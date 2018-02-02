Stephen Colbert gets a new way to satirize Trump with 'Our Cartoon President'

Since taking over "The Late Show" in 2015, Colbert is doing what he describes as "deconstructionist comedy" — breaking down the day's news into "pieces small enough to make jokes about so you can swallow your feelings," as he puts it, all without the buffer of his former persona. "It took me a while to learn how to do that as myself. I don't know why in the world I thought it would be otherwise, but it was excruciating to try to learn how to do that in public."