TV This Week, Dec. 3-9: 'Logan,' 'The Crown' and more

SUNDAY
“The Carol Burnett 50th Anniversary Special” is a star-studded salute to the funny lady and her classic 1960s- and ’70s-era comedy-variety show. 8 p.m. CBS
Alison Sweeney spends “Christmas at Holly Lodge” in this new holiday romance. With Jordan Bridges and Sheryl Le Ralph. 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“Scandal’s” Guillermo Díaz portrays infamous serial murderer Rodney Alcala in the new fact-based TV movie “Dating Game Killer.” With Carrie Preston. 8 and 11 p.m. Investigation Discovery
“Pitch Perfect’s” Alexis Knapp gets swept off her feet by Callum Alexander in the new holiday romance “My Christmas Prince.” 8 p.m. Lifetime
Scientists survey the Church of the Holy Sepulchre in Jerusalem in “Secrets of Christ’s Tomb: Explorer Special.” 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
MONDAY
The Beach Boys, Wynonna and Mannheim Steamroller are among the acts who’ll be making spirits bright at the “National Christmas Tree Lighting” in Washington, D.C. 7 p.m. Hallmark Channel
“The Great Christmas Light Fight” is back on for another season. 8 p.m. ABC
Ink-stained wretch: The new documentary “The Newspaperman: The Life and Times of Ben Bradlee” remembers the late journalist and longtime executive editor of the Washington Post. 8 p.m. HBO
Host Casey Webb eats his way around L.A., then Boston, as “Man v. Food” returns with a pair of new episodes. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Travel Channel
“Southern Charm’s” Shep Rose is looking for love or something like it in the new spin-off reality series “RelationShep.” 10 p.m. Bravo
“Cash Cab” rides again! Host Ben Bailey is back in a reboot of this trivia challenge on wheels. 10 p.m. Discovery Channel
TUESDAY
The long-running family sitcom “The Middle” hits the 200-episode mark. With Patricia Heaton and Neil Flynn. 8 p.m. ABC
“Will & Grace” fires up the way-back machine for a special Christmas episode set in early 20th century NYC. With Eric McCormack and Debra Messing. 9 p.m. NBC
Everyday folks are “Stripped” of all their worldly possessions for three whole weeks in this new unscripted series. 10 p.m. Bravo
WEDNESDAY
“Burn Notice’s” Jeffrey Donovan is back for a second season of the underworld drama “Shut Eye.” Isabella Rossellini also stars. Any time, Hulu
The three-part docu-series “Dian Fossey: Secrets in the Mist” remembers the famed but ill-fated primatologist. Sigourney Weaver, who portrayed Fossey in a 1988 bio-pic, narrates. 9 p.m. National Geographic Channel
Pop music’s Kesha and Americana stalwarts Old Crow Medicine Show share the stage on a new “Crossroads.” 10 p.m. CMT
Last laughs: “South Park” and “Broad City” wrap their current seasons. 10 and 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Get medieval! The new historical drama series “Knightfall” revisits the story of the Knights Templar. With “Downton Abbey’s” Tom Cullen. 10 p.m. History Channel
Get “Happy!” “Law & Order: SVU’s” Christopher Meloni plays a bad cop gone worse and Patton Oswalt supplies voices the title character — a tiny blue flying unicorn! — in this darkly-comic new series. 10 p.m. Syfy
THURSDAY
Filmmaker Hope Litoff probes the mystery of her highly artistic but deeply troubled sibling Ruth’s tragic death in the new documentary “32 Pills: My Sister’s Suicide.” 8 p.m. HBO
Best buds Shawn and Gus (James Roday, Dulé Hill) are back in the fake-psychic detective game in the new TV movie “Psych: The Movie.” 8 p.m. USA
“The Great British Bake Off’s” Paul Hollywood crosses the Pond to show us Yanks how it’s done as “The Great American Baking Show” returns for another season. 9 p.m. ABC
Seth MacFarlane’s off-beat sci-fi series “The Orville” ends its freshman season. 9 p.m. Fox
A date which will live in infamy is recalled by some of those who lived to tell the tale in the new special “Pearl Harbor: Survivors Remember.” 9 p.m. History Channel
The culinary competition “Top Chef” also returns for another cycle. Padma Lakshmi hosts. 10 p.m. Bravo
FRIDAY
Her royal highness: Claire Foy reprises her role as young Queen Elizabeth II for a second season of the lavish historical drama “The Crown.” With “Doctor Who’s” Matt Smith as Prince Phillip. Any time, Netflix
“Top Gear’s” Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond and James May hit the road for a new season of their auto-centric series “The Grand Tour.” Any time, Amazon
Kristen Stewart, Michelle Williams and Laura Dern are doing it for themselves in writer-director Kelly Reichardt’s Montana-set 2016 indie drama “Certain Women.” 8 p.m. Showtime
SATURDAY
“Saban’s Power Rangers,” that cheesy kids’ TV show about teen superheroes, giant robots, etc., is now a cheesy 2017 movie. 8 p.m. Epix
“The Royals’” Merritt Patterson and “Bitten’s” Steve Lund get cozy in the new holiday romance “The Christmas Cottage.” 8 p.m. Hallmark Channel
Wolverine, we hardly knew ye: Hugh Jackman takes his final turn playing the rough-and-tumble “X-Men” character in James Mangold’s R-rated-for-extreme-violence-and-then-some 2017 action drama “Logan.” Patrick Stewart and Stephen Merchant also star. 8 p.m. HBO
“One Tree Hill’s” Jana Kramer heads home for “Christmas in Mississippi” in this new holiday romance. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The aforementioned Kristen Stewart plays a “Personal Shopper” for a celebrity in Paris in filmmaker Olivier Assayas’ 2016 mystery drama. 9 p.m. Showtime
