What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘Kung Fu’ on the CW; ‘CMT Storytellers: Brooks & Dunn’ on CMT, ‘Snowfall’ on FX
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med (N) 8 p.m. NBC
The Flash Barry and Chester (Grant Gustin, Brandon McKnight) may have figured out a way to stop the Black Flame from hurting anyone else. Also, Caitlin (Danielle Panabaker) decides to try handling a situation on her own, which may endanger more innocents in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) steps in as PE coach at William Penn Academy in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
Nature The new episode ”American Arctic” follows the world’s longest land-animal migration in the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge in northeastern Alaska. 8 p.m. KOCE
CMT Storytellers Brooks & Dunn (Kix Brooks and Ronnie Dunn) perform in this new episode. 8 p.m. CMT
The Wonder Years Bruce (Spence Moore II) returns home from Vietnam, and the family is shocked to find out he is eager to begin a new life with an older woman he’s been dating, who has an 8-year-old son. Elisha Williams, Dulé Hill, Saycon Sengbloh and Laura Kariuki also star in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
Kung Fu A tip from Evan (Gavin Stenhouse) leads Nicky and Mia (Olivia Liang, guest star Vanessa Yao) to a secret meeting between Juliette (guest star Annie Q.) and a mysterious scientist in this new episode. Also, Henry’s (Eddie Liu) findings lead him to an expert who may be able to decipher his research, while Jin and Mei-Li (Tzi Ma, Kheng Hua Tan) help settle an age-old dispute between Chinatown’s oldest grocers. 9 p.m. The CW
The Conners Dan (John Goodman) enlists the help of a few good friends for the funeral home remodel, but Louise (Katey Sagal) points out that Dan’s generosity with his time seems to benefit everyone but her. Sara Gilbert, Laurie Metcalf and Alicia Goranson also star. 9 p.m. ABC
Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox
House of Payne Curtis (LaVan Davis) is planning a block party to launch his food truck and business in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Beyond the Edge (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
The Ms. Pat Show “Sticks and Stones” After hearing one of Junebug’s (Theodore Barnes) friends call him the N-word, the family has a discussion about that word and many others. Patricia Williams, J. Bernard Calloway and Briyana Guadalupe also star. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble Evan (T.J. Linnard) proposes an idea that he hopes could save Bulk Beauty. Also, Alice (Sherry Cola) has returned, but things between her and Sumi (Kara Wang) are still strained. Priscilla Quintana, Josh Pence, Emma Hunton, Yasmine Aker and Marcus Emanuel Mitchell star. 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall Jerome and Louie (Amin Joseph, Angela Lewis) distance themselves from Franklin (Damson Idris) in this new episode. 10 p.m. FX
Bee Czar First the team extract a king-sized hive at a Renaissance fair, then they prepare a huge shipment of honey for a distillery in this new episode. 10:03 p.m. Discovery
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 9 a.m., 12:30 and 4 p.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Minnesota Twins, 10 a.m. SportsNetLA
Soccer UEFA Champions League quarterfinal, Liverpool versus Benfica, noon CBS; CONCACAF Champions League semifinal, New York City FC versus Seattle Sounders FC, 6 p.m. FS1
NBA Basketball The Charlotte Hornets visit the Atlanta Hawks, 4 p.m. ESPN; the San Antonio Spurs visit the New Orleans Pelicans, 6:35 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The New York Rangers visit the Philadelphia Flyers, 4 p.m. TNT; the Kings visit the Colorado Avalanche, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Scott Kelly; author Alice Walker. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Barack Obama; Macrene Alexiades; Adrianna Brach; Martha Stewart. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Author Karen Duffy; actors Paul Bettany and Claire Foy. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Hugh Laurie (“Why Didn’t They Ask Evans?”); electric cars. (N) 9 a.m., 2:06 a.m. KABC
The View Alyssa Farah Griffin; Jerrod Carmichael; Julia Haart. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Tina Knowles-Lawson (“Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story”); ballet dancer turned surgeon Likolani Arthur. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Sienna Miller (“Anatomy of a Scandal”); Danny Seo. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Leave Before You Love Me”; Camila Cabello; Shemar Moore; Craig Morgan. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil Michelle says she wonders if her rocky divorce from Michael drove her son Logan to use drugs. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Kim Kardashian (“The Kardashians”); Charlie Puth performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Jane Seymour (“Harry Wild”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jerrod Carmichael. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Dua Lipa; Sam Heughan; Band of Horses performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Claire Foy; Paul Bettany; Bright Eyes perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Bill Maher; Michelle Yeoh; Alec Benjamin performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Christina Ricci; playwright Jeremy O. Harris; “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie.” 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Holly Hunter; Patti Harrison; Catherine Cohen; Larnell Lewis performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
The Fighter (2010) 8:05 a.m. Starz
Seven Brides for Seven Brothers (1954) 8:45 a.m. TCM
Moonrise Kingdom (2012) 9:30 a.m. HBO
Show Boat (1951) 10:30 a.m. TCM
Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams (2002) 10:30 a.m. TMC
Déjà Vu (2006) 11 a.m. TNT
Good Time (2017) 11:15 a.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban (2004) 11:30 a.m. Syfy
Bill & Ted Face the Music (2020) Noon Epix
Hellboy II: The Golden Army (2008) 12:17 and 10:35 p.m. Encore
Kiss Me Kate (1953) 12:30 p.m. TCM
Split (2016) 2 p.m. FX
Lean on Pete (2017) 2 p.m. TMC
Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) 2:30 p.m. Syfy
The Bourne Identity (2002) 2:45 p.m. HBO
Bull Durham (1988) 3 p.m. Showtime; 4 p.m. FS1
Doubt (2008) 3:15 p.m. Cinemax
The End of the Tour (2015) 4:05 p.m. TMC
Menace II Society (1993) 4:15 p.m. VH1
Blood Father (2016) 5 p.m. Cinemax
Clean and Sober (1988) 5 p.m. TCM
Love and Monsters (2020) 5:15 p.m. Epix
Weird Science (1985) 5:30 p.m. Showtime
Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix (2007) 6 p.m. Syfy
You Can Count on Me (2000) 6 p.m. TMC
Gangs of New York (2002) 6:10 p.m. Encore
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 7 p.m. FX
Hugo (2011) 8 p.m. HBO
Harold and Maude (1971) 8 p.m. TMC
McLintock! (1963) 8:55 p.m. KVCR
Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince (2009) 9 p.m. Syfy
American Gangster (2007) 9 p.m. VH1
Leaving Las Vegas (1995) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 9:30 p.m. Paramount
Schindler’s List (1993) 11 p.m. Showtime
Zola (2020) 11 p.m. TMC
Barfly (1987) 11:15 p.m. TCM
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Kardashians,’ the CMT Music Awards, Anthony Bourdain and more
TV highlights for April 10-16 include ‘The Kardashians’ on Hulu, the CMT Music Awards on CBS, and a documentary about chef Anthony Bourdain on CNN
Movies on TV this week: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars,’ TNT
Movies on TV this week: April 10: ‘After Yang’ on Showtime; ‘American Beauty’ on TCM; ‘Star Wars’ on TNT; ‘12 Years a Slave’ on HBO; ‘Copshop,’ Bravo
Movies on TV for the entire week, April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April 10 - 16 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.