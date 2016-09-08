With 'Insecure,' 'Loosely Exactly Nicole' and 'Atlanta,' young black stars are taking charge of their own destiny

An African American woman from a community outreach nonprofit group is addressing a grade-school class when one student interrupts: “Why you talk like a white girl?”

CLICK!

A plus-sized African American woman is seducing her white on-and-off boyfriend, promising a night of carnal delight: “Come get this chocolate pie!”

CLICK!

A young African American man is confronted outside his parents’ house by his disapproving father, who accuses the son of always asking for money. He tells his son he can’t come into the house because “I can’t afford it.”

CLICK! CLICK! CLICK!

These scenes come from three new African American-themed TV comedies debuting in the fall in a medium still largely dominated by shows about whites. Each is the product of distinctive African American talents who created and star in them. Each is notable for its edgy, honest depiction of black life — a rarity on American television.

The depictions of situations, nuances, cultural references, language and interactions within and outside the African American universe that confront the key characters in the series will be recognizable to many black viewers, particularly since they are largely unfiltered through a mainstream prism. But the writers and producers of the shows also believe that general audiences will find universal truths and situations that they can identify with. The scene of the woman addressing the students is an introduction to HBO’s “Insecure,” which was co-created and stars Issa Rae, who developed a huge following with her popular YouTube series “The Misadventures of Awkward Black Girl.” In the show, which premieres Oct. 9, Rae plays a twentysomething navigating humorously uncomfortable situations in her personal and professional life.

From left: Jacob Wysocki, Nicole Byer, and Jen D'Angelo of the MTV show "Loosely Exactly Nicole." MTV From left: Jacob Wysocki, Nicole Byer, and Jen D'Angelo of the MTV show "Loosely Exactly Nicole." From left: Jacob Wysocki, Nicole Byer, and Jen D'Angelo of the MTV show "Loosely Exactly Nicole." (MTV)

“Loosely Exactly Nicole,” which premiered last week on MTV, stars comedienne Nicole Byer (MTV’S “Girl Code”) as a slightly fictionalized version of herself — a rotund, charismatic aspiring actress reaching for her slice of the Hollywood dream. In addition to her occasional lover, Byers also has a considerable sexual appetite.

Also premiering last week was FX’s “Atlanta,” created by Donald Glover (“Community”). Glover, who also serves as writer, director and executive musical director of the show, stars as a broke and nearly homeless young man to trying to turn his life around — and hopefully reverse the disappointment of his parents — as the manager of his rapper cousin.

The three shows are launching at a time when the volatile topic of race — particularly when it comes to the presidential race, the shootings of unarmed African American males by police and movements such as #BlackLivesMatter — is center stage on the national scene.

None of the shows are overtly political or topical. They share some similarities — the main characters are single and unsettled personally and professionally.. “Atlanta” and “Insecure” have a hip-hop sensibility, and the N-word is peppered through both shows.

But the comedies have their separate identities, projecting a vivid — and often provocative— view of African American life rarely projected on mainstream television. While popular shows such as “black-ish” and “Empire” have won favor with white viewers as well as people of color, these new shows are told from a younger perspective.

Rae applauded the trend. “I’m so excited to be part of this,” she said in a phone interview. “On a creative level, I know they will be all different because we’re all different”.

Byer, who is an executive producer and writer of her show, echoed Rae’s enthusiasm in a separate interview.

“ “It’s great that the voices of young people of color are being respected, and that we’re being allowed to work,” Byer said. “All three of us are pretty hands-on our shows, if not fully hands-on, which is incredible.”

Your weekly guide to fall TV »

More significantly, “Insecure,” “Loosely Exactly Nicole” and “Atlanta” offer a sharp counterpoint to such past and present shows as “Girls,” “Sex in the City,” “Friends,” “The Big Bang Theory” and “New Girl” that revolve mostly around young white characters.

“Insecure,” which Rae created with former talk-show host and writer Larry Wilmore (“black-ish”) explores the sometimes dicey relationship friendship between two black women wrestling with conflicts inside and outside black culture.

The show is a breakthrough for HBO, which has been repeatedly criticized in past years for showcasing shows about white women while ignoring stories about women of color. “Girls,” created by and starring Lena Dunham, has particularly come under fire for its focus on young white characters even though it is based in New York City.

Set in Inglewood, “Insecure” features Rae’s character, named Issa Dee, dealing with the awkwardness of being a single black woman: Her long-standing relationship with her live-in boyfriend Lawrence (Jay Ellis) appears to be going nowhere fast. Her job at the nonprofit agency is also problematic — the organization, geared to assist people “in the hood,” is predominantly staffed by white people. She often props herself in front of a mirror, giving herself pep talks.

Rae believes “Insecure” presents some universal truths that will be identifiable for all races.

“There are things about being female and being black in the show, but that’s not at the forefront,” said Rae. “We’re dealing with regular people who just happen to be black. There’s nothing high stakes, and that’s just fine. Hopefully everyone who watches will be able to point and say, ‘Hey, I know that person. I know what they’re going through.’ ”

The humor of Byer in “Loosely, Exactly Nicole” is more over-the-top, with Byer exhibiting an energetic — and highly sexual — persona. Her character lives in a crummy Van Nuys apartment. Her two closest friends are white — her gay roommate Devin (Jacob Wysocki), and BBF Veronica (Jen D’Angelo). She’ll do anything to get an acting job — she paints the face of the son of of her Asian friend so she can pose as his mother during an audition.