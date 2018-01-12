Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Flushed Away' on ABC

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Sam Rockwell (“Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri”) hosts the first new episode of 2018. The musical guest is Halsey, who has had hits on the charts in recent weeks with “Bad at Love” and “Him & I.” 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC

The Vet Life Dr. Blue opens the Houston clinic after Hurricane Harvey poured 30-plus inches of rain on the city in this special new episode. 10 p.m. Animal Planet

Falling Water Tess (Lizzie Brochere) bravely faces off against a dangerous intruder, while Burton (David Ajala) has an unsettling encounter with a ghost from his past in this new episode.10 p.m. USA

MOVIES

Flushed Away Hugh Jackman provides the voice of Roddy, a pampered pet mouse who accidentally gets flushed down a toilet and winds up in the sewers that are run by rats. Kate Winslet, Ian McKellen and Jean Reno also provide voices in this 2006 animated feature. 8 p.m. ABC

The Fate of the Furious This eighth installment in the hit movie franchise finds Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) settled down with wife Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) until Cipher (Charlize Theron), a cyber-terrorist, coerces him into working for her. Jason Statham, Dwayne Johnson, Tyrese Gibson and Scott Eastwood also star in this 2017 action movie. 8 p.m. HBO

Frozen in Love A woman (Rachael Leigh Cook) who is desperate to save her failing Denver bookstore hires a public-relations agency that decides to pair her with a suspended hockey star Adam (Niall Matter), who is in dire need of an image makeover in this 2018 romantic comedy. 9 p.m. Hallmark

The Girl on the Train Despite her struggles with memory loss, a voyeuristic alcoholic (Emily Blunt) tries to help police solve the mystery of a missing woman whose house she passes daily while taking the train in this 2016 thriller. Justin Theroux, Rebecca Ferguson, Luke Evans, Lisa Kudrow and Allison Janney also star. 9 p.m. Showtime

Ratatouille Patton Oswalt provides the voice of a rat with a culinary bent who winds up in a restaurant kitchen where he helps a young man (voice of Lou Romano) become a top chef. Additional voices include those of Peter O’Toole, Ian Holm, Janeane Garofalo, Brad Garrett and Peter Sohn. 9:25 p.m. Freeform

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper President Trump’s controversial remarks on immigration: Rep. Mia Love (R-Utah). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning The controversial practice of gerrymandering voter districts; Oprah Winfrey talks with women in Hollywood about the Time’s Up campaign; crime scene dioramas from the 1940s; Sharon Stone; Wake Island in the Pacific; exercise gizmos; President Trump’s use of an expletive to describe certain countries. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s immigration remarks; talks between North and South Korea; protests in Iran. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Trump’s immigration remarks: Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.); Trump’s immigration remarks, Senate debate on immigration: Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.), Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.). (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace News headlines: Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen; news headlines: State Atty. Gen. Xavier Becerra; former NFL player Derrick Dockery, now an aide to Speaker Ryan. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources Trump’s immigration remarks; Trump and libel laws; possible presidential run by Oprah Winfrey; Reuters journalists being be prosecuted in Myanmar. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz Michael Wolff’s new book about the Trump White House, “Fire and Fury”; Oprah Winfrey’s comments at the Golden Globes; backlash against Trump’s immigration remarks. (N) 8 a.m. Channel

60 Minutes The war in Afghanistan; Sig Hecker, former director of the Los Alamos Laboratory, discusses North Korea’s nuclear program; the changing character of Portland, Ore. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

NFL Playoffs The Atlanta Falcons visit the Philadelphia Eagles, 1:30 p.m. NBC; the Tennessee Titans visit the New England Patriots, 5 p.m. CBS