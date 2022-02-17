What’s on TV Thursday: ‘Grown-ish’ on Freeform; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Game Plan With Shaquille O’Neal Shaquille O’Neal and hip-hop artist Quavo provide business expertise and a life-changing opportunity to the owners of a new business in the premiere of this new series. 4 p.m. TNT

Jeopardy! National College Championship Semifinals. 8 p.m. ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer The families of the women visit and meet both Joes in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. Fox

BattleBots (N) 8 p.m. Discovery

Restaurant: Impossible (N) 8 p.m. Food Network

Call Me Kat Sheila (Swoosie Kurtz) has been feeling down in the dumps, so Phil (Leslie Jordan) joins her on a road trip to boost her spirits. While they’re away Oscar (Christopher Rivas) fills in at the café, but that doesn’t sit very well with Randi (Kyla Pratt). Cheyenne Jackson, Julian Gant and Mayim Bialik also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Pivoting Sarah (Maggie Q) helps Brian (guest star Colton Dunn) set up for baby Lila’s first birthday party, while Jodie (Ginnifer Goodwin) gets closer to Matt (JT Neal) while helping him organize his bedroom. Eliza Coup and Tommy Dewey also star in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. Fox



Grown-ish Jazz (Chloe Bailey) is forced to grapple with cultural and personal perceptions and prejudices surrounding mental health as she resumes therapy after a series of setbacks. Also, Zoey and Vivek (Yara Shahidi, Jordan Buhat) don’t handle it well as Aaron and Ana (Trevor Jackson, Francia Raisa) innocently reconnect in this new episode of the spinoff comedy. 10 p.m. Freeform

Fast Foodies Jesse Tyler Ferguson (“Modern Family”) challenges chefs Kristen Kish, Justin Sutherland and Jeremy Ford to re-create and remix a complicated fast-food sandwich. 10 p.m. Tru

Single Drunk Female Sam (Sofia Black-D’Elia) gets a job interview in New York, and is stunned to discover how difficult she finds it to write while sober. Ally Sheedy, Rebecca Henderson and Sasha Compere also star in this new episode. 10:30 p.m. Freeform

Nordic combined 4x5K relay in the men’s team event (tape) 6:30 a.m. and 7 p.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Final in women’s ski cross event 7:30 a.m. USA; final in women’s halfpipe event (live) 5:30 p.m. USA; qualifying in men’s ski cross (live) 7:45 p.m. USA; final in men’s ski cross (tape) 1:45 a.m. USA

Women’s curling A round robin game (tape) 8 a.m. USA

Nordic combined, freestyle skiing, alpine skiing Men’s team large hill and 4x5K in Nordic combined; women’s ski cross final in freestyle skiing; slalom runs in women’s combined in alpine skiing (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Men’s curling (tape) 11 a.m. USA and (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC; bronze medal game (live) 10:30 p.m. USA

Women’s hockey Gold medal game: Canada versus U.S. (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing Women’s combined concludes 4:30 p.m. USA

Speed skating, figure skating, freestyle skiing Women’s 1000-meter in speed skating; women’s free skate in figure skating; women’s halfpipe final in freestyle skiing (live) 5 p.m., 12:05 a.m. and Friday, 3:35 a.m. NBC

Men’s curling Semifinal (tape) 5 p.m. CNBC

Men’s hockey First semifinal (live) 8:10 p.m. USA and (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC; second semifinal (live) Friday, 5:45 a.m. USA

Nordic combined, freestyle skiing Men’s team 4x5K relay in Nordic combined; men’s ski cross final in freestyle skiing (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Speed skating Men’s 1000-meter race (live) 1 a.m. USA

Figure skating Pairs short program (live) Friday, 2:30 a.m. USA

SPORTS

Women’s College Basketball Pittsburgh visits Miami, 3 p.m. ACC-TV; Louisville visits North Carolina, 3 p.m. BSW; Auburn visits South Carolina, 4 p.m. SEC-TV; Notre Dame visits Georgia Tech, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Texas A&M visits Ole Miss, 6 p.m. SEC-TV

College Basketball Washington State visits UCLA, 8 p.m. FS1; Washington visits USC, 8:30 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV. Also, Towson visits UNC-Wilmington, 3 p.m. CBSSN; Michigan visits Iowa, 4 p.m. ESPN; Wichita State visits Cincinnati, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Oregon State visits Arizona, 4:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Charlotte visits Western Kentucky, 5 p.m. CBSSN; Teams TBA, 6 p.m. ESPN; Oregon visits Arizona State, 6 p.m. ESPN2; Colorado visits California, 6:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Creighton visits DePaul, 7 p.m. CBSSN Nevada visits San Jose State, 9 p.m. CBSSN

NBA Basketball The Philadelphia 76ers visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 5:30 p.m. TNT; the Houston Rockets visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Edmonton Oilers, 6 p.m. BSW

Soccer SheBelieves Cup: United States versus Czech Republic, 8 p.m. ESPN

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Winter Olympics; the Flying Tigers in WWII; Ching He Huang. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Tyler Perry; Tom Holland and Mark Wahlberg; filmmaker Rory Kennedy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Jesse Williams (Broadway’s “Take Me Out”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Lauren Wright guest co-hosts; Garcelle Beauvais. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ike Barinholtz. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Bevy Smith and Terrence J. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jerry O’Connell; Sheila E. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Women of the documentary “The Tinder Swindler”; people get scammed, then get even. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “A-O-K”; Channing Tatum; Caitríona Balfe; Priscilla Block performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A teenager has a neurological disorder preventing him from feeling any pain. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Diggy Simmons (“Grown-ish”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Writer-director Janicza Bravo (“Zola”). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg; Adam Scott. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Ringo Starr; snowboarder Shaun White. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Ike Barinholtz; Chloe Kim; Parcels performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Farewell A large Chinese American family discovers that their matriarch (Zhao Shuzhen) has terminal lung cancer, and decide not to tell her, instead scheduling a family gathering in her honor, in writer-director Lulu Wang’s 2019 comedy-drama. Awkwafina and Tzi Ma star. 8:05 p.m. Showtime

Nine Days A man (Winston Duke) interviews five unborn souls to determine which one can be given a life on Earth in this 2020 fantasy drama from writer-director Edson Oda. Zazie Beetz, Bill Skarsgard, Benedict Wong and Tony Hale co-star. 9 p.m. Starz

Road to Perdition (2002) 8 a.m. Showtime

Minari (2020) 8 a.m. TMC

Misery (1990) 10 a.m. Showtime

Black Sunday (1977) 10:20 a.m. Epix

Goosebumps (2015) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

The Oklahoma Kid (1939) 11 a.m. TCM

Juno (2007) 11:22 a.m. Starz

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 11:30 a.m. Cinemax

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Lovers (2017) 11:45 a.m. TMC

Hereditary (2018) Noon Showtime

Fury (2014) 2 p.m. AMC

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 2 p.m. Nickelodeon

Boyz N the Hood (1991) 2 and 9:30 p.m. VH1

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 2:15 p.m. Showtime

The Warriors (1979) 2:20 p.m. Epix

Bumblebee (2018) 2:30 p.m. FX

The Life and Times of Judge Roy Bean (1972) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Doctor Strange (2016) 3:30 p.m. Syfy

Death Becomes Her (1992) 4 p.m. Ovation

The Climb (2019) 4:08 p.m. Encore

Higher Learning (1995) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Tombstone (1993) 5 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

Laura (1944) 5 p.m. TCM

Julie & Julia (2009) 5:16 p.m. Starz

Beyond the Lights (2014) 5:30 p.m. BET

The Suicide Squad (2021) 5:45 p.m. HBO

Philadelphia (1993) 6 p.m. Showtime

The Sixth Sense (1999) 6 p.m. Syfy

Igby Goes Down (2002) 6:20 p.m. Cinemax

The Ghost and Mrs. Muir (1947) 6:45 p.m. TCM

Bohemian Rhapsody (2018) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

Baby Boy (2001) 7 p.m. VH1

The Fugitive (1993) 8 p.m. AMC

Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World (2003) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Glory (1989) 8 p.m. Epix

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 9 p.m. Logo

Mystic Pizza (1988) 9 p.m. Ovation

Gladiator (2000) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Casualties of War (1989) 10:05 p.m. Epix

12 Years a Slave (2013) 10:05 p.m. HBO

Gran Torino (2008) 11 p.m. AMC

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 11:08 p.m. Encore

