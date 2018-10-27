Overrated/Underrated: 'Salt Fat Acid Heat' is TV with taste, and the continued onslaught of ASMR videos

‘Salt Fat Acid Heat’ on Netflix: Hosted by Samin Nosrat (who wrote the 2017 cookbook of the same name), this four-part series is a refreshing shift in perspective from the usual travel-oriented food program. Rather than replicating the Bourdain-esque model of a lone chef traveling to eat exotic fare most people will probably never taste in real life, Nosrat builds her narrative around the four keys to cooking of the show’s title and calling on a diverse roster of experts to demystify what can be done in our own kitchens. The show still travels a long way but remains most focused on what can be done at home — the most local cuisine there is.