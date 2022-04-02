What’s on TV Saturday: ‘Just One Kiss’ on Lifetime; ‘Saturday Night Live’ NBC; March Madness

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Saturday Night Live Jerrod Carmichael hosts this new episode with musical guest Gunna. 8:29 and 11:20 p.m. NBC

World’s Funniest Animals (season finale) 9 p.m. The CW

48 Hours (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

ACL Presents: Americana Honors This special episode of “Austin City Limits” presents highlights from the 20th edition of the annual Americana Music Assn. event, recorded at Ryman Auditorium in Nashville. Honorees included Brandi Carlile (artist of the year), Charley Crockett (emerging act of the year), Black Pumas (duo/group of the year) and Kristin Weber (instrumentalist of the year). 11:30 p.m. KOCE

SPECIALS

Whitney, A Look Back Lost performances and rare moments with Whitney Houston, featuring new details about the days leading up to and following her death. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Wolverhampton Wanderers versus Aston Villa, 7 a.m. CNBC; Chelsea versus Brentford, 7 a.m. USA; Manchester United versus Leicester City, 9:30 a.m. USA

Women’s Golf Augusta National Amateur, 9 a.m. NBC

Golf PGA Tour Texas Open, third round, 10 a.m. Golf; 12:30 p.m. NBC

College Softball Oregon visits UCLA, 7 p.m. PAC-12LA and PAC-12TV. Also, Arkansas visits Ole Miss, 10 a.m. SEC-TV; Florida visits Auburn, noon SEC-TV; Georgia visits Alabama, 1:30 p.m. ESPN2; Washington visits Arizona, 1:30 p.m. PAC-12TV; Oklahoma State visits Baylor, 5 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Pittsburgh Penguins visit the Colorado Avalanche, noon ABC; the Kings visit the Winnipeg Jets, 4 p.m. BSW

NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament Semifinals: Villanova versus Kansas, 3 p.m. TBS, TNT and TRU; North Carolina versus Duke, 5:30 p.m. TBS, TNT and TRU

MLS Soccer LAFC visits Orlando City SC, 4:30 p.m. KCOP

SATURDAY TALK SHOWS

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Morning America Segun Oduolowu; What to binge: Lauren Makk. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

CBS Saturday Morning (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

Frank Buckley Interviews Author Peter S. Goodman (“Davos Man: How the Billionaires Devoured the World”). 11 a.m. KTLA; Sunday, 4:30 p.m. and 12:35 a.m. KTLA

MOVIES

Just One Kiss Broadway stars Krysta Rodriguez (“Smash”) and Santino Fontana (“Mrs. Doubtfire”) share the spotlight in this new 2022 romance, which casts them as a college literature professor, and a performer at a Manhattan supper club. Illeana Douglas and Aida Turturro also star. 8 p.m. Hallmark

Fallen Angels Murder Club: Friends to Die For Adapted from a book series by R. Franklin James, this new mystery movie franchise stars Toni Braxton as Hollis, who meets both requirements for membership in the Fallen Angels Murder Club: a passion for books and a criminal record. Hollis, who did time after her ex-husband left her holding the bag for an insurance fraud scheme he concocted, becomes a suspect when another book club member is murdered in a manner right out of the novel the group has been sharing. Eddie Cibrian and Keith D. Robinson also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

The Heat A by-the-book FBI agent (Sandra Bullock) is partnered with an earthy Boston cop (Melissa McCarthy) in an effort to find a violent drug kingpin in this 2013 action comedy. Demián Bichir (“The Bridge”), Marlon Wayans and Jane Curtin also star. 9:15 p.m. Freeform

Morris From America (2016) 8:30 a.m. TMC

Live Free or Die Hard (2007) 8:57 a.m. and 8:30 p.m. Bravo

Mr. Deeds Goes to Town (1936) 9 a.m. TCM

Star Wars: The Force Awakens (2015) 9 a.m. TNT

The Dead Zone (1983) 9:25 a.m. Cinemax

The Terminal (2004) 10 a.m. Epix

The Truman Show (1998) 10 a.m. HBO

Lee Daniels’ The Butler (2013) 10 a.m. TMC

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 10:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. FX

Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story (2004) 10:30 a.m. IFC

Ferris Bueller’s Day Off (1986) 10:30 a.m. Showtime

Carlito’s Way (1993) 11 a.m. POP

Brute Force (1947) 11 a.m. TCM

Easy A (2010) 11:15 a.m. Freeform

West Side Story (2021) 11:45 a.m. HBO

Die Hard (1988) Noon Bravo

Dirty Dancing (1987) Noon and 6:30 p.m. CMT

Get Shorty (1995) 12:15 p.m. Showtime

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 12:22 p.m. Starz

21 Jump Street (2012) 12:45 p.m. IFC

Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid (1969) 12:45 p.m. TCM

Black Rain (1989) 2 p.m. Epix

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 2 p.m. Showtime

13 Going on 30 (2004) 2:30 and 9 p.m. CMT

For a Few Dollars More (1965) 2:30 p.m. Sundance

The Sting (1973) 2:45 p.m. TCM

Die Hard 2 (1990) 3 and 8:37 p.m. TNT

The Ghost and the Darkness (1996) 3:09 p.m. Encore

The Thin Man (1934) 4 p.m. KCET

The Birdcage (1996) 4:26 p.m. Cinemax

Training Day (2001) 4:30 p.m. VH1

Shaun of the Dead (2004) 5 p.m. Syfy

The Heart Is a Lonely Hunter (1968) 5 p.m. TCM

Misery (1990) 5:25 p.m. POP

Die Hard With a Vengeance (1995) 5:30 p.m. Bravo

A Fistful of Dollars (1964) 5:30 p.m. Sundance

The Sum of All Fears (2002) 5:55 p.m. Epix

Megamind (2010) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

The Italian Job (2003) 6:05 p.m. HBO

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

The Outlaw Josey Wales (1976) 7:15 p.m. TCM

It Comes at Night (2017) 7:25 p.m. TMC

Road to Perdition (2002) 7:30 p.m. Showtime

Troy (2004) 8 p.m. BBC America

Blood Father (2016) 8 p.m. Cinemax

Patriot Games (1992) 8 p.m. Epix

Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019) 8 p.m. FX

Friday (1995) 8 p.m. USA

Midsommar (2019) 9 p.m. TMC

Skyfall (2012) 10 p.m. Epix

The Green Knight (2021) 10 p.m. Showtime

Love Affair (1939) 10:30 p.m. KVCR

Trainwreck (2015) 10:37 p.m. TBS

TV Grids for the week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of March 27 - April 2 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

Television What’s on TV: Television listings Looking for what to watch on TV? Here are the television listings from the Los Angeles Times in printable PDF files.

TV NEXT WEEK

Movies on TV the week of April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 3 - 9 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing



TV Grids for the week of April 3 - 9 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 3 - 9 as PDF files you can download and print