Friday's TV Highlights: 'Shark Tank' and '20/20' on ABC

SERIES
VICE It’s the return of the weekly news magazine providing in-depth coverage of news that is often overlooked by mainstream media, returns. The season premiere profiles Bashar Assad, Syria’s president. 7:30 p.m. HBO
MacGyver When an overseas assignment goes awry, Bozer and Mac (Justin Hires, Lucas Till) appear to be responsible for a terrorist bombing, and the Phoenix Foundation cuts them and their team lose. Christopher Heyerdahl (“Van Helsing”) guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS
Grimm Nick, Hank and Wu (David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee) investigate deadly attacks on a team of scientists. 8 p.m. NBC
Rosewood While Rosewood and Villa (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz) investigate a female astronaut’s suspicious death, Rosewood’s health takes a turn and Villa’s estranged brother (guest star Manny Montana) resurfaces. Lorraine Toussaint, Gabrielle Dennis, Anna Konkle and Eddie Cibrian also star. 8 p.m. Fox
Dr. Ken Allison (Suzy Nakamura) does her best to manage her fears after she makes a troubling discovery during a self-examination. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett and Danny (Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan) discover that a bomb maker (guest star Darius Rucker) has used missing uranium to build an explosive device in the middle of a jungle. 9 p.m. CBS
Emerald City The Wizard (Vincent D’Onofrio) comes to the Kingdom of Ev, and that could be bad news for Langwidere (guest star Stefanie Martini), while Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) become opponents. 9 p.m. NBC
Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) mulls giving up her throne for romance, at Gideon’s (Ben Geurens) suggestion, while Catherine (Megan Follows) tries to come up with excuses for King Charles’ (Spencer MacPherson) strange behavior. Rachel Skarsten, Will Kemp, Celina Sinden and Craig Parker also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Shark Tank This new episode marks a unique milestone as the Sharks surpass $100 million worth of deals made over the program’s eight seasons. Among tonight’s contenders: two San Diego hopefuls with a new brand of nutrients and college friends from Brooklyn who market apparel illustrated with elephants, 9 p.m. ABC. Following at 10 is a special episode of the news magazine “20/20” that features interviews with members of the Shark panel and recalls some of the show’s biggest hits and misses.
Sleepy Hollow A visit from an Internet celebrity (guest star Robbie Kay) coincides with the launch of a viral video that transmits an actual infection via cyberspace. Oona Yaffe, Tom Mison, Javina Gavankar, Lyndie Greenwood and Jeremy Davies also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Great Performances The New York City Ballet performs two classics by George Balanchine -- Georges Bizet’s “Symphony in C” and “Sonatine,” set to the music of Maurice Ravel. 9 p.m. KOCE
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Jimmy Kimmel; chef Wolfgang Puck; Hugh Jackman; Erin Bowman performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Holly Robinson-Peete and Rodney Peete (“For Peete’s Sake”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo!; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Howie Mandel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Luke Wilson (“Old School”); Foreigner. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Doctors A new breast scan; Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”); playground dangers; pineapple juice. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Rivers (“Fashion Police”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Alicia Silverstone; Craig Robinson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Investigation into the safety of the bubbles in sparkling water; doctor says death can be reversed. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
Steve Harvey Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Malin Ackerman (“Billions”); Clive Standen (“Taken”); weight-loss stories and advice. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil Parents say 35-year-old son refuses to get a job and wears superhero costumes daily. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Seacrest (“Live From the Red Carpet”); John Mayer performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Cocoa Brown (“Dying Laughing”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE
Washington Week The Trump agenda; anger in Town Halls: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, the Atlantic.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé “Hidden Figures.” (N) 10 p.m. KVCR
Real Time With Bill Maher Rep. Darrell Issa (R-Vista); Fran Lebowitz; Sen. Angus King (I-Maine); Asra Nomani; Seth MacFarlane. (N) 10 p.m. HBO
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Hugh Jackman; Mandy Moore; Chronixx performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Allison Williams; Cush Jumbo; Carmen Lynch. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Tavis Smiley A preview of the Academy Awards. (N) midnight KOCE
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
