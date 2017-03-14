Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Criminal Minds' on CBS

SERIES
Underground Rosalee (Jurnee Smollett-Bell) is desperate to discover who took Noah (Aldis Hodge) in this new episode of the pre-Civil War drama. 7, 8:05, 9:10 and 10:20 p.m. WGN America
The Voice This new episode features highlights of blind auditions from the first part of the season. 8 p.m. NBC
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) hopes Prometheus’ days are numbered. Emily Bett Rickards, David Ramsey and Willa Holland also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs After Barry (Troy Gentile) starts checking out the best medical schools, Lainey (AJ Michalka) announces she got into a fashion program at a college that doesn't have a med school, so Barry decides to modify his dream so he can be with Lainey. 8 p.m. ABC
Lethal Weapon When Riggs (Clayne Crawford) embarks on a rogue mission to get the answers he wants about his wife’s death, his recklessness forces Murtaugh (Damon Wayans Sr.) to weigh whether their continued partnership is a good idea. Tony Plana and Matt Passmore guest star and Jordana Brewster also stars in the season finale. 8 p.m. Fox
Speechless After Maya (Minnie Driver) puts a dent in a nearby car, then tries to evade responsibility, Ray (Mason Cook) secretly leaves a note for the other driver. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Criminal Minds A woman (Tatum O’Neal) has personal knowledge of the latest suspect and offers to help Rossi (Joe Mantegna) and the team find him in this new episode of the crime drama. 9 p.m. CBS
The 100 Clarke and Roan (Eliza Taylor, Zach McGowan) must become allies to navigate their way through a dangerous area to reach Abby (Paige Turco). Bob Morley, Marie Avgeropoulos, Devon Bostick, Lindsey Morgan, Christopher Larkin, Richard Harmon, Isaiah Washington and Henry Ian Cusick also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Modern Family Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) accidentally knocks over an urn containing the ashes of Cam’s (Eric Stonestreet) beloved pet pig in a new episode of the hit comedy. 9 p.m. ABC
Star As the Atlanta NextFest begins, Carlotta (Queen Latifah) tries to smooth over rough spots for everyone, but Star (Jade Demorest) remains shaken about Hunter (Chad James Buchanan). Ryan Destiny, Brittany O’Grady and Benjamin Bratt also star in the season finale of the drama. 9 p.m. Fox
The Magicians Margo (Summer Bishil) takes charge of ruling Fillory as King Eliot (Hale Appleman) hovers between life and death. 9 p.m. Syfy
black-ish Dre (Anthony Anderson) considers taking paternity leave after he reflects on how his warm relationship with daughter Zoey (Yara Shahidi) evolved when he got to spend time with her, while Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) tries to conceal her pregnancy at work in order to get a promotion. 9:30 p.m. ABC
Workaholics An energy drink company starts paying the guys (Blake Anderson, Adam DeVine and Anders Holm) to throw wild parties in the series finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central
Greenleaf The family drama returns for its second season. Keith David, Lamman Rucker, Lynn Whitfield, Merle Dandridge and GregAlan Williams star. 10 p.m. OWN
Time: The Kalief Browder Story Kalief refuses to plead guilty in his case, and demands a trial in this new episode of the documentary series. 10 p.m. Spike
Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo Michael Kenneth Williams (“Boardwalk Empire”) and James Purefoy (“The Following”) return as best buddies in the second season premiere of the series based on novels by Joe R. Lansdale. 10 p.m. Sundance
The Expanse Fred Johnson’s (Chad Coleman) already tenuous control over the OPA threatens to collapse altogether, while Naomi (Dominique Tipper) continues her quest to track down every trace of the protomolecule. 10 p.m. Syfy
Jeff & Some Aliens The aliens (voiced by Alessandro Minoli) try to help Jeff (voice of Brett Gelman) find his soul mate by running simulations using miniature clones in the season finale of the animated comedy. 10:30 p.m. Comedy Central
Ripper Street Reid and Jackson (Matthew Macfadyen, Adam Rothenberg) take cover when Shine and Thatcher (Joseph Mawle, Benjamin O’Mahony) come looking for them in this new episode of the historical police drama. 11 p.m. BBC America
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Denis McDonough; Brian Bason and Titania Jordan. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Adam Levine; female firsts; style; Redbook Snack Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Josh Gad; Regina King. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Orthopedic surgeon Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Lisa Tanker; Quincy Brown (“Star”); congressional candidate Alejandra Campoverdi (D-Los Angeles). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Ice Cube (“Hip Hop Squares”); Jason Silva. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Dr. Mehmet Oz; Aldis Hodge (“Hidden Figures,” “Underground”). (N) 10 a.m. KCAL
The Wendy Williams Show Lee Daniels, Jude Demorest, Brittany O’Grady and Ryan Destiny (“Star”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Julianne and Derek Hough; Nancy O’Dell. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Chefs provide looks inside their refrigerators; testing cellulite creams, clinics and pills. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A contraceptive gel for men; being friends with an ex; dog Nala’s health struggles; peeling garlic. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey Theresa Caputo (“Long Island Medium”); making a household a “smart home.” (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Ray Liotta (“Shades of Blue”); Josh Henderson (“The Arrangement”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Mindy Kaling (“The Mindy Project”); Michael Peña (“CHiPs”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Denise Boutte (“Media”); Michelle Williams (Destiny’s Child). (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Jesse Williams. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Adam Sandler; Dana White, UFC. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Ice Cube; Rachel Maddow; Khalid performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Jessica Lange; Bassem Youssef; Todd Barry. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Matthew Perry; Michael Peña; Paul Shaffer & the World’s Most Dangerous Band; Jenny Lewis; Shaggy. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley (N) midnight KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 12:30 a.m. KOCE
The Late Late Show With James Corden Reese Witherspoon; Tony Goldwyn; Andy Shauf performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Keri Russell; Peter Krause; J.D. Vance; Nicko McBrain. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
