What’s on TV Friday: ‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’ on HBO; Golf: Masters Tournament on ESPN
The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.
SERIES
Undercover Boss In the season finale, Warren Boone, chief executive of Coco’s Bakery, works on the front lines of the business — which started in 1948 as a small burger-and-pie restaurant on Pacific Coast Highway — to make sure that chain is delivering on the promise of good food served in a place that’s as comfortable as a home kitchen. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Tensions within the group escalate when Cooper’s (Harry Lennix) search to find out who is blackmailing him overlaps with the latest case. James Spader, Diego Klattenhoff, Hisham Tawfiq and Amir Arison also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed When a conspiracy-theorist hobgoblin threatens the lives of everyone at the Blue Camellia, Maggie and Kaela (Sarah Jeffery, Lucy Barrett) try to save the day but get stuck in the past. Also, Mel (Melonie Diaz) continues to struggle to regain control of her powers in this new episode. 8 p.m. The CW
‘Charmed’ reboot cast and creators on why the new series reflects today’s cultural climate
Don’t call it a revival.
Shark Tank Hopefuls pitch an innovative take on a drawing tool for artists; equipment designed to keep dogs mentally and physically fit; a productivity tool for professionals; a custom sweet treat design. Also, Daymond John is updated on his investment in Tenikle. 8 p.m. ABC
RuPaul’s Drag Race The contestants portray catty supermodels battling for the spotlight in a music video for RuPaul’s song “Catwalk.” 8 p.m. VH1
“Legendary Children” uses “Drag Race” to reinterpret a rich history
Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dateline NBC When former Arkansas State Sen. Linda Collins is found fatally stabbed outside her home, detectives try to figure out if the case is connected to her political career or her personal life. 9 p.m. NBC
Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. The CW
Great Performances The new episode ”Amy Beach Rise to Prominence” profiles the American composer. 9 p.m. KOCE
20/20 This new episode revisits the case of a teenager arrested for encouraging her boyfriend’s suicide via text messages. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods A local celebrity asks Frank (Tom Selleck) to make an exception to the age limit for joining the NYPD. Also, an encounter with an old rival leads Erin (Bridget Moynahan) to look into an alleged wrongful conviction while Danny and Maria (Donnie Wahlberg, Marisa Ramirez) look for an abducted child. 10 p.m. CBS
Chamber Music Society Returns The premiere of this performance series documents the the drama, mishaps and adventure involved in mounting a tour as the Chamber Music Society of Lincoln Center returns to the stage after a year and a half. 10 p.m. KOCE
A Black Lady Sketch Show Series stars Robin Thede, Gabrielle Dennis, Ashley Nicole Black and Skye Townsend are back as this sketch comedy show returns. Featured guests this season will include Ava DuVernay, Michaela Jaé Rodriguez, Raven-Symone, Wanda Sykes, David Alan Grier, Kyla Pratt, Holly Robinson Peete, Vanessa Williams, Michael Ealy, Wayne Brady and Bob the Drag Queen. 11 p.m. HBO
Forget ‘Saturday Night Live.’ In TV’s latest sketch comedies, an old form learns new tricks
“Alternatino with Arturo Castro,” “A Black Lady Sketch Show,” “Sherman’s Showcase”: A raft of new series show that sketch comedy is not yet played out.
SPORTS
Baseball Regional coverage, 11 a.m. MLB; the Dodgers visit the Colorado Rockies, 1 p.m. SportsNetLA
Golf Masters Tournament: Second round, noon ESPN; Masters Highlights, 11:35 p.m. CBS
Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Wolverhampton Wanderers, Noon USA; Everton versus Manchester United, 4:30 a.m. USA
NBA Basketball The Oklahoma City Thunder visit the Lakers, 7:30 p.m. SportsNet
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Author Idris Elba; indie pop band Lucius. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Author Shauna Niequist; former politician Kwame Kilpatrick. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Rise and Shine Tour of America; football player Carl Nassib. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Michelle Pfeiffer (“The First Lady”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View LeAnn Rimes performs; Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jay Hernandez. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Courtney B. Vance (“61st Street”); Tauren Wells performs. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Robin Thede (“A Black Lady Sketch Show”). (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Footloose”; Jim Carrey and Idris Elba; Jonas Brothers and Rob Garbowsky. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A rideshare driver is kidnapped, attacked and left for dead; a mom is jailed for letting her daughter babysit. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Lena Waithe and Jacob Latimore (“The Chi”); guest host Kandi Burruss. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Rapper Fat Joe. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The War in Ukraine; confirmation of Biden’s nomination of Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court: Nia-Malika Henderson, CNN; Jeff Mason, Reuters; Simon Ostrovsky, PBS. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author David Mamet (“Recessional: The Death of Free Speech and the Cost of a Free Lunch”). Panel: Author Nancy MacLean (“Democracy in Chains: The Deep History of the Radical Right’s Stealth Plan for America”); David Leonhardt, New York Times. (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is...With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. and 1:30 a.m. KTTV
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Singer-songwriter Cody Johnson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Donald Glover; Machine Gun Kelly performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:36 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chris Wallace; Wilmer Valderrama. 11:50 p.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Mariska Hargitay; Christopher Meloni; Rachel Dratch; Brooke Colucci performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Adam Devine; Neve Campbell; Japanese Breakfast performs. 12:52 a.m. KCBS
MOVIES
The Virgin Suicides (1999) 9 a.m. Epix
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 9:15 a.m. Showtime
Serenity (2005) 9:23 a.m. Starz
Michael (1996) 9:30 a.m. Cinemax
Thoroughbreds (2017) 9:30 a.m. FX
Love, Simon (2018) 9:30 a.m. FXX
Sleepy Hollow (1999) 10 a.m. IFC
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 10:05 a.m. TMC
Du Barry Was a Lady (1943) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Jurassic Park (1993) 10:50 a.m. HBO
A.I.: Artificial Intelligence (2001) 11:24 a.m. Starz
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 11:30 a.m. AMC
Widows (2018) 11:30 a.m. FX
Spy Kids (2001) Noon TMC
Inglourious Basterds (2009) 12:04 and 9 p.m. Encore
Married to the Mob (1988) 12:25 p.m. Epix
Arachnophobia (1990) 12:30 p.m. IFC
Two Girls and a Sailor (1944) 12:45 p.m. TCM
The SpongeBob SquarePants Movie (2004) 1:15 p.m. Nickelodeon
Get Shorty (1995) 1:30 p.m. Showtime
Friday (1995) 2 and 8 p.m. E!
The Bourne Identity (2002) 2 p.m. HBO
Narc (2002) 2:10 p.m. Epix
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Foxcatcher (2014) 2:40 p.m. Encore
A Few Good Men (1992) 3 p.m. BBC America
The Harvey Girls (1946) 3 p.m. TCM
Blood Father (2016) 3:05 p.m. Cinemax
Friends With Benefits (2011) 3:30 p.m. VH1
Dead Again (1991) 4 p.m. Epix
The Patriot (2000) 4 p.m. Ovation
American Hustle (2013) 4:38 p.m. Starz
Urban Cowboy (1980) 4:58 p.m. Encore
Copshop (2021) 5 p.m. Syfy
Angels in the Outfield (1951) 5 p.m. TCM
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 5:15 p.m. AMC
The Manchurian Candidate (2004) 5:50 p.m. Epix
The Lobster (2015) 7 p.m. Showtime
Bull Durham (1988) 7 p.m. TCM
The Many Saints of Newark (2021) 7:55 p.m. HBO
Cabaret (1972) 8 p.m. KCET
Unforgiven (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
High Plains Drifter (1973) 8 p.m. Ovation
Men in Black (1997) 8 p.m. POP
The Hangover (2009) 8 p.m. TNT
The Fighter (2010) 8:36 p.m. Starz
C’mon C’mon (2021) 9 p.m. Showtime
Panic Room (2002) 10 p.m. Epix
The Thin Man (1934) 10:05 p.m. KCET
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 10:36 p.m. Starz
Open Range (2003) 11 p.m. AMC
The Wolf of Wall Street (2013) 11 p.m. Showtime
Wonder Woman (2017) 11 p.m. TNT
What’s on TV This Week: ‘The Ten Commandments,’ the Grammys, MLB’s opening day and more
TV highlights for April 3-9 include ‘The Ten Commandments,’ the Grammys, baseball’s opening day and the final of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament.
Movies on TV this week: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again,’ Bravo
Movies on TV this week: April 3: ‘Planet of the Apes’ on TCM; ‘Unforgiven’ on AMC; ‘17 Again’ on Bravo; ‘The Good, the Bad and the Ugly’ on Encore
Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing
TV Grids for the entire week of April 3 - 9 as PDF files you can download and print
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on HBO Max. And yes, your disagreement is duly noted.
We surveyed The Times TV team to come up with a list of the 75 best TV shows you can watch on Netflix. As in, tonight.
Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.
The complete guide to home viewing
Get Screen Gab for weekly recommendations, analysis, interviews and irreverent discussion of the TV and streaming movies everyone’s talking about.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Los Angeles Times.