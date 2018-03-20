Caitriona Balfe infuses her 'Outlander' character with experiences from the books

"There's some scenes I'm devastated we didn't get to shoot," she said. "There's the scene where she's working all day and Brianna gets hurt and she has to run home and she has all of that guilt. It's so interesting to see a working mom in that late '50s, early '60s time — I was like, 'What do you mean we're not filming that? That's so important to this character!' We don't have time to shoot everything. But I have that [knowledge] and you bring that into your performance throughout the rest of the scenes … having all of that stuff — especially when we got to Episode 3, 4 and 5 — you want to show the characters wearing all those experiences."