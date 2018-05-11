Yolonda Ross and 'The Chi' go past the headlines to delve into people's lives on Chicago's South Side

"It's not the stereotypes and cliches," Ross said when she recently paid a visit to the L.A. Times video studio. "It will give you what is in the headlines — as far as a shooting, or this or that…. But it then shows you how people get into situations…. It shows people who are viewing it that we're more alike than we think we are. It's not just like, all black people who [live] in the South Side are getting shot or shooting each other. People are working to make their lives work just like everybody else is. Everybody is trying to have that American Dream."