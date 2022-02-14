What’s on TV Monday: ‘9-1-1: Lone Star’ on Fox; Winter Olympics on NBC, CNBC and USA
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
The Price Is Right at Night Justin Hartley and Sofia Pernas play for Operation Therapy. 8 p.m. CBS
March (N) 8 p.m. The CW
The Bachelor (N) 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1: Lone Star Hoping to bond with Wyatt (guest star Jackson Pace), Owen and Judd (Rob Lowe, Jim Parrack) take the teenager alien hunting, but their day takes an unexpected turn when they find two dead bodies. Also, Tommy (Gina Torres) joins a grief group for widowers as mysterious events convince her that Charles is communicating from the beyond with her and the twins (Kelsey and Skyler Yates), in a new episode with a paranormal theme. Ronen Rubinstein and Sierra McClain also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Kids Baking Championship Valerie Bertinelli and Duff Goldman challenge the young bakers to combine a lot of small parts to create one big whole in making cupcake pull-aparts. 8 p.m. Food Network
Big Brother: Celebrity Edition (N) 9 p.m. CBS
4400 An attack puts everyone’s life in danger in the season finale. Shanice and Logan (Brittany Adebumola, Cory Jeacoma) do their best to keep Hayden’s (Amarr Wooten) safe while Jharrel and Claudette (Joseph David-Jones, Jaye Ladymore) try to get Manny (guest star Calvin Seabrooks) to see reason. Autumn Best and Khailah Johnson also star. 9 p.m. The CW
Secrets of Playboy In a new episode Hugh Hefner’s former girlfriend, Sondra Theodore, breaks a decades-long silence to reveal details about how she was groomed by Hefner to participate in a sex life that became more and more abusive. 9 p.m. A&E
The Gilded Age (N) 9 p.m. HBO
Twenties Aspiring screenwriter Hattie (Jonica T. Gibbs) lands a new job, while Nia (Gabrielle Graham) reaches a new level of online fame in the first of two new episodes. Christina Elmore, Jevon McFerrin also star. 9 and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
Snowpiercer (N) 9 p.m. TNT
The Cleaning Lady Thony’s (Elodie Yung) lies strained her relationship with Fiona (Martha Millan), especially following a recent encounter with ICE. Also, Arman (Adan Canto) starts using Thony’s relationship with Garrett (Oliver Hudson) to feed information to the FBI. Betty Buckley guest stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. Fox
Promised Land As Lettie and Joe (Cecilia Suarez, John Ortiz) hit a rough patch, the return of Father Ramos (guest star Yul Vazquez) to Sonoma causes issues for members of the Sandoval family. Bellamy Young, Mariel Molino, Katya Martin, Andres Velez and Rolando Chusan also star. 10 p.m. ABC
Independent Lens The new episode ”Bulletproof” documents the complexities of violence in schools and the strategies employed to prevent it. 10 p.m. KOCE
State of the Union The second season of this short-form series stars Brendan Gleeson (“Into the Storm”) and Patricia Clarkson (“Six Feet Under”) star as a couple undergoing joint counseling. In each 10-minute episode their characters meet in a Connecticut coffee shop, to collect their thoughts before their therapy session. 10 p.m. Sundance
Adults Adopting Adults (N) 10 p.m. A&E
Close Enough (N) 10:30 p.m. TBS
WINTER OLYMPICS
Ski jumping Large hill team event, (tape) 7:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. USA
Bobsled Second run of the two-man event, (tape) 9 a.m. USA
Freestyle skiing Qualifying for men’s slopestyle, 10 a.m. USA; final of men’s slopestyle, (live) 5:30 p.m. USA
Ski jumping, freestyle skiing, snowboarding, bobsled Men’s team large hill event in ski jumping; final for women’s slopestyle in freestyle skiing; men’s big air qualifying in snowboarding; final runs in women’s monobob in bobsled, (tape) 11 a.m. NBC
Men’s curling Russia versus Sweden, (tape) 11 a.m. USA; Switzerland versus U.S. (live) 5 p.m. CNBC
Women’s curling Switzerland versus Sweden, (tape) 2 p.m. CNBC
Women’s hockey First semifinal, (tape) 2 p.m. USA
Freestyle skiing, snowboarding, bobsled, alpine skiing Women’s aerials final in freestyle skiing; women’s big air final in snowboarding; first and second runs of the two-man event in bobsled; women’s downhill event in alpine skiing, (live) 5, 11:35 p.m. and 3:05 a.m. NBC
Snowboarding Qualifying for men’s big air event, 7 p.m. USA
Men’s hockey Playoff qualifications, (live) 8 p.m. CNBC; (live) 8:10 p.m. USA; (live) 8:30 p.m. NBC
Snowboarding, freestyle skiing Final of the men’s big air event in snowboarding; men’s slopestyle final in freestyle skiing, (live) 9:05 p.m. NBC
Speed skating Men’s and women’s team pursuit finals, (live) 10:30 p.m. USA
Alpine skiing Training for the women’s downhill, (tape) 1 a.m. USA
Figure skating Women’s short program, (live) 2 a.m. USA.
SPORTS
College Basketball Saint Louis visits St. Bonaventure, 2 p.m. CBSSN; Bucknell visits Lehigh, 4 p.m. CBSSN; Virginia visits Virginia Tech, 4 p.m. ESPN; West Virginia visits Kansas State, 4 p.m. ESPN2; Dayton visits Rhode Island, 6 p.m. CBSSN; Oklahoma State visits Kansas, 6 p.m. ESPN; Georgetown visits Creighton, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Golden State Warriors visit the Clippers, 7:30 p.m. BSSC
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Ali Wentworth; George Stephanopoulos. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Valentine’s Day; Al Roker and Deborah Roberts’ love story. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Celebrating Valentine’s Day; Raven-Symoné; Miranda Pearman-Maday; Tony Dokoupil; Katy Tur. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Real Saweetie (“Closer”); Muni Long (“One Night Only”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-D.C.); Hilary Rosen; Rina Shah. (N) 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Kid Detective (2020) 8 a.m. and 5:37 p.m. Starz
Friends With Benefits (2011) 8:30 and 2:30 p.m. E!
Heat (1995) 9 a.m. AMC
A Farewell to Arms (1932) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Hello, My Name Is Doris (2015) 9:35 a.m. Epix
The King of Staten Island (2020) 9:52 a.m. Cinemax
Queen Christina (1933) 11 a.m. TCM
Beatriz at Dinner (2017) 11:05 a.m. Epix
Trainwreck (2015) Noon E!
Logan (2017) Noon FX
The Dark Knight Rises (2012) Noon HBO
Good Time (2017) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Casino (1995) 12:30 p.m. AMC
Dear White People (2014) 12:30 p.m. Epix
Mean Girls (2004) 2and 6:45 p.m. MTV
The Aviator (2004) 2:45 p.m. HBO
Romeo and Juliet (1936) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Wedding Crashers (2005) 3 p.m. Freeform
Set It Off (1996) 3:30 p.m. BET
Titanic (1997) 3:45 p.m. Showtime
Fatal Attraction (1987) 4:11 p.m. Cinemax
The Way We Were (1973) 5 p.m. TCM
Moulin Rouge (2001) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Naked Gun: From the Files of Police Squad! (1988) 6 p.m. MLB
Ted (2012) 6:12 p.m. Cinemax
Top Gun (1986) 7 p.m. Paramount
Brief Encounter (1945) 7:15 p.m. TCM
E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982) 8 p.m. BBC America
My Best Friend’s Wedding (1997) 8 p.m. POP
20th Century Women (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
Kramer versus Kramer (1979) 8:45 p.m. TCM
Point Break (1991) 9 p.m. AMC
Twister (1996) 9:15 p.m. Paramount
The 40-Year-Old Virgin (2005) 9:45 p.m. Cinemax
Hitch (2005) 10:30 p.m. Bravo
Shakespeare in Love (1998) 10:35 p.m. POP
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10:45 p.m. BBC America
Doctor Zhivago (1965) 11 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 11 p.m. TNT
