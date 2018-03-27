CBS renews freshmen dramas "SEAL Team" and "S.W.A.T."

CBS' freshman dramas "SEAL Team" and "S.W.A.T" have been renewed for second seasons.
The dramas are the most recent CBS shows to be renewed for second seasons after "Young Sheldon," the prequel to "The Big Bang Theory."
CBS Entertainment president Kelly Kahl said in a statement that "SEAL Team" has strengthened the network's Wednesday lineup and "S.W.A.T." has improved Thursday's 10 p.m. hour by more than 2.5 million viewers compared to the previous season.
"SEAL Team" follows the lives of an elite Navy SEAL unit as they train and execute missions to defend their country. The show stars David Boreanaz as Jason Hayes, a team operative leader balancing his personal life and missions.
"S.W.A.T," focuses on a sergeant, Daniel Harrelson (Shemar Moore), who is torn between leading a specialized tactical unit that serves as the last stop to solving crimes in Los Angeles and his connection to the city he grew up in.
