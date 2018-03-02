Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: 'Alien: Covenant' on HBO

SERIES
Saturday Night Live Charles Barkley returns to the program for his fourth turn as host. The hip-hop trio Migos makes its "SNL" debut. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Planet Earth: Blue Planet II This new episode explores the impact humans have on life in the ocean. 9 p.m. BBC America
Hear Me, Love Me, See Me In this new series a bachelorette gets to see everything three romantic prospects do in their daily lives via cameras, but she can't see what they look like before she chooses which one to date. Christine Lakin hosts. 10:09 p.m. TLC
Top Gear Matt LeBlanc, Chris Harris and Rory Reid head west to test out three new V8 sports cars in the season premiere. 10:30 p.m. BBC America
MOVIES
Jaws Steven Spielberg directed this 1975 thriller based on Peter Benchley's bestseller. Roy Scheider stars as the police chief for a small beach town who teams up with a marine biologist and a shark hunter (Richard Dreyfuss, Robert Shaw) to stop a killer great white from terrorizing the community, 4 p.m. AMC. Three sequels ("Jaws 2," "Jaws 3" and "Jaws the Revenge") follow at 7, 9:30 and 11:45 p.m.
Gandhi Eight Academy Awards, including best picture, helped send this 1982 biography on its way to becoming one of the most respected films of all time. Richard Attenborough – who took the best-director honor – tells the story of the lawyer and pacifist (Ben Kingsley) who led India to independence. Candice Bergen, John Gielgud and Martin Sheen also star. 5 p.m. TCM
Alien: Covenant Ridley Scott directed this 2017 horror-science fiction thriller, the second entry in a three-part prequel to the original 1979 smash "Alien" and the sixth installment overall in the "Alien" movie franchise. Michael Fassbender and Katherine Waterston star. 8 p.m. HBO
WEEKEND TALK
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro. Gun control: Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.). Gov. John Kasich (R-Ohio). Panel: Bakari Sellers; Linda Chavez, Center for Equal Opportunity; former Sen. Rick Santorum (R-Pa.); Jen Psaki. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Jared Leto; Glenda Jackson; Randy Newman. (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Prospects of a trade war with China: Elizabeth Economy, Council on Foreign Relations; Evan Osnos, the New Yorker. America and the world; U.S. gun policy; Russia's attacks on American democracy: Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice. The Oscars; diversity in Hollywood: Darnell Hunt; Lynda Obst. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C); Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.V.); Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro. Andrew Pollack, the father of Florida school shooting victim Meadow Pollack. Panel: Jeffrey Goldberg, the Atlantic; Ed O'Keefe; Susan Page, Usa Today; Margaret Talev, Bloomberg. (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Former Obama administration Chief of Staff Denis McDonough. Sen. Angus King (I-Maine). Panel: Tom Brokaw; Al Cardenas; Doris Kearns Goodwin; Katy Tur. (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 and 7 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos White House turmoil: Former White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus; former Gov. Chris Christie (R-N.J.). Gun Control: Sen. Chris Murphy (D-Conn.). President Trump's proposed tariffs: Sec. of Commerce Wilbur Ross. Panel: Cecilia Vega; Matthew Dowd; Van Jones; Meghan McCain; Megan Murphy. (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Director of the White House National Trade Council Peter Navarro. Josh Bolten, Business Roundtable; Imagination Library: Dolly Parton. Panel: Michael Needham, Heritage Action for America; Jane Harman, Woodrow Wilson Center; Josh Holmes; Gerald Seib, the Wall Street Journal. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 2 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Coverage of President Trump's scandals and struggles; Hope Hicks' resignation; leaks about the Russia probes: Jeff Greenfield; Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine; Josh Dawsey; Natasha Bertrand, the Atlantic. Misinformation on social media: Steve Brill. The gun debate: Jordan Klepper ("The Opposition"). (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz The resignation of White House Communications Director Hope Hicks; the downgrading of security clearances for White House advisors: Ed Henry; Mollie Hemingway, the Federalist; Capri Cafaro; Alex Harris, Miami Herald; Kristin Tate, the Hill; Cathy Areu, Catalina magazine; David Bossie; Carley Shimkus. (N) 8 a.m. and midnight FNC
60 Minutes The German prison system, which emphasizes rehabilitation rather than punishment. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
College Basketball Kentucky at Florida 9 a.m. CBS; Xavier at DePaul 9 a.m. Fox; West Virginia at Texas 9 a.m. ESPN; Virginia Tech at Miami 9 a.m. ESPN2; St. John's at Providence 9 a.m. FSN; Big Ten Tournament, First Semifinal 11 a.m. CBS; Clemson at Syracuse 11 a.m. KDOC; Baylor at Kansas State 11 a.m. ESPN; Alabama at Texas A&M 11 a.m. ESPN2; Creighton at Marquette 11:30 a.m. Fox; George Washington at Dayton noon NBCSP; Notre Dame at Virginia 1 p.m. KDOC; Kansas at Oklahoma State 1 p.m. ESPN; TCU at Texas Tech 1 p.m. ESPN2; Big Ten Tournament, Second Semifinal 1:30 p.m. CBS; Georgetown at Villanova 2 p.m. Fox; Louisville at North Carolina State 3 p.m. ESPN; Arkansas at Missouri 3 p.m. ESPN2; Hawaii at Cal State Fullerton 3 p.m. FS Prime; Ohio Valley Tournament, Final 5 p.m. ESPN2; North Carolina at Duke 5:15 p.m. ESPN; UCLA at USC 7:15 p.m. ESPN.
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download: TV listings for the week of March 4 - 10, 2018, in PDF format