TV This Week, July 23-29: '50 Years of Hitchcock' and more

SUNDAY

A new installment of “The Nineties” revisits such decade-defining events as the 1992 L.A. riots and the O.J. Simpson murder trial. 6 p.m. CNN

Discovery Channel launches its annual “Shark Week” with the special “Great White Serial Killer,” then immediately proceeds to jump said shark with “Phelps vs. Shark,” in which Olympic swimmer Michael Phelps races against one of the fearsome ocean predators. 7 and 8 p.m. Discovery Channel

A teen (Sarah Grey) caught up in sex-tape scandal tries to put her life back together in the new TV movie “Story of a Girl.” “The Closer’s” Kyra Sedgwick directs, and her real-life husband Kevin Bacon also stars. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Dwayne Johnson is still calling the shots on the third-season premiere of the sports-biz satire “Ballers.” 10 p.m. HBO

Despite clearly being all that, our girl Issa (Issa Rae) is still a little “Insecure” as this quirky comedy returns for a sophomore season. 10:30 p.m. HBO

MONDAY

“Love & Hip Hop Hollywood” is back with new episodes. 8 p.m. VH1

The disappearance of a Texas teen is probed in the premiere of the true-crime series “Gone.” 9 p.m. Investigation Discovery

A psychic on the lam (Francois Arnaud) is not the only mysterious personage lurking about in the town of “Midnight, Texas” in this new supernatural drama. 10 p.m. NBC

Paula Patton (“Precious”) plays a TV news producer trapped “Somewhere Between” past, present and future in this new “Groundhog Day”-like mystery drama. 10 p.m. ABC; also Tue.

A new “POV” tells the tales of Holocaust survivors in the documentaries “Joe’s Violin” and “Shalom Italia.” 10 p.m. KOCE

Britain’s Prince William and Prince Harry open up about their shared loss in the candid new documentary “Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy.” 10 p.m. HBO

A young teen has a dangerous liaison with a much older man in the new thriller “Girl Followed.” With Emma Fuhrmann and “Blossom’s” Joey Lawrence. 10 p.m. Lifetime

TUESDAY

Nature photographer Joel Sartore travels to Spain, China and Cameroon, getting more stamps in his passport and snaps for his archives, on a new episode of “Rare — Creatures of the Photo Ark.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Your hungry host chows down on some good old-fashioned cowboy cookin’ in Texas on the 12th season premiere of ‘Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern.” 9 p.m. Travel Channel

WEDNESDAY

Turner Classic Movies’ “50 Years of Hitchcock” celebration, which ends Friday, continues and includes the director’s dizzying 1958 thriller “Vertigo” starring James Stewart and Kim Novak. 5 p.m. TCM

Supermodel Christie Brinkley and David “The Hoff” Hasselhoff make cameos on a new episode of the talk-show send-up “Nightcap.” 8 p.m. Pop

What’s black and white and migrates all over? Why, zebras, of course, and they’re up next on a new episode of “Nature’s Great Race.” 9 p.m. KOCE

Aspiring hip-hop artists do whatever it takes to get “Signed” to a record deal in this new competition series featuring guest appearances by such big-name rappers as Meek Mill and DJ Khaled. 9 p.m. VH1

The spirited new reality series “So Sharp” follows coach Todd Sharp and his national-champion University of Louisville Ladybirds dance team. 10 p.m. Lifetime

THURSDAY

“Community” creator Dan Harmon is back with a second season of the “Dungeons & Dragons”-inspired live-action/animated online comedy “HarmonQuest.” Guest players this season include Patton Oswalt and “Community’s Gillian Jacobs. Any time, Seeso

Michael Bolton, J.B. Smoove, “SNL’s” Chris Parnell and Nick and Vanessa Lachey play along on a new episode of the Jane Lynch-hosted series “Hollywood Game Night.” 8 p.m. NBC

Will they stick together, or is its Splitsville? Find out on the season finale of the reality series “Married at First Sight.” 8 p.m. Lifetime

It’s like the 1970s all over again when “The Partridge Family’s” Danny Bonaduce and “The Brady Bunch’s” Barry Williams join the fray on a new episode of “Battle of the Network Stars.” 9 p.m. ABC

Chelsea Handler, “Arrested Development’s” Will Arnett and “Party Down’s” Ken Marino are the judges on a new episode of “The Gong Show.” 10 p.m. ABC

FRIDAY

The new four-part documentary series “Daughters of Destiny” follows five impoverished young girls in India as the try to break free from the bonds of that country’s oppressive caste system. Any time, Netflix

A tale of Tinseltown: Kelsey Grammer, “White Collar’s” Matt Bomer and “To the Bone’s” Lily Collins star in “The Last Tycoon,” a new series based on F. Scott Fitzgerald’s unfinished final novel. Any time, Amazon

“Daily Show” correspondent Jessica Williams plays a single gal lookin’ for love in the Big Apple in the 2017 indie comedy “The Incredible Jessica James.” Any time, Netflix

That Ol’ Man River, he just keeps rollin’ along in the 1951 film version of the classic American musical “Show Boat.” With Kathryn Grayson, Ava Gardner and Howard Keel. 8 p.m. KCET

What happens in “Room 104” stays in Room 104 of your basic budget motel in this new anthology series from “Togetherness” co-creators and siblings Jay and Mark Duplass. 11:30 p.m. HBO

SATURDAY

The period drama “Still Star-Crossed,” Shonda Rhimes’ sort-of sequel to Shakespeare’s “Romeo and Juliet,” airs what is likely its last episode. 10 p.m. ABC

Danny Glover, Gabrielle Union and Mo’Nique don their gay apparel for the 2016 dysfunctional-family holiday comedy “Almost Christmas.” 8 p.m. HBO