What’s on TV Wednesday: ‘The Survivor’ on HBO, the NBA playoffs on TNT and more
SERIES
The Flash Barry (Grant Gustin) gets assistance from Cecile (Danielle Nicolet) in his pursuit of a mass murderer. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Nature The series travels to the Iberian Peninsula to survey the flora, fauna and topography of Portugal in the episode “Portugal: Wild Land on the Edge.” (N) 8 p.m. KOCE
Kung Fu Nicky (Olivia Liang) investigates the secrets behind a mysterious stone that Juliette (Annie Q.) is seeking. (N) 8 p.m. The CW
Married at First Sight The couples prepare to make their final decision in the episode “Are You In, or Are You Out?” (N) 8 p.m. Lifetime
Abbott Elementary The teachers try to crack down on a particularly disruptive behavior that students are picking up from social media. (N) 9 p.m. ABC
A Million Little Things Gary (James Roday Rodriguez) hits multiple roadblocks while trying to meet an important deadline, and Eddie (David Giuntoli) makes a surprising discovery. (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Good Trouble Mariana (Cierra Ramirez) helps Joaquin (Bryan Craig) try to find his sister, while Isabella and Gael (Priscilla Quintana, Tommy Martinez) get some troubling news. (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
SPECIALS
The Trickle Down Effect This one-hour special hosted by journalist Sarah Pilla and meteorologist Robert Santos looks at how rising temperatures, wildfires and drought impact Southern California’s water supply. 6 p.m. Spectrum News 1
SPORTS
UEFA Champions League Soccer Liverpool versus Villarreal, noon CBS
Basketball The Chicago Bulls battle the Milwaukee Bucks, 4:30 p.m. TNT; the Golden State Warriors welcome the Denver Nuggets, 7 p.m. TNT
Baseball The Angels host the Cleveland Guardians, 6:30 p.m. BSSC
Hockey The Kings challenge the Seattle Kraken, 7 p.m. BSW
CONCACAF Champions League Soccer Pumas UNAM plays Seattle Sounders FC, 7:30 p.m. FS1
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Laura Linney. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Scarlett Johansson; Mike Myers; People magazine cover reveal. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America John Leguizamo; Andrew Garfield; screenwriter Dustin Lance Black. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Elisabeth Moss; sleep supplements. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Magic Johnson; Amber Ruffin guest co-hosts. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray Scarlett Johansson; Tommy DiDario gives a makeover; calzones made two ways. (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Fashion designer Leah McSweeney; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
Tamron Hall Former MTV VJ Karen Duffy; personal trainer Karena Dawn. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Natasha Lyonne; “Queer Eye’s” Antoni Porowski. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Tom Selleck; “RuPaul’s Drag Race” queens; Michelle Zauner and Japanese Breakfast perform. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A woman who gained guardianship of her grandkids. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Rob Lowe; Portugal. The Man performs. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Singer-songwriter Breland. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET, midnight KVCR, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Terry Crews. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon David Spade; comic Quinta Brunson; chef Daniel Humm; singer Lucky Daye performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Julia Roberts; Wilco performs. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Miles Teller; Rhea Seehorn (“Better Call Saul”); the B-52’s perform. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin; Pete Yorn performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Paul Bettany; Kiernan Shipka; Fontaines D.C. performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Valley of the Dolls Barbara Parkins, Patty Duke, Sharon Tate and Susan Hayward star in this campy 1967 melodrama based on Jacqueline Susann’s 1966 bestseller about ambitious young women trying to make their mark in NYC. 6:45 p.m. TCM
The Survivor Airing on Holocaust Remembrance Day, this hard-hitting fact-based drama directed by Barry Levinson stars Ben Foster (Levinson’s “Liberty Heights”) as a Jewish boxer who survives the horrors of the Auschwitz concentration camp. Vicky Krieps, Peter Sarsgaard, Danny DeVito and John Leguizamo also star. 8 p.m. and midnight HBO
Cast Away (2000) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Two Mules for Sister Sara (1970) 10:37 a.m. Encore
The Truman Show (1998) 10:40 a.m. HBO
The King’s Speech (2010) 10:46 a.m. Starz
Attack of the 50 Foot Woman (1958) 11 a.m. TCM
Back to the Future (1985) 11 a.m. TNT
American Sniper (2014) 11:15 a.m. AMC
An Officer and a Gentleman (1982) 11:40 a.m. Epix
The Fly (1958) 12:15 p.m. TCM
White House Down (2013) 12:25 p.m. Encore
The Expendables (2010) 1 p.m. FX
Searching for Bobby Fischer (1993) 1 p.m. TMC
Invasion of the Body Snatchers (1956) 1:45 p.m. Epix
Queen of Outer Space (1958) 2 p.m. TCM
Red Dawn (1984) 2:15 p.m. AMC
Violet (2021) 3 p.m. Showtime
The War of the Worlds (1953) 3:05 p.m. Epix
The Killer Shrews (1959) 3:45 p.m. TCM
The War Wagon (1967) 4:14 p.m. Encore
Dredd (2012) 4:35 p.m. Epix
Bigger Than Life (1956) 5 p.m. TCM
King Richard (2021) 5:30 p.m. HBO
The Good, the Bad and the Ugly (1966) 5:58 p.m. Encore
