What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Wonder Years,’ ‘The Conners’ and ‘Home Economics on ABC
SERIES
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
DC’s Legends of Tomorrow The Legends realize there is only one way to heal Gideon (Amy Pemberton), but Evil Gideon continues to attack. Caity Lotz, Nick Zano, Jes Macallan, Tala Ashe and Matt Ryan also star. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) is confronted with his ex-girlfriends and their current boyfriends at a bachelor-bachelorette beach party for Erica and Geoff (Hayley Orrantia, Sam Lerner). Adam (Sean Giambrone) pushes back when Lou (Ken Lerner) takes over planning the wedding video. Wendi McLendon-Covey also stars in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
I Can See Your Voice Judges Margaret Cho, Rachel Harris, Cheryl Hines and Adrienne Houghton choose one contestant to perform a duet with Shaggy in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature This new episode documents the history of American horse breeds, including Appaloosa, Morgan, mustang and quarter horse. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Wonder Years The family spends spring break with Lillian’s (Saycon Sengbloh) parents in the countryside where Dean (Elisha Williams) tries to impress his cousins by exaggerating about the excitement of city life in Montgomery. Also, Dean’s mother (Sengbloh) tries to resolve a property dispute between her parents and some neighbors. Dulé Hill also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
The Amazing Race The race continues in Thessaloniki, Greece. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Batwoman Ryan, Sophie and Jada (Javicia Leslie, Meagan Tandy, Robin Givens) collaborate on a plan to stop Marquis (Nick Creegan), while Mary (Nicole Kang) tries to make amends for the harm she inflicted as Poison Ivy. Rachel Skarsten and Camrus Johnson also star in this new episode. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners When Darlene (Sara Gilbert) falls in love with a house she’s looking at, the Realtor says she has a better chance of getting the house if she’s part of a couple, so Darlene convinces Ben (Jay R. Ferguson) to pretend to be her partner in this new episode. 9 p.m. ABC
Next Level Chef Three contestants are sent home in the semifinals. 9 p.m. Fox
NOVA The new episode “Augmented” follows the dramatic personal journey undertaken by biophysicist Hugo Herr as he works to create brain-controlled robotic limbs. At 17, Herr’s legs were amputated following a climbing accident, and he quickly grew frustrated with the prosthetic limbs he was given in their place. 9 p.m. KOCE
Worst Cooks in America In the season finale, the remaining recruits forage for produce at a rooftop farm and create unique dishes with farm-fresh ingredients. Their final challenge is to make a three-course, restaurant-quality meal for judges Matt Abdoo, Kwame Onwuachi and Millie Peartree. Anne Burrell and Cliff Crooks host. 9 p.m. Food Network
Modern Marvels “Ultimate Helicopters” and “Maximum Horsepower.” (N) 9 and 10 p.m. History
Home Economics Marina (Karla Souza) convinces Connor (Jimmy Tatro) to salsa dance with Lupe (Lidia Porto) in competition in this new episode. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things On a road trip to Albany, Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) learns new things about Maggie (Allison Miller). Also, Eddie (David Giuntoli) helps Rome (Romany Malco) in his time of need, while Regina (Christina Moses) sets boundaries with her father. Grace Park also stars. 10 p.m. ABC
Snowfall It’s the summer of 1986 and Franklin’s (Damson Idris) personal and professional relationships are flourishing in the season premiere. 10 p.m. FX
SPECIALS
Frederick Douglass: In Five Speeches Five Black actors give voice to the words of one of America’s most famous abolitionists in this new documentary executive produced by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and inspired by David W. Blight’s Pulitzer Prize-winning biography “Frederick Douglass: Prophet of Freedom.” Denzel Whitaker (“The Great Debaters”), Nicole Beharie (“Sleepy Hollow”), Colman Domingo (“Fear the Walking Dead”), Jonathan Majors (“Lovecraft Country”) and Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”) recite passages from five of Douglass’ most celebrated speeches on racial injustice, which still resonate today. 9 p.m. HBO
SPORTS
College Basketball Creighton visits St. John’s, 3:30 p.m. FS1; Mississippi State visits South Carolina, 3:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Boston College visits NC State, 4 p.m. BSSC; Xavier visits Providence, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Duke visits Virginia, 4 p.m. ESPN; TCU visits Texas, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Teams TBA, 4 p.m. ESPNews; Wake Forest visits Clemson, 5 p.m. ACC-TV; Butler visits Seton Hall, 5:30 p.m. FS1; Ole Miss visits Auburn, 5:30 p.m. SEC-TV; Wyoming visits Colorado State, 6 p.m. CBSSN; LSU visits Kentucky, 6 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Edmonton Oilers visit the Tampa Bay Lightning, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Arizona Coyotes, 7 p.m. TNT
Soccer SheBelieves Cup: United States versus Iceland, from Frisco, Texas, 6 p.m. ESPN2
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Olympic figure skater Nathan Chen. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Pink. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jeffrey Wright; author Morgan Harper Nichols. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Alana Haim (“Licorice Pizza”); Sophia Bush (“Good Sam”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie (“American Idol”). (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Kel Mitchell (“Blessed Mode”); Olympic athlete Apolo Ohno (“Hard Pivot”). (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Hannah Waddingham (“Ted Lasso”); Patrick Starr. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Careless Whisper”; Hilary Duff; Jabari Banks; Daisy the Great, featuring AJR, performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman says her marriage lacks communication, affection and sex; her husband says she abuses him. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tyler Perry (“A Madea Homecoming”); Glennon Doyle; Phillip-Michael Scales performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Grace Byers (“Harlem”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company 11:30 p.m. KCET
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Tracee Ellis Ross; Jabari Banks; Koffee performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert John Heilemann; Mark McKinnon; Jennifer Palmieri; Russell Howard. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tyler Perry; Usher; Ari Lennox performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Dave Grohl; Hilary Duff; Carlie Hanson performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Billie Eilish; Eric Adams; Stevie Nistor performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Madness of King George (1994) 8 a.m. Cinemax
The Revenant (2015) 8 a.m. FX
Clueless (1995) 9 a.m. HBO
Point Break (1991) 9:15 a.m. AMC
BlacKkKlansman (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Dial M for Murder (1954) 11 a.m. TCM
The Lobster (2015) 11 a.m. TMC
Creed (2015) 11 a.m. TNT
Get Out (2017) 11:30 a.m. FX
The Prestige (2006) Noon BBC America
Hereditary (2018) Noon Showtime
War Horse (2011) 12:07 p.m. Cinemax
The Postman Always Rings Twice (1946) 1 p.m. TCM
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017) 1:35 p.m. Starz
Creed II (2018) 1:45 p.m. TNT
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 2 p.m. FX
A Most Violent Year (2014) 2:30 p.m. TMC
Stand by Me (1986) 3 p.m. BBC America
Wedding Crashers (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform
The Peanuts Movie (2015) 3 p.m. Nickelodeon
Night Watch (1973) 3 p.m. TCM
Serenity (2005) 4 p.m. Syfy
Mississippi Burning (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
Lee Daniels’ the Butler (2013) 5:45 p.m. Showtime
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Kajillionaire (2020) 6:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Fifth Element (1997) 6:30 p.m. Syfy
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 6:50 p.m. HBO
Spider-Man (2002) 7 p.m. Paramount
Shoot the Moon (1982) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Love and Monsters (2020) 8 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Rain Man (1988) 8 p.m. Ovation
Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. Showtime
The Last Time I Saw Paris (1954) 9 p.m. KVCR
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) 9:50 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man 2 (2004) 10 p.m. Paramount
Sunshine Cleaning (2008) 10:15 p.m. Cinemax
The Perfect Storm (2000) 10:45 p.m. AMC
Nightmare Alley (2021) 10:50 p.m. HBO
Lemony Snicket’s A Series of Unfortunate Events (2004) 11:25 p.m. Epix
