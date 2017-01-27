Saturday's TV Highlights and Weekend Talk: 'Love Locks' on Hallmark

SERIES

The Mary Tyler Moore Show The Sundance channel is offering a marathon of episodes from the classic comedy, 6 a.m. through 8 p.m.

Ransom A software engineer at a company that manufactures collision avoidance systems for in cars is taken hostage, but when Eric (Luke Roberts) and his team contact the kidnapper (Enrico Colantoni), they discover a third party is intentionally sabotaging the negotiation. Greg Bryk, Sarah Green and Brandon Jay McLaren also star. 8 p.m. CBS

The Graham Norton Show Matthew McConaughey (“Gold”); Christina Ricci (“Z: The Beginning of Everything”); comic Josh Widdicombe are guests and Ed Sheeran performs in this new episode of the comedy variety series. 10 p.m. BBC America

Roast Battle II War of the Words In the quarter-finals, the eight remaining comics compete in one-on-one battles. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

MOVIES

The Nice Guys Ryan Gosling and Russell Crowe are paired in this 2016 crime thriller about a down-on-his-luck private eye (Gosling) who teams up with a rule-bending hired thug (Crowe) to investigate the disappearance of a young woman in 1977 Los Angeles. Matt Bomer, Angourie Rice and Keith David also star. 8 p.m. HBO

Love by the 10th Date In this new romantic comedy, two women (Meagan Good, Kellee Stewart) take inspiration from an advice column about finding a relationship that will survive until a dating milestone. Kelly Rowland, Keri Hilson, Cat Deeley, Brandon T. Jackson and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman also star. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Love Locks Real-life married couple Rebecca Romijn and Jerry O’Connell star in this new romantic drama as ex-lovers who rekindle their relationship in Paris. 9 p.m. Hallmark

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union Foreign policy; national security: Sen. Rob Portman (R-Ohio). Immigration, sanctuary cities and Trump administration: Mayor Bill De Blasio (D-N.Y.). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Ana Navarro; JD Vance; former Gov. Jan Brewer (R-Ariz.). (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning U.S. Navy warship; “Moonlight”; Dennis Quaid; Rita Braver; the legacy of Mary Tyler Moore. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS Trump’s first week of foreign policy: Anne Applebaum, the Washington Post; Conrad Black; Jorge Castañeda; author Fawaz Gerges author (“ISIS: A Short History”). Trump policy toward Mexico; border walls work: Michael Dear. New World Order: Author Nigel Hamilton (“Commander in Chief: FDR’s Battle with Churchill, 1943”). Anti-Semitism following populist elections: Bernard-Henri Lévy. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Meet the Press White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus. Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.). Tom Brokaw. Panel: Doris Kearns Goodwin, Tom Friedman, the New York Times; Michael Steele; Kimberley Strassel, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 11 a.m. and 11 p.m. MSNBC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.). Former CIA Director Robert Gates. Panel: Kristen Soltis Anderson; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Audie Cornish, NPR; LZ Granderson. (N) 8 a.m. KABC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace President Trump’s first full week in office; executive orders. Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway. The Senate agenda: Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). Panel: Karl Rove; Julie Pace; the Associated Press; Dana Perino; Charles Lane, the Washington Post. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC

Reliable Sources President Trump's view of the media as the "opposition": Lydia Polgreen, the Huffington Post; Stephen Adler, Reuters; Brooke Gladstone, "On The Media." Author Joel Pollak (“Why Trump Won”). Threats to journalists in other countries: Alexey Kovalev, Russian journalist; Mahir Zeynalov, Turkish journalist. Trump promotes Fox News; Tump's relationship with the Murdochs: Matthew Garrahan, Financial Times. (N) 8 a.m. CNN