Heading into its third year, LAFC made an additional 800 season packages available. On Tuesday, the team announced all those tickets are gone too.
LAFC has sold out all 37 MLS home games — regular season and postseason — it has played at Banc of California Stadium since joining MLS for the 2018 season.
Sacha Kljestan had the Galaxy’s only goal as they tied the Chicago Fire 1-1 at Dignity Health Sports Park ahead of their season opener next weekend.
To affirm its meteoric rise, LAFC is under pressure to challenge for an MLS Cup title. How will the team perform after its record-setting 2019 season?
Just one point separates the top two teams in the German, Spanish and Italian leagues. But there are also some interesting battles at the bottom of the standings.
LAFC star Carlos Vela is looking forward to the team’s match in his native Mexico on Tuesday.
The Galaxy’s roster has been transformed over the last three years with the addition of players like “Chicharito” Hernández, but challenges remain.
UEFA has banned Manchester City from the next two Champions League tournaments and fined it $32.5 million for violations of financial fair play rules.
Gender discrimination trial is scheduled to begin May 5 and the two sides staked out positions that couldn’t have been more apart.
Guardiola’s future was tossed into uncertainty last week when UEFA banned Manchester City from European competitions for two seasons.
Liverpool takes a 24-0-1 record into a Premier League matchup with last-place Norwich (4-15-6) on Saturday. The weather could be an issue.
LAFC finished 18th in the Soccerex Football Finance 100, an annual report ranking the world’s top clubs according to their financial health.
LAFC is parting ways with a key contributor to the team’s early success, trading Walker Zimmerman to Nashville for an international roster spot.
The last Summer Games in Brazil didn’t go so well, with Sweden eliminating the U.S. on penalty kicks in the quarterfinals.
latko Andonovski was asked to describe the style he’s tried to teach as coach of the women’s national soccer team. “Attractive, attacking and aggressive,” he said.
Orange County’s emergency declaration over the coronavirus comes as local officials fight a proposal to send patients to a facility in Costa Mesa.
A California novel coronavirus case could be the first in the United States involving a patient who neither recently traveled out of the country nor was in contact with someone who did.
Netflix’s new docuseries, “The Trials of Gabriel Fernandez,” examines the harrowing abuse and systemic failures that led to the death of the 8-year-old from Palmdale in 2013.
From Alabama to Orange County, cities are pushing back against federal plans to house coronavirus patients there.
Mayor London Breed’s decree comes on the same day the CDC warns that cases of COVID-19 will continue to spread.
How, exactly, does The Times’ editorial board decide on its endorsements? This is what the process looks like.
Rival Democratic candidates, on stage in South Carolina, gave Sen.
LeBron James had 40 points and eight rebounds in his first career meeting with Zion Williamson while leading the Lakers to their sixth straight victory.
