Tuesday's TV Highlights: 'The Middle' on ABC

SERIES

NCIS McGee’s (Sean Murray) apartment is demolished by someone searching for something the previous resident — a convicted felon — left behind. Also Congresswoman Jenna Flemming (returning guest star Mary Stuart Masterson) believes Vance (Rocky Carroll) is a natural for a political career. French Stewart also guest stars. 8 p.m. CBS

The Flash Wally (Keiynan Lonsdale) isn’t sure what to do about the visions he’s having of Savitar, and doesn’t tell others about them — not even Barry (Grant Gustin), who’s training him. Danielle Panabaker, Jesse L. Martin and Carlos Valdes also star. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Middle Mike (Neil Flynn) enlists a coach (guest star Brooke Dillman) to help the members of the quarry softball team improve their game in this new episode of the family comedy. 8 p.m. ABC

American Housewife When Katie (Katy Mixon) decides to let everyone in the family fend for themselves, she’s surprised by how little they need her in this new episode. Larry Joe Campbell guest stars. Diedrich Bader, Meg Donnelly and Carly Hughes also star. 8:30 p.m. ABC

This Is Us The family gathers at Randall’s (Sterling K. Brown) house for an atypical celebration, while in flashbacks, Jack (Milo Ventimiglia) isn’t happy that Rebecca (Mandy Moore) is about to start her music tour. Chrissy Metz, Chris Sullivan and Justin Hartley also star. 9 p.m. NBC

Fresh Off the Boat A game night for couples eventually brings out Jessica’s (Constance Wu) competitive nature. 9 p.m. ABC

Bones Now a regular on “The Great Indoors,” Stephen Fry returns as Dr. Gordon Wyatt, who helps Hodgins and Cam (TJ Thyne, Tamara Taylor) on a case that’s rapidly going cold. Also, Brennan, Booth and Aubrey (Emily Deschanel, David Boreanaz, John Boyd) go undercover at a demolition derby to investigate a young man’s tragic death. 9 p.m. Fox

Face Off The teams create magical marionette characters in this new episode. 9 p.m. Syfy

Bizarre Foods With Andrew Zimmern Zimmern explores Pacific Coast Highway on a seafood-sampling adventure in the season finale. 9 p.m. Travel

NCIS: New Orleans Series star Scott Bakula’s wife, Chelsea Field, guest stars in the new episode as an attorney who asks her old friend Pride (Bakula) to find a missing JAG lawyer. Michael Reilly Burke also guest stars. With Lucas Black, Vanessa Ferlito, Rob Kerkovich and CCH Pounder. 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago Justice Peter Stone (Philip Winchester) probes the background of a Muslim murder victim to determine whether the slain man was plotting a terrorist attack. Jason Beghe and David Eigenberg guest star in their respective “Chicago P.D.” and “Chicago Fire” roles. Carl Weathers, Jon Seda, Joelle Carter and Monica Barbaro also star. 10 p.m. NBC

The Americans Elizabeth and Philip (Keri Russell, Matthew Rhys) struggle to contain the risks from Paige’s (Holly Taylor) relationship with Matthew (Daniel Flaherty) in the season premiere of the espionage thriller. 10 p.m. FX

The Detour Robin (Natalie Zea) wants to get a divorce, but Carlos (Jeffrey Vincent Parise) has other ideas. Jason Jones also stars in this new episode. 10 p.m. TBS

Teachers When a tornado touched down nearby, all pre-planned emergency procedures were abandoned and the teachers panicked, so Principal Pearson (Tim Bagley) places the staff on probation until they complete a team-building course. Katy Colloton, Cate Freedman and Kate Lambert also star. 10 p.m. TV Land

SPECIALS

Guy Fieri's Spain Adventure The Food Network regular visits the Catalonia region in this new special. 10 p.m. Travel

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Jim Nantz; Michelle Dockery. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Alicia Keys; Tom Hiddleston; Lou Manfredini. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Maddie Ziegler; “Beauty and the Beast” cast; RuPaul. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Oliver Trevena; Sara Skirboll. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Tom Hiddleston (“Kong: Skull Island”); Michelle Dockery; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Ariel Winter; Sherri Shepherd. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Susan Kelechi Watson (“This Is Us”); the Cousins; Robert Randolph and the Family Band perform. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper and songwriter Safaree discusses Nicki Minaj and Remy Ma’s rap battle. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Patrick Stewart;Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Taking a freezing-cold shower every day to lose weight and reverse disease. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A blogger meets person who saved her life; fat-flavored cocktails; pep talk; cleaning stained mugs. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Dr. Phil A mother refuses to press charges against her abusive boyfriend. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS