CBS renews 11 veteran dramas and series

Alejandra Reyes-Velarde
By
Apr 18, 2018 | 12:15 PM
Mark Harmon in a scene from "NCIS." CBS announced Wednesday the renewals of its New Orleans and L.A.-based spinoffs along with 9 other prime-time programs. The original, which premiered in 2003, had already been picked up for another season. (Jace Downs / Associated Press)

"Blue Bloods," "MacGyver" and "Bull" were among the veteran CBS prime-time series renewed for the 2018-2019 season, the network announced Wednesday.

Other dramas picked up include "Hawaii Five-O," "NCIS: New Orleans," "NCIS: Los Angeles" and "Madam Secretary." "Survivor," "The Amazing Race", news magazines "60 Minutes" and "48 Hours" will also be coming back next year.

The 11 renewed series join several others already greenlighted for next season, including freshman series "Young Sheldon," "S.W.A.T." and "SEAL Team."

In total, CBS is bringing back 17 series for next year, including its entire Tuesday and Friday night lineups.

