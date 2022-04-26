What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Survivor’ on HBO, the NBA playoffs on TNT and more

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) gets assistance from Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) in his pursuit of a mass murderer. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Nature The series travels to the Iberian Peninsula to survey the flora, fauna and topography of Portugal in the episode “Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge.” (N) 8 p.m. KOCE

Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliette (Annie Q.) is seeking. (N) 8 p.m. The CW

Married at First Sight The couples prepare to make their final decision in the episode “Are You In, or Are You Out?” (N) 8 p.m. Lifetime

Abbott Elementary The teachers try to crack down on a particularly disruptive behavior that students are picking up from social media. (N) 9 p.m. ABC

A Million Little Things Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline, and Eddie (David Giuntoli) makes a surprising discovery. (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Good Trouble Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) helps Joaquin (Bryan Craig) try to find his sister, while Isabella and Gael (Priscilla Quintana, Tommy Martinez) get some troubling news. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

SPECIALS

The Trickle Down Effect This one-hour special hosted by journalist Sarah Pilla and meteorologist Robert Santos looks at how rising temperatures, wildfires and drought impact Southern California’s water supply. 6 p.m. Spectrum News 1

SPORTS

UEFA Champions League Soccer Liverpool versus Villarreal, noon CBS

Basketball The Chicago Bulls battle the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors welcome the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT

Baseball The Angels host the Cleveland Guardians, 6:30 p.m. BSSC

Hockey The Kings challenge the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. BSW

CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Pumas UNAM plays Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Laura Linney. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Scarlett Johansson; Mike Myers; People magazine cover reveal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America John Leguizamo; Andrew Garfield; screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Elisabeth Moss; sleep supplements. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Magic Johnson; Amber Ruffin guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Scarlett Johansson; Tommy DiDario gives a makeover; calzones made two ways. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Fashion designer Leah McSweeney; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

Tamron Hall Former MTV VJ Karen Duffy; personal trainer Karena Dawn. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Natasha Lyonne; “Queer Eye’s” Antoni Porowski. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Tom Selleck; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens; Michelle Zauner and Japanese Breakfast perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A woman who gained guardianship of her grandkids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe; Portugal. The Man performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Singer-songwriter Breland. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Terry Crews. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; comic Quinta Brunson; chef Daniel Humm; singer Lucky Daye performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Roberts; Wilco performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miles Teller; Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”); the B-52’s perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; Pete Yorn performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Bettany; Kiernan Shipka; Fontaines D.C. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Valley of the Dolls Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, Sharon Tate and Susan Hayward star in this campy 1967 melodrama based on Jacqueline Susann’s 1966 bestseller about ambitious young women trying to make their mark in NYC. 6:45 p.m. TCM

The Survivor Airing on Holocaust Remembrance Day, this hard-hitting fact-based drama directed by Barry Levinson stars Ben Foster (Levinson’s “Liberty Heights”) as a Jewish boxer who survives the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo also star. 8 p.m. and midnight HBO

Cast Away (2000) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) 10:37 a.m. Encore

The Truman Show (1998) 10:40 a.m. HBO

The King’s Speech (2010) 10:46 a.m. Starz

Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958) 11 a.m. TCM

Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. TNT

American Sniper (2014) 11:15 a.m. AMC

An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:40 a.m. Epix

The Fly (1958) 12:15 p.m. TCM

White House Down (2013) 12:25 p.m. Encore

The Expendables (2010) 1 p.m. FX

Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 1 p.m. TMC

Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) 1:45 p.m. Epix

Queen of Outer Space (1958) 2 p.m. TCM

Red Dawn (1984) 2:15 p.m. AMC

Violet (2021) 3 p.m. Showtime

The War of the Worlds (1953) 3:05 p.m. Epix

The Killer Shrews (1959) 3:45 p.m. TCM

The War Wagon (1967) 4:14 p.m. Encore

Dredd (2012) 4:35 p.m. Epix

Bigger Than Life (1956) 5 p.m. TCM

King Richard (2021) 5:30 p.m. HBO

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) 5:58 p.m. Encore

