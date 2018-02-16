Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Planet Earth: Blue Planet II' on BBC America

SERIES
Final Space This preview of the new animated series, which premieres Feb. 26, is an interstellar comedy created by independent filmmaker, actor, comedian and entrepreneur Olan Rogers and co-produced by Conan O'Brien's production company. The series follows an astronaut and his adorable, planet-destroying friend as they embark on a quest to unlock the mystery of the place where the entire universe ends. 7:30 p.m. TNT
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II The new episode "Green Seas" visits vast kelp forests and documents the battle for survival between an octopus and its chief predator, the pajama shark. Also, off the California coast, Garibaldi fish form an alliance with sea otters to fend off sea urchins from seaweed gardens. 9 p.m. BBC America
Falling Water Sabine (Brittany Allen), the elder sister of Tess (Lizzie Brochere), begins to show symptoms that she is falling apart, while Taka and Alex (Will Yun Lee, Sepideh Moafi) visit Shadowman's family in this new episode. David Ajala and Kai Lennox also star. 10 p.m. USA
SPECIALS
Oceans of Crime This new documentary examines ongoing criminal activity being carried out in the world's oceans, where illegal, unreported and unregulated fishing is wreaking havoc on the environment with roughly 90% of American seafood being imported, and more than a quarter of that estimated to be caught illegally. 5 and 8 p.m. CNBC
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Inside Politics Mueller indictments in the Russia probe; warning signs about the Florida school shooter; FBI failed act on a tip about the killer; personnel problems at the White House; new questions stemming from the Porter scandal; Immigration legislation stalled: Michael Shear, the New York Times; Eliana Johnson, Politico; Karoun Demirjian, the Washington Post; Rachael Bade, Congressional Reporter, Politico. (N) 5 a.m. CNN
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper The Russia investigation: Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank). Florida school shooting; immigration: Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Amanda Carpenter; Former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D-Mich.); Andre Bauer. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Infidelity; artist Amy Sherald; Willem Dafoe; Jimmy Buffett; President Andrew Johnson; Ed Asner. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Rush Limbaugh. Retired astronaut Mark Kelly, founder of gun control group Giffords.org. Discovering fossils: Amateur paleontologist Ray Stanford. Panel: Michael Needham; Julie Pace, Associated Press; Marc Lotter, Charles Lane. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 7 and 11 p.m. FNC
Fareed Zakaria GPS Criteria for decisions about donations; maintaining optimism despite all of the troubles in the world; Trump Administration policies on foreign aid and climate change; China competes with America in development of artificial intelligence: Bill Gates, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation. The history of the Kim family; Kim Jong Un's sister's historic visit to South Korea; prospects for a unified Korea: Jung H. Pak,the Brookings Institution. The Trump administration's infrastructure plan: Tracy Gordon, Urban-Brookings Tax Policy Center; Kristina Swallow, the American Society of Civil Engineers (ASCE). (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Chris Coons (D-Del.); Sen. Tim Scott (R-S.C.); Former Clinton campaign chair John Podesta. Retiring Republican Lawmakers: Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Rep. Charlie Dent (R-Pa.); Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtinen (R-Fla.); Rep. Ed Royce (R-Fullerton). Panel: David Frum, the Atlantic; Susan Page, USA Today; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Shawna Thomas, Vice News. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Florida school shooting: Rep. Ted Deutch (D-Fla.). Warning signs missed by the FBI: Pierre Thomas and Brad Garrett. Russia investigation indictments: Former Secretary of Homeland Security Jeh Johnson; former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Martha Raddatz from Parkland, Florida reports on the deadly high school rampage, with reaction from local officials, families and survivors. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Reliable Sources Coverage of Mueller indictments: Sam Vinograd. Covering leaks and lies from the White House: Karen Tumulty, the Washington Post; Lachlan Markay, the Daily Beast. Stories the National Enquirer squashed for Trump: Ronan Farrow, the New Yorker. The relationship between Trump's team and the media: Dan Pfeiffer, former senior advisor to President Obama; David Gergen, former adviser to Presidents Nixon, Ford, Reagan and Clinton. Coverage of the Florida School shooting: David Zurawik, the Baltimore Sun. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz Coverage of the Florida school shooting; the New Yorker story on President Trump's alleged relationship with a former Playmate; the New York Times changed a hiring decision because of tweets: Jessica Tarlov; Susan Ferrechio, Washington Examiner; Mollie Hemingway; Kristin Tate, the Hill; Cathy Areu, Catalina magazine; Ari Fleischer, Former White House Press Secretary for George W. Bush; Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes Secretary of State Rex Tillerson; voter's thoughts on President Trump. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
2018 Winter Olympics Cross-Country Skiing; Biathlon, Short Track (7:30 a.m. NBCSP). Skeleton; Ski Jumping; Hockey (game of the day replay). (10:30 a.m. NBCSP). Freestyle Skiing; Biathlon; Cross-Country Skiing (Noon NBC). Women's curling (U.S. vs Canada) (2 p.m. CNBC). Men's Freestyle Skiing (4 p.m. NBCSP). Alpine Skiing; Short Track; Skeleton; Ski Jumping (5 p.m. NBC). Men's hockey (Germany vs Norway) (7:10 p.m. NBCSP). Men's Alpine Skiing; Men's Freestyle Skiing (8:30 p.m. NBC). Men's curling (U.S. vs Japan) (9:30 p.m. NBCSP). Men's hockey (Czech Republic vs Switzerland) (11:40 p.m. NBCSP). Women's hockey (Canada vs Switzerland) (2 a.m. Sunday, NBCSP). Men's hockey (Canada vs South Korea) (4 a.m. Sunday, USA). Men's Hockey (Sweden versus Finland); Bobsled (4:10 a.m. Sunday, NBCSP. "Men's Hockey, Bobsled" Sweden takes on Finland in men's hockey action. Plus, the two-man bobsled competition gets underway with Germany favored for gold. (N) (Live) (3 hrs. 5 mins.) "2018 Winter Olympics." 4:10 a.m. NBCSP
