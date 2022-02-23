What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘The Conners’ and ‘Home Economics on ABC

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends realize there is only one way to heal Gideon (Amy Pemberton), but Evil Gideon continues to attack. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star. 8 p.m. The CW

The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) is confronted with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends at a bachelor-bachelorette beach party for Erica and Geoff (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner). Adam (Sean Giambrone) pushes back when Lou (Ken Lerner) takes over planning the wedding video. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

I Can See Your Voice Judges Margaret Cho, Rachel Harris, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton choose one contestant to perform a duet with Shaggy in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature This new episode documents the history of American horse breeds, including Appaloosa, Morgan, mustang and quarter horse. 8 p.m. KOCE

The Wonder Years The family spends spring break with Lillian’s (Saycon Sengbloh) parents in the countryside where Dean (Elisha Williams) tries to impress his cousins by exaggerating about the excitement of city life in Montgomery. Also, Dean’s mother (Sengbloh) tries to resolve a property dispute between her parents and some neighbors. Dulé Hill also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

The Amazing Race The race continues in Thessaloniki, Greece. 9 p.m. CBS

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

Batwoman Ryan, Sophie and Jada (Javicia Leslie, Meagan Tandy, Robin Givens) collaborate on a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to make amends for the harm she inflicted as Poison Ivy. Rachel Skarsten and Camrus Johnson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW

The Conners When Darlene (Sara Gilbert) falls in love with a house she’s looking at, the Realtor says she has a better chance of getting the house if she’s part of a couple, so Darlene convinces Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) to pretend to be her partner in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC

Next Level Chef Three contestants are sent home in the semifinals. 9 p.m. Fox

NOVA The new episode “Augmented” follows the dramatic personal journey undertaken by biophysicist Hugo Herr as he works to create brain-controlled robotic limbs. At 17, Herr’s legs were amputated following a climbing accident, and he quickly grew frustrated with the prosthetic limbs he was given in their place. 9 p.m. KOCE

Worst Cooks in America In the season finale, the remaining recruits forage for produce at a rooftop farm and create unique dishes with farm-fresh ingredients. Their final challenge is to make a three-course, restaurant-quality meal for judges Matt Abdoo, Kwame Onwuachi and Millie Peartree. Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks host. 9 p.m. Food Network

Modern Marvels “Ultimate Helicopters” and “Maximum Horsepower.” (N) 9 and 10 p.m. History

Home Economics Marina (Karla Souza) convinces Connor (Jimmy Tatro) to salsa dance with Lupe (Lidia Porto) in competition in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC

Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things On a road trip to Albany, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) learns new things about Maggie (Allison Miller). Also, Eddie (David Giuntoli) helps Rome (Romany Malco) in his time of need, while Regina (Christina Moses) sets boundaries with her father. Grace Park also stars. 10 p.m. ABC

Snowfall It’s the summer of 1986 and Franklin’s (Damson Idris) personal and professional relationships are flourishing in the season premiere. 10 p.m. FX

SPECIALS

Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches Five Black actors give voice to the words of one of America’s most famous abolitionists in this new documentary executive produced by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and inspired by David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” Denzel Whitaker (“The Great Debaters”), Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”), Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) recite passages from five of Douglass’ most celebrated speeches on racial injustice, which still resonate today. 9 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

College Basketball Creighton visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Boston College visits NC State, 4 p.m. BSSC; Xavier visits Providence, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPNews; Wake Forest visits Clemson, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Butler visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Ole Miss visits Auburn, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Wyoming visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. CBSSN; LSU visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. TNT

Soccer SheBelieves Cup: United States versus Iceland, from Frisco, Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Pink. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jeffrey Wright; author Morgan Harper Nichols. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”); Sophia Bush (“Good Sam”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Kel Mitchell (“Blessed Mode”); Olympic athlete Apolo Ohno (“Hard Pivot”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”); Patrick Starr. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Careless Whisper”; Hilary Duff; Jabari Banks; Daisy the Great, featuring AJR, performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman says her marriage lacks communication, affection and sex; her husband says she abuses him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tyler Perry (“A Madea Homecoming”); Glennon Doyle; Phillip-Michael Scales performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Grace Byers (“Harlem”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company 11:30 p.m. KCET

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracee Ellis Ross; Jabari Banks; Koffee performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Mark McKinnon; Jennifer Palmieri; Russell Howard. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Usher; Ari Lennox performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Dave Grohl; Hilary Duff; Carlie Hanson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Billie Eilish; Eric Adams; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

The Madness of King George (1994) 8 a.m. Cinemax

The Revenant (2015) 8 a.m. FX

Clueless (1995) 9 a.m. HBO

Point Break (1991) 9:15 a.m. AMC

BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Dial M for Murder (1954) 11 a.m. TCM

The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. TMC

Creed (2015) 11 a.m. TNT

Get Out (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX

The Prestige (2006) Noon BBC America

Hereditary (2018) Noon Showtime

War Horse (2011) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax

The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 1 p.m. TCM

Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1:35 p.m. Starz

Creed II (2018) 1:45 p.m. TNT

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2 p.m. FX

A Most Violent Year (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC

Stand by Me (1986) 3 p.m. BBC America

Wedding Crashers (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform

The Peanuts Movie (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon

Night Watch (1973) 3 p.m. TCM

Serenity (2005) 4 p.m. Syfy

Mississippi Burning (1988) 5 p.m. TCM

Lee Daniels’ the Butler (2013) 5:45 p.m. Showtime

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Kajillionaire (2020) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 6:50 p.m. HBO

Spider-Man (2002) 7 p.m. Paramount

Shoot the Moon (1982) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. Ovation

Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. Showtime

The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9 p.m. KVCR

Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:50 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10 p.m. Paramount

Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax

The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:45 p.m. AMC

Nightmare Alley (2021) 10:50 p.m. HBO

Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 11:25 p.m. Epix

