What’s on TV Friday: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ on HBO; Golf: Masters Tournament on ESPN

SERIES

Undercover Boss In the season finale, Warren Boone, chief executive of Coco’s Bakery, works on the front lines of the business — which started in 1948 as a small burger-and-pie restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway — to make sure that chain is delivering on the promise of good food served in a place that’s as comfortable as a home kitchen. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Tensions within the group escalate when Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) search to find out who is blackmailing him overlaps with the latest case. James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq and Amir Arison also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed When a conspiracy-theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia, Maggie and Kaela (Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett) try to save the day but get stuck in the past. Also, Mel (Melonie Diaz) continues to struggle to regain control of her powers in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW

Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an innovative take on a drawing tool for artists; equipment designed to keep dogs mentally and physically fit; a productivity tool for professionals; a custom sweet treat design. Also, Daymond John is updated on his investment in Tenikle. 8 p.m. ABC

RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants portray catty supermodels battling for the spotlight in a music video for RuPaul’s song “Catwalk.” 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dateline NBC When former Arkansas State Sen. Linda Collins is found fatally stabbed outside her home, detectives try to figure out if the case is connected to her political career or her personal life. 9 p.m. NBC

Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. The CW

Great Performances The new episode ”Amy Beach Rise to Prominence” profiles the American composer. 9 p.m. KOCE

20/20 This new episode revisits the case of a teenager arrested for encouraging her boyfriend’s suicide via text messages. 9 p.m. ABC

Blue Bloods A local celebrity asks Frank (Tom Selleck) to make an exception to the age limit for joining the NYPD. Also, an encounter with an old rival leads Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to look into an alleged wrongful conviction while Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) look for an abducted child. 10 p.m. CBS

Chamber Music Society Returns The premiere of this performance series documents the the drama, mishaps and adventure involved in mounting a tour as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returns to the stage after a year and a half. 10 p.m. KOCE

A Black Lady Sketch Show Series stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend are back as this sketch comedy show returns. Featured guests this season will include Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symone, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Williams, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady and Bob the Drag Queen. 11 p.m. HBO

SPORTS

Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA

Golf Masters Tournament: Second round, noon ESPN; Masters Highlights, 11:35 p.m. CBS

Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, Noon USA; Everton versus Manchester United, 4:30 a.m. USA

NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Author Idris Elba; indie pop band Lucius. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Author Shauna Niequist; former politician Kwame Kilpatrick. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rise and Shine Tour of America; football player Carl Nassib. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View LeAnn Rimes performs; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jay Hernandez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”); Tauren Wells performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Footloose”; Jim Carrey and Idris Elba; Jonas Brothers and Rob Garbowsky. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A rideshare driver is kidnapped, attacked and left for dead; a mom is jailed for letting her daughter babysit. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lena Waithe and Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); guest host Kandi Burruss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Rapper Fat Joe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The War in Ukraine; confirmation of Biden’s nomination of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: Nia-Malika Henderson, CNN; Jeff Mason, Reuters; Simon Ostrovsky, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author David Mamet (“Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch”). Panel: Author Nancy MacLean (“Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America”); David Leonhardt, New York Times. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Donald Glover; Machine Gun Kelly performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:36 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Wilmer Valderrama. 11:50 p.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Christopher Meloni; Rachel Dratch; Brooke Colucci performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Devine; Neve Campbell; Japanese Breakfast performs. 12:52 a.m. KCBS

MOVIES

The Virgin Suicides (1999) 9 a.m. Epix

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9:15 a.m. Showtime

Serenity (2005) 9:23 a.m. Starz

Michael (1996) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax

Thoroughbreds (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX

Love, Simon (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX

Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10 a.m. IFC

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 10:05 a.m. TMC

Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Jurassic Park (1993) 10:50 a.m. HBO

A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 11:24 a.m. Starz

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 11:30 a.m. AMC

Widows (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX

Spy Kids (2001) Noon TMC

Inglourious Basterds (2009) 12:04 and 9 p.m. Encore

Married to the Mob (1988) 12:25 p.m. Epix

Arachnophobia (1990) 12:30 p.m. IFC

Two Girls and a Sailor (1944) 12:45 p.m. TCM

The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 1:15 p.m. Nickelodeon

Get Shorty (1995) 1:30 p.m. Showtime

Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. E!

The Bourne Identity (2002) 2 p.m. HBO

Narc (2002) 2:10 p.m. Epix

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Foxcatcher (2014) 2:40 p.m. Encore

A Few Good Men (1992) 3 p.m. BBC America

The Harvey Girls (1946) 3 p.m. TCM

Blood Father (2016) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax

Friends With Benefits (2011) 3:30 p.m. VH1

Dead Again (1991) 4 p.m. Epix

The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation

American Hustle (2013) 4:38 p.m. Starz

Urban Cowboy (1980) 4:58 p.m. Encore

Copshop (2021) 5 p.m. Syfy

Angels in the Outfield (1951) 5 p.m. TCM

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 5:15 p.m. AMC

The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix

The Lobster (2015) 7 p.m. Showtime

Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. TCM

The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 7:55 p.m. HBO

Cabaret (1972) 8 p.m. KCET

Unforgiven (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

High Plains Drifter (1973) 8 p.m. Ovation

Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. POP

The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. TNT

The Fighter (2010) 8:36 p.m. Starz

C’mon C’mon (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime

Panic Room (2002) 10 p.m. Epix

The Thin Man (1934) 10:05 p.m. KCET

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10:36 p.m. Starz

Open Range (2003) 11 p.m. AMC

The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime

Wonder Woman (2017) 11 p.m. TNT

