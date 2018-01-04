Friday's TV highlights: 'Crazy Ex-Girlfriend' on the CW and more

SERIES

MacGyver The new episode “Mac & Jack” uses flashbacks to recall how MacGyver and Jack (Lucas Till, George Eads) first met. 8 p.m. CBS

Crazy Ex-Girlfriend Rebecca (Rachel Bloom) is starting to see a pattern in her life and relationships as the kooky musical comedy presents its midseason premiere. 8 p.m. KTLA

Child Support Host Fred Savage (“The Wonder Years”) quizzes grown-ups, while comic Ricky Gervais puts the same questions to a group of young kids in this new game show. 8 p.m. ABC

Treehouse Masters The builders are back to construct even more outrageous creations in this reality series’ season premiere. 8 p.m. Animal Planet

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett (Alex O’Loughlin) and the team investigate the killing of an FBI agent in this new episode. 9 p.m. CBS

Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Daisy (Chloe Bennet) is in dire straits on a new episode of the action drama directed by costar Clark Gregg. Ming-Na Wen, Elizabeth Henstridge, Iain De Caestecker and Henry Simmons also star. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods Danny and Baez (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) probe a reporter’s sudden disappearance, while Frank and Erin (Tom Selleck, Bridget Moynahan) are at odds over drug policy on a new episode of the police drama. 10 p.m. CBS

SPECIALS

Mysteries & Scandals The trials of O.J. Simpson are recalled in the debut installment of this new series hosted by Soledad O’Brien. 9 p.m. Oxygen

Alan Cumming Sings Sappy Songs The former “Good Wife” costar and Tony winner (“Cabaret”) performs a cabaret show of his own in this encore special. 10 p.m. KOCE

Red Carpet Icons The special recalls styles seen at previous Golden Globe awards show. 10 p.m. E!

Unsportsmanlike Comedy With Rob Gronkowski The NFL star hosts this new stand-up special taped last summer before a live audience in Foxborough, Mass. Featured comics include Finesse Mitchell, Justin McKinney, Jay Larson, John Caparulo and Lenny Clarke. 10 p.m. Showtime

MOVIES

The Naked Prey This 1966 thriller starring Cornel Wilde kicks off a mini-marathon of films in which man is hunted by man. 5 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

Breakfast at Tiffany’s Audrey Hepburn and George Peppard star in director Blake Edwards’ 1961 romantic comedy based on a Truman Capote novella. Mickey Rooney, Patricia Neal and Buddy Ebsen also star. 8 p.m. KCET

Sleight A young street magician (Jacob Latimore) turns to some shady activities to provide for his little sister and himself after their parents die in director J.D. Dillard’s 2016 indie fable. “The West Wing’s” Dulé Hill and “SNL’s” Sasheer Zamata also star. 8 p.m. Cinemax

To Catch a Thief Cary Grant and Grace Kelly star in director Alfred Hitchcock’s romantic 1955 caper set on the French Riviera. 10 p.m. KCET

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Seth Meyers; author Michael Wolff; U.S. figure skating team; Bobby Flay. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. L.A. Chocolate Festival and Pastry Show; Vince Ferragamo and Jackie Slater; Chris Wallace; Bruce Greenwood (“The Resident”); Clark Gregg (“Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.”); Shauna Jackson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Megyn Kelly Today Chris Janson performs. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Blake Lively; Milo Ventimiglia; Uzo Aduba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Niecy Nash; author Dan Harris. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Julie Chen. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show A plan to recharge the body, reduce bloat and jump-start weight loss; Tony Robbins. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Yvette Nicole Brown (“The Mayor”); Sheila E. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Rachael Ray (N) 2 p.m. KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman says her adult son has been verbally abusing her since she called 911 on him years ago. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kumail Nanjiani (“The Big Sick”); Max Greenfield; Ayrton and Alex Little. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

Washington Week Trump versus Bannon; Mitt Romney's Senate prospects: Peter Baker, the New York Times; Josh Green, Bloomberg; Molly Ball, Time; Erica Werner, the Washington Post. Second half-hour: Republican legislative priorities; North Korea; Susan Glasser; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker; Peter Baker; Molly Ball; Erica Werner. (N) 7 and 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Neil deGrasse Tyson. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Armie Hammer; Jason Clarke; They performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Basketball The Minnesota Timberwolves battle the Boston Celtics, the Washington Wizards meet the Memphis Grizzlies, and the Lakers host the Charlotte Hornets. 4 and 6:30 p.m. ESPN; 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download: TV listings for the week of Dec. 31, 2017 in PDF format

This week's TV Movies