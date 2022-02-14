What’s on TV Monday: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Fox; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Price Is Right at Night Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas play for Operation Therapy. 8 p.m. CBS

March (N) 8 p.m. The CW

The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1: Lone Star Hoping to bond with Wyatt (guest star Jackson Pace), Owen and Judd (Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack) take the teenager alien hunting, but their day takes an unexpected turn when they find two dead bodies. Also, Tommy (Gina Torres) joins a grief group for widowers as mysterious events convince her that Charles is communicating from the beyond with her and the twins (Kelsey and Skyler Yates), in a new episode with a paranormal theme. Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to combine a lot of small parts to create one big whole in making cupcake pull-aparts. 8 p.m. Food Network

Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS

4400 An attack puts everyone’s life in danger in the season finale. Shanice and Logan (Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma) do their best to keep Hayden’s (Amarr Wooten) safe while Jharrel and Claudette (Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore) try to get Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to see reason. Autumn Best and Khailah Johnson also star. 9 p.m. The CW

Secrets of Playboy In a new episode Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, breaks a decades-long silence to reveal details about how she was groomed by Hefner to participate in a sex life that became more and more abusive. 9 p.m. A&E

The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO

Twenties Aspiring screenwriter Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) lands a new job, while Nia (Gabrielle Graham) reaches a new level of online fame in the first of two new episodes. Christina Elmore, Jevon McFerrin also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime

Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT

The Cleaning Lady Thony’s (Elodie Yung) lies strained her relationship with Fiona (Martha Millan), especially following a recent encounter with ICE. Also, Arman (Adan Canto) starts using Thony’s relationship with Garrett (Oliver Hudson) to feed information to the FBI. Betty Buckley guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox

Promised Land As Lettie and Joe (Cecilia Suarez, John Ortiz) hit a rough patch, the return of Father Ramos (guest star Yul Vazquez) to Sonoma causes issues for members of the Sandoval family. Bellamy Young, Mariel Molino, Katya Martin, Andres Velez and Rolando Chusan also star. 10 p.m. ABC

Independent Lens The new episode ”Bulletproof” documents the complexities of violence in schools and the strategies employed to prevent it. 10 p.m. KOCE

State of the Union The second season of this short-form series stars Brendan Gleeson (“Into the Storm”) and Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under”) star as a couple undergoing joint counseling. In each 10-minute episode their characters meet in a Connecticut coffee shop, to collect their thoughts before their therapy session. 10 p.m. Sundance

Adults Adopting Adults (N) 10 p.m. A&E

Close Enough (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS

WINTER OLYMPICS

Ski jumping Large hill team event, (tape) 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. USA

Bobsled Second run of the two-man event, (tape) 9 a.m. USA

Freestyle skiing Qualifying for men’s slopestyle, 10 a.m. USA; final of men’s slopestyle, (live) 5:30 p.m. USA

Ski jumping, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, bobsled Men’s team large hill event in ski jumping; final for women’s slopestyle in freestyle skiing; men’s big air qualifying in snowboarding; final runs in women’s monobob in bobsled, (tape) 11 a.m. NBC

Men’s curling Russia versus Sweden, (tape) 11 a.m. USA; Switzerland versus U.S. (live) 5 p.m. CNBC

Women’s curling Switzerland versus Sweden, (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC

Women’s hockey First semifinal, (tape) 2 p.m. USA

Freestyle skiing, snowboarding, bobsled, alpine skiing Women’s aerials final in freestyle skiing; women’s big air final in snowboarding; first and second runs of the two-man event in bobsled; women’s downhill event in alpine skiing, (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and 3:05 a.m. NBC

Snowboarding Qualifying for men’s big air event, 7 p.m. USA

Men’s hockey Playoff qualifications, (live) 8 p.m. CNBC; (live) 8:10 p.m. USA; (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC

Snowboarding, freestyle skiing Final of the men’s big air event in snowboarding; men’s slopestyle final in freestyle skiing, (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC

Speed skating Men’s and women’s team pursuit finals, (live) 10:30 p.m. USA

Alpine skiing Training for the women’s downhill, (tape) 1 a.m. USA

Figure skating Women’s short program, (live) 2 a.m. USA.

SPORTS

College Basketball Saint Louis visits St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Bucknell visits Lehigh, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Virginia visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Dayton visits Rhode Island, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1

NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Ali Wentworth; George Stephanopoulos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Valentine’s Day; Al Roker and Deborah Roberts’ love story. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Celebrating Valentine’s Day; Raven-Symoné; Miranda Pearman-Maday; Tony Dokoupil; Katy Tur. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Real Saweetie (“Closer”); Muni Long (“One Night Only”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Hilary Rosen; Rina Shah. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Kid Detective (2020) 8 a.m. and 5:37 p.m. Starz

Friends With Benefits (2011) 8:30 and 2:30 p.m. E!

Heat (1995) 9 a.m. AMC

A Farewell to Arms (1932) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 9:35 a.m. Epix

The King of Staten Island (2020) 9:52 a.m. Cinemax

Queen Christina (1933) 11 a.m. TCM

Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 11:05 a.m. Epix

Trainwreck (2015) Noon E!

Logan (2017) Noon FX

The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Noon HBO

Good Time (2017) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Casino (1995) 12:30 p.m. AMC

Dear White People (2014) 12:30 p.m. Epix

Mean Girls (2004) 2and 6:45 p.m. MTV

The Aviator (2004) 2:45 p.m. HBO

Romeo and Juliet (1936) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Wedding Crashers (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform

Set It Off (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET

Titanic (1997) 3:45 p.m. Showtime

Fatal Attraction (1987) 4:11 p.m. Cinemax

The Way We Were (1973) 5 p.m. TCM

Moulin Rouge (2001) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB

Ted (2012) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax

Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount

Brief Encounter (1945) 7:15 p.m. TCM

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America

My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8 p.m. POP

20th Century Women (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

Kramer versus Kramer (1979) 8:45 p.m. TCM

Point Break (1991) 9 p.m. AMC

Twister (1996) 9:15 p.m. Paramount

The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax

Hitch (2005) 10:30 p.m. Bravo

Shakespeare in Love (1998) 10:35 p.m. POP

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10:45 p.m. BBC America

Doctor Zhivago (1965) 11 p.m. TCM

Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. TNT

