimore Orioles, 6:30 p.m. BSW; and your Los Angeles Dodgers visit the San Diego Padres, 6:30 p.m. SportsNetLA

PGA Tour Golf Play continues with second-round action at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans. 12:30 p.m. Golf Channel

NBA Basketball The Miami Heat meet the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the Milwaukee Bucks battle the Chicago Bulls, 5:30 p.m. ABC; and the New Orleans Pelicans face the Phoenix Suns, 6:30 p.m. ESPN

USFL Football The Michigan Panthers go up against the New Jersey Generals in Birmingham, Ala. 5 p.m. USA

Bellator MMA Reigning women’s flyweight champion Juliana Velasquez (12-0) defends her title against challenger Liz Carmouche (16-7) in the main event. From Honolulu. 7 p.m. Showtime

Premier League Soccer Arsenal takes on Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in London. 4:30 a.m. Saturday, USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Puerto Rico moves forward; Terrill Haigler; Adrianna Brach; Trish Magwood. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Mana performs; deals and steals with Tory Johnson. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Nathan Fillion (“The Rookie”); ways to be less wasteful. (N) 9 a.m. KABC, 2:06 a.m. KABC

The View Sen. Cory Booker (D-N.J.); Kevin and Danielle Jonas. 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Tuscan-style chicken cacciatore; buffalo chicken; Jeremy Parsons tells what to add to a binge list. 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Brian Courtney Wilson (“Still”); Garcelle Beauvais (“Love Me as I Am”); guest host Sherri Shepherd. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk “Food Face-Off” with Paul Rees and Adam Musselman. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Lauren Ridloff (“Eternals”); ballerina Misty Copeland; PJ Morton performs. 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Astrophysicist Neil DeGrasse Tyson; Naomie Harris (“The Man Who Fell to Earth”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Kelly sings “Edge of Seventeen”; surprise guests. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman whose loving father was responsible for a string of killings, sexual assaults and burglaries. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jenna Dewan (“Come Dance With Me”); Jordan Davis performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real LisaRaye McCoy and Monique Coleman (“Greed: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper-actor Ludacris; guest hosts Fat Joe and Remy Ma. 5 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The war in Ukraine; the fate of the federal mask mandate; President Biden’s plan to repeal the Trump administration’s COVID-19 border restrictions. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher (N) 10 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Justine Skye performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour and Company (N) 11:45 p.m. KCET, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Andy Cohen; Jeff Foxworthy; Brooke Colucci. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Peter Bogdanovich Tribute A two-night salute to the dearly departed director gets underway with the black-and-white 1973 Depression-era comedy “Paper Moon” starring father-daughter duo Ryan and Tatum O’Neal, followed by the 1971 drama “The Last Picture Show” starring Jeff Bridges and Cybill Shepherd and the 1972 screwball comedy “What’s Up, Doc?” with Barbra Streisand and the aforementioned Ryan O’Neal. 5, 7 and 9:15 p.m. TCM

2040 Airing in observance of Earth Day 2022, filmmaker Damon Gameau’s 2019 documentary explores a positive vision of the future, where humanity has solved climate change with solutions that are well within our reach in today’s world. 8 p.m. The CW

The Night House A woman (Rebecca Hall) reeling from the unexpected death of her husband begins having disturbing visions while grieving alone at the lakeside home he built for her in this 2020 psychological thriller. 8 p.m. HBO

Dirty Dancing A shy teen (Jennifer Grey) hooks up with a hunky dance instructor (Patrick Swayze) at a resort in Catskills in the early 1960s in this nostalgic 1987 coming-of-age story. Jerry Orbach also stars. 10 p.m. KCET

The Trick A highly regarded climate scientist (“The Crown’s” Jason Watkins) finds himself at the center of a scandal after hackers steal thousands of the researcher’s emails in this fact-based 2021 drama. With Victoria Hamilton, George MacKay and “Game of Thrones’” Jerome Flynn. 10 p.m. KOCE

Venom: Let There Be Carnage Tom Hardy returns as investigative reporter Eddie Brock and his parasitic alien BFF in this 2021 superhero sequel. Andy Serkis directs and Woody Harrelson, Naomie Harris and Michelle Williams also star. 10 p.m. Starz

Once Upon a Time in the West (1969) 9:15 a.m. Epix

Chinatown (1974) 9:40 a.m. Cinemax

Field of Dreams (1989) 9:55 a.m. AMC

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10 a.m. FXX

Colorado Territory (1949) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Ice Age (2002) 11 a.m. Freeform

Iron Man 3 (2013) 11:01 a.m. Encore

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them (2016) Noon E!

A League of Their Own (1992) 12:25 p.m. AMC

Deepwater Horizon (2016) 12:30 p.m. FX

Despicable Me (2010) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 2:10 p.m. Cinemax

Match Point (2005) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 2:40 p.m. HBO

Interstellar (2014) 3 p.m. FX

Ghostbusters (1984) 3:25 p.m. AMC

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 4:05 p.m. TMC

King Richard (2021) 4:15 p.m. HBO

Paper Moon (1973) 5 p.m. TCM

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 5:02 p.m. Starz

Mean Girls (2004) 5:30 p.m. VH1

Die Hard (1988) 6 p.m. Bravo

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 6 p.m. E!

High Plains Drifter (1973) 6 p.m. Ovation

Signs (2002) 6:05 p.m. Syfy

The Last Picture Show (1971) 7 p.m. TCM

2040 (2019) 8 p.m. The CW

The Night House (2020) 8 p.m. HBO

What’s Up, Doc? (1972) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Dirty Dancing (1987) 10 p.m. KCET

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021) 10 p.m. Starz

Movies on TV the week of April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 17 - 23 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 17 - 23 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

