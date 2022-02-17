What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal Shaquille O’Neal and hip-hop artist Quavo provide business expertise and a life-changing opportunity to the owners of a new business in the premiere of this new series. 4 p.m. TNT
Jeopardy! National College Championship Semifinals. 8 p.m. ABC
Mayim Bialik and Ken Jennings, who both had the ‘Jeopardy!’ helm before now-ousted Mike Richards was named host, will swap weeks through year’s end.
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer The families of the women visit and meet both Joes in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Fox
BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery
Restaurant: Impossible (N) 8 p.m. Food Network
Call Me Kat Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) has been feeling down in the dumps, so Phil (Leslie Jordan) joins her on a road trip to boost her spirits. While they’re away Oscar (Christopher Rivas) fills in at the café, but that doesn’t sit very well with Randi (Kyla Pratt). Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant and Mayim Bialik also star. 9 p.m. Fox
“The Big Bang Theory’s” Mayim Bialik returns to TV in Fox’s “Call Me Kat,” an appealingly conventional sitcom about an unconventional woman.
Pivoting Sarah (Maggie Q) helps Brian (guest star Colton Dunn) set up for baby Lila’s first birthday party, while Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) gets closer to Matt (JT Neal) while helping him organize his bedroom. Eliza Coup and Tommy Dewey also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. Fox
With “Abbott Elementary,” “Grand Crew,” “Pivoting” and “American Auto,” the network comedy is at the forefront of midseason. Here’s what we recommend.
Grown-ish Jazz (Chloe Bailey) is forced to grapple with cultural and personal perceptions and prejudices surrounding mental health as she resumes therapy after a series of setbacks. Also, Zoey and Vivek (Yara Shahidi, Jordan Buhat) don’t handle it well as Aaron and Ana (Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa) innocently reconnect in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 10 p.m. Freeform
Fast Foodies Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) challenges chefs Kristen Kish, Justin Sutherland and Jeremy Ford to re-create and remix a complicated fast-food sandwich. 10 p.m. Tru
Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) gets a job interview in New York, and is stunned to discover how difficult she finds it to write while sober. Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson and Sasha Compere also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Freeform
WINTER OLYMPICS
Nordic combined 4x5K relay in the men’s team event (tape) 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Final in women’s ski cross event 7:30 a.m. USA; final in women’s halfpipe event (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; qualifying in men’s ski cross (live) 7:45 p.m. USA; final in men’s ski cross (tape) 1:45 a.m. USA
Women’s curling A round robin game (tape) 8 a.m. USA
Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing Men’s team large hill and 4x5K in Nordic combined; women’s ski cross final in freestyle skiing; slalom runs in women’s combined in alpine skiing (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Men’s curling (tape) 11 a.m. USA and (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC; bronze medal game (live) 10:30 p.m. USA
Women’s hockey Gold medal game: Canada versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing Women’s combined concludes 4:30 p.m. USA
Speed skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing Women’s 1000-meter in speed skating; women’s free skate in figure skating; women’s halfpipe final in freestyle skiing (live) 5 p.m., 12:05 a.m. and Friday, 3:35 a.m. NBC
Men’s curling Semifinal (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC
Men’s hockey First semifinal (live) 8:10 p.m. USA and (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; second semifinal (live) Friday, 5:45 a.m. USA
Nordic combined, freestyle skiing Men’s team 4x5K relay in Nordic combined; men’s ski cross final in freestyle skiing (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s 1000-meter race (live) 1 a.m. USA
Figure skating Pairs short program (live) Friday, 2:30 a.m. USA
A look at the different NBC platforms where you can find all the Winter Olympics sports and on what day.
SPORTS
Women’s College Basketball Pittsburgh visits Miami, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Louisville visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. BSW; Auburn visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Texas A&M visits Ole Miss, 6 p.m. SEC-TV
College Basketball Washington State visits UCLA, 8 p.m. FS1; Washington visits USC, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV. Also, Towson visits UNC-Wilmington, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Michigan visits Iowa, 4 p.m. ESPN; Wichita State visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Arizona, 4:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Charlotte visits Western Kentucky, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oregon visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado visits California, 6:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Creighton visits DePaul, 7 p.m. CBSSN Nevada visits San Jose State, 9 p.m. CBSSN
NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. BSW
Soccer SheBelieves Cup: United States versus Czech Republic, 8 p.m. ESPN
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Winter Olympics; the Flying Tigers in WWII; Ching He Huang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Tyler Perry; Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; filmmaker Rory Kennedy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Williams (Broadway’s “Take Me Out”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Lauren Wright guest co-hosts; Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Ike Barinholtz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Bevy Smith and Terrence J. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jerry O’Connell; Sheila E. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Women of the documentary “The Tinder Swindler”; people get scammed, then get even. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “A-O-K”; Channing Tatum; Caitríona Balfe; Priscilla Block performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A teenager has a neurological disorder preventing him from feeling any pain. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Diggy Simmons (“Grown-ish”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Writer-director Janicza Bravo (“Zola”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Adam Scott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ringo Starr; snowboarder Shaun White. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Ike Barinholtz; Chloe Kim; Parcels performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Farewell A large Chinese American family discovers that their matriarch (Zhao Shuzhen) has terminal lung cancer, and decide not to tell her, instead scheduling a family gathering in her honor, in writer-director Lulu Wang’s 2019 comedy-drama. Awkwafina and Tzi Ma star. 8:05 p.m. Showtime
Nine Days A man (Winston Duke) interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given a life on Earth in this 2020 fantasy drama from writer-director Edson Oda. Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgard, Benedict Wong and Tony Hale co-star. 9 p.m. Starz
Road to Perdition (2002) 8 a.m. Showtime
Minari (2020) 8 a.m. TMC
Misery (1990) 10 a.m. Showtime
Black Sunday (1977) 10:20 a.m. Epix
Goosebumps (2015) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
The Oklahoma Kid (1939) 11 a.m. TCM
Juno (2007) 11:22 a.m. Starz
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Lovers (2017) 11:45 a.m. TMC
Hereditary (2018) Noon Showtime
Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon
Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 and 9:30 p.m. VH1
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 2:15 p.m. Showtime
The Warriors (1979) 2:20 p.m. Epix
Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX
The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Doctor Strange (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy
Death Becomes Her (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation
The Climb (2019) 4:08 p.m. Encore
Higher Learning (1995) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
Laura (1944) 5 p.m. TCM
Julie & Julia (2009) 5:16 p.m. Starz
Beyond the Lights (2014) 5:30 p.m. BET
The Suicide Squad (2021) 5:45 p.m. HBO
Philadelphia (1993) 6 p.m. Showtime
The Sixth Sense (1999) 6 p.m. Syfy
Igby Goes Down (2002) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax
The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) 6:45 p.m. TCM
Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
Baby Boy (2001) 7 p.m. VH1
The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC
Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Glory (1989) 8 p.m. Epix
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9 p.m. Logo
Mystic Pizza (1988) 9 p.m. Ovation
Gladiator (2000) 9:30 p.m. TMC
Casualties of War (1989) 10:05 p.m. Epix
12 Years a Slave (2013) 10:05 p.m. HBO
Gran Torino (2008) 11 p.m. AMC
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:08 p.m. Encore
