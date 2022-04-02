What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Just One Kiss’ on Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live’ NBC; March Madness
SERIES
Saturday Night Live Jerrod Carmichael hosts this new episode with musical guest Gunna. 8:29 and 11:20 p.m. NBC
World’s Funniest Animals (season finale) 9 p.m. The CW
48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS
ACL Presents: Americana Honors This special episode of “Austin City Limits” presents highlights from the 20th edition of the annual Americana Music Assn. event, recorded at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Honorees included Brandi Carlile (artist of the year), Charley Crockett (emerging act of the year), Black Pumas (duo/group of the year) and Kristin Weber (instrumentalist of the year). 11:30 p.m. KOCE
SPECIALS
Whitney, A Look Back Lost performances and rare moments with Whitney Houston, featuring new details about the days leading up to and following her death. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. CNBC; Chelsea versus Brentford, 7 a.m. USA; Manchester United versus Leicester City, 9:30 a.m. USA
Women’s Golf Augusta National Amateur, 9 a.m. NBC
Golf PGA Tour Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; 12:30 p.m. NBC
College Softball Oregon visits UCLA, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV. Also, Arkansas visits Ole Miss, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Florida visits Auburn, noon SEC-TV; Georgia visits Alabama, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona, 1:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oklahoma State visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Colorado Avalanche, noon ABC; the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m. BSW
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Villanova versus Kansas, 3 p.m. TBS, TNT and TRU; North Carolina versus Duke, 5:30 p.m. TBS, TNT and TRU
MLS Soccer LAFC visits Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. KCOP
SATURDAY TALK SHOWS
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Morning America Segun Oduolowu; What to binge: Lauren Makk. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
Frank Buckley Interviews Author Peter S. Goodman (“Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World”). 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA
Sunday Talk Show Guests: April 3: : Hillary Clinton on “Meet the Press”; ”Face the Nation”; “This Week”; “Fox News Sunday”; “State of the Union”
MOVIES
Just One Kiss Broadway stars Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) and Santino Fontana (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) share the spotlight in this new 2022 romance, which casts them as a college literature professor, and a performer at a Manhattan supper club. Illeana Douglas and Aida Turturro also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark
Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For Adapted from a book series by R. Franklin James, this new mystery movie franchise stars Toni Braxton as Hollis, who meets both requirements for membership in the Fallen Angels Murder Club: a passion for books and a criminal record. Hollis, who did time after her ex-husband left her holding the bag for an insurance fraud scheme he concocted, becomes a suspect when another book club member is murdered in a manner right out of the novel the group has been sharing. Eddie Cibrian and Keith D. Robinson also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime
The Heat A by-the-book FBI agent (Sandra Bullock) is partnered with an earthy Boston cop (Melissa McCarthy) in an effort to find a violent drug kingpin in this 2013 action comedy. Demián Bichir (“The Bridge”), Marlon Wayans and Jane Curtin also star. 9:15 p.m. Freeform
Morris From America (2016) 8:30 a.m. TMC
Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:57 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Bravo
Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 9 a.m. TCM
Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 9 a.m. TNT
The Dead Zone (1983) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax
The Terminal (2004) 10 a.m. Epix
The Truman Show (1998) 10 a.m. HBO
Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 10 a.m. TMC
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. FX
Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:30 a.m. IFC
Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:30 a.m. Showtime
Carlito’s Way (1993) 11 a.m. POP
Brute Force (1947) 11 a.m. TCM
Easy A (2010) 11:15 a.m. Freeform
West Side Story (2021) 11:45 a.m. HBO
Die Hard (1988) Noon Bravo
Dirty Dancing (1987) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT
Get Shorty (1995) 12:15 p.m. Showtime
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 12:22 p.m. Starz
21 Jump Street (2012) 12:45 p.m. IFC
Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 12:45 p.m. TCM
Black Rain (1989) 2 p.m. Epix
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 2 p.m. Showtime
13 Going on 30 (2004) 2:30 and 9 p.m. CMT
For a Few Dollars More (1965) 2:30 p.m. Sundance
The Sting (1973) 2:45 p.m. TCM
Die Hard 2 (1990) 3 and 8:37 p.m. TNT
The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) 3:09 p.m. Encore
The Thin Man (1934) 4 p.m. KCET
The Birdcage (1996) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax
Training Day (2001) 4:30 p.m. VH1
Shaun of the Dead (2004) 5 p.m. Syfy
The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 5 p.m. TCM
Misery (1990) 5:25 p.m. POP
Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:30 p.m. Bravo
A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 5:30 p.m. Sundance
The Sum of All Fears (2002) 5:55 p.m. Epix
Megamind (2010) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
The Italian Job (2003) 6:05 p.m. HBO
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 7:15 p.m. TCM
It Comes at Night (2017) 7:25 p.m. TMC
Road to Perdition (2002) 7:30 p.m. Showtime
Troy (2004) 8 p.m. BBC America
Blood Father (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax
Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX
Friday (1995) 8 p.m. USA
Midsommar (2019) 9 p.m. TMC
Skyfall (2012) 10 p.m. Epix
The Green Knight (2021) 10 p.m. Showtime
Love Affair (1939) 10:30 p.m. KVCR
Trainwreck (2015) 10:37 p.m. TBS
