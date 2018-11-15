Ben Stiller uncovers his serious side with 'Escape at Dannemora,' Showtime's latest auteur TV series

“I was very, very, interested in the facts. It was the only way I could find a way into it, because it's just so outside of anything I'd really done before,” Stiller says in a later interview, nearly a year after the day on location in Brooklyn, as he’s winding down post-production on the series. “Because it was so sensational, and so much like a movie, I really was interested in what the reality of how something like this happens in this day and age.”