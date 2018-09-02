'Mayans M.C.': the next step in the 'Sons of Anarchy' saga — from a Latino perspective

“I don't write political shows, nor is this a political show,” said Sutter of “Mayans M.C.,” which he co-created with indie filmmaker Elgin James. “But it's an authentic show, so it deals with the current climate. There's attention on ‘Mayans’ because it's at the border and the border wall, but who could have predicted the political moment that we're in right now? You can't plan on any pop culture or political climate being on the table when you finally arrive. Things happen when they happen, so like literally every day when [we were making the show], something else would happen. It was like ‘Wow, this is … weird.’”