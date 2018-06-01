'Sex and the City': The way they were, the way we are

Was the cast super white in a city that was not? Absolutely. Did the show miss about a billion opportunities to portray single, working women as more than the composite characters they sometimes were in “Sex and the City”? Yes. Perhaps if it was rebooted for the #MeToo era, it would tackle issues of representation, harassment in the workplace, or even the workplace. I never remember seeing any of them at work, except when Carrie was writing her column at home, in her way-too-nice-for-casual-lounging underwear.