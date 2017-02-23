Friday's TV Highlights: 'Shark Tank' and '20/20' on ABC

SERIES

VICE It’s the return of the weekly news magazine providing in-depth coverage of news that is often overlooked by mainstream media, returns. The season premiere profiles Bashar Assad, Syria’s president. 7:30 p.m. HBO

MacGyver When an overseas assignment goes awry, Bozer and Mac (Justin Hires, Lucas Till) appear to be responsible for a terrorist bombing, and the Phoenix Foundation cuts them and their team lose. Christopher Heyerdahl (“Van Helsing”) guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

Grimm Nick, Hank and Wu (David Giuntoli, Russell Hornsby, Reggie Lee) investigate deadly attacks on a team of scientists. 8 p.m. NBC

Rosewood While Rosewood and Villa (Morris Chestnut, Jaina Lee Ortiz) investigate a female astronaut’s suspicious death, Rosewood’s health takes a turn and Villa’s estranged brother (guest star Manny Montana) resurfaces. Lorraine Toussaint, Gabrielle Dennis, Anna Konkle and Eddie Cibrian also star. 8 p.m. Fox

Dr. Ken Allison (Suzy Nakamura) does her best to manage her fears after she makes a troubling discovery during a self-examination. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Hawaii Five-0 McGarrett and Danny (Alex O’Loughlin, Scott Caan) discover that a bomb maker (guest star Darius Rucker) has used missing uranium to build an explosive device in the middle of a jungle. 9 p.m. CBS

Emerald City The Wizard (Vincent D’Onofrio) comes to the Kingdom of Ev, and that could be bad news for Langwidere (guest star Stefanie Martini), while Dorothy (Adria Arjona) and Lucas (Oliver Jackson-Cohen) become opponents. 9 p.m. NBC

Reign Mary (Adelaide Kane) mulls giving up her throne for romance, at Gideon’s (Ben Geurens) suggestion, while Catherine (Megan Follows) tries to come up with excuses for King Charles’ (Spencer MacPherson) strange behavior. Rachel Skarsten, Will Kemp, Celina Sinden and Craig Parker also star. 9 p.m. KTLA

Shark Tank This new episode marks a unique milestone as the Sharks surpass $100 million worth of deals made over the program’s eight seasons. Among tonight’s contenders: two San Diego hopefuls with a new brand of nutrients and college friends from Brooklyn who market apparel illustrated with elephants, 9 p.m. ABC. Following at 10 is a special episode of the news magazine “20/20” that features interviews with members of the Shark panel and recalls some of the show’s biggest hits and misses.

Sleepy Hollow A visit from an Internet celebrity (guest star Robbie Kay) coincides with the launch of a viral video that transmits an actual infection via cyberspace. Oona Yaffe, Tom Mison, Javina Gavankar, Lyndie Greenwood and Jeremy Davies also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Great Performances The New York City Ballet performs two classics by George Balanchine -- Georges Bizet’s “Symphony in C” and “Sonatine,” set to the music of Maurice Ravel. 9 p.m. KOCE

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Jimmy Kimmel; chef Wolfgang Puck; Hugh Jackman; Erin Bowman performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Holly Robinson-Peete and Rodney Peete (“For Peete’s Sake”); Lyndsey Parker, Yahoo!; Matt Atchity, Rotten Tomatoes; Anna Diop (“24: Legacy”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly F. Murray Abraham (“Homeland”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Howie Mandel. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Luke Wilson (“Old School”); Foreigner. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Doctors A new breast scan; Jon Taffer (“Bar Rescue”); playground dangers; pineapple juice. (N) 11 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Melissa Rivers (“Fashion Police”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Alicia Silverstone; Craig Robinson. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Investigation into the safety of the bubbles in sparkling water; doctor says death can be reversed. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Kenan Thompson (“Saturday Night Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Malin Ackerman (“Billions”); Clive Standen (“Taken”); weight-loss stories and advice. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil Parents say 35-year-old son refuses to get a job and wears superhero costumes daily. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Ryan Seacrest (“Live From the Red Carpet”); John Mayer performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Cocoa Brown (“Dying Laughing”). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV

Charlie Rose: The Week (N) 7:30 p.m. KOCE

Washington Week The Trump agenda; anger in Town Halls: Robert Costa, the Washington Post; Julie Hirschfeld Davis, the New York Times; Dan Balz, the Washington Post; Molly Ball, the Atlantic.(N) 8 p.m. KOCE