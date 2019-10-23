Copyright © 2020, Los Angeles Times | Terms of Service | Privacy Policy | CA Notice of Collection | Do Not Sell My Info
LAFC sells out season tickets for third straight season
470180_SP_GALAXY-LAFC_KKN_53338.JPG
Heading into its third year, LAFC made an additional 800 season packages available. On Tuesday, the team announced all those tickets are gone too.
Soccer on TV: Cinderella teams battle to avoid relegation
RCD Espanyol v RCD Mallorca - La Liga
Just one point separates the top two teams in the German, Spanish and Italian leagues. But there are also some interesting battles at the bottom of the standings.
Carlos Vela looking forward to playing for LAFC in his native Mexico
Los Angeles Galaxy v Los Angeles FC - Western Conference Semifinals
LAFC star Carlos Vela is looking forward to the team’s match in his native Mexico on Tuesday.
Galaxy remain a work in progress despite ambitious roster makeover
Los Angeles Galaxy Introduce Javier Chicharito Hernandez
The Galaxy’s roster has been transformed over the last three years with the addition of players like “Chicharito” Hernández, but challenges remain.
Manchester City banned from next two Champions League tournaments
FBL-ENG-PR-TOTTENHAM-MAN CITY
UEFA has banned Manchester City from the next two Champions League tournaments and fined it $32.5 million for violations of financial fair play rules.
