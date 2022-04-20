What’s on TV Wednesday ‘Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain,’ Showtime; ‘Changing Planet,’ PBS

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Will and Hannah (Nick Gehlfuss, guest star Jessy Schram) scramble to save a surrogate’s baby, while Charles (Oliver Platt) treats one of Lonnie’s (guest star Nora Dunn) former patients, who is on a hunger strike. Also, Ethan and Archer (Brian Tee, Steven Weber) help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father, and Dylan and Maggie (Guy Lockard, Marlyne Barrett) are baffled by a drunk patient who claims to be sober. 8 p.m. NBC

The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides to join Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) on their beach vacation in Miami in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC

The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox

The Wonder Years Bill (Dulé Hill) gets tenured at the university, but he spends so much time focusing on career and family that he loses his place in the band in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Beyond the Edge The remaining celebrities celebrate coach Mike Singletary’s birthday in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS

Advertisement

Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC

House of Payne When Calvin (Lance Gross) has writer’s block, he uses footage of Curtis (LaVan Davis) having violent outbursts to write a new ad campaign in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET

Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox

Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC

Assisted Living Phillip (Alex Henderson) is struggling with the SAT test so Cora (Tamela J. Mann) and the group help him study. 9:30 p.m. BET

Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS

Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC

A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC

The Ms. Pat Show Pat and Terry (Patricia Williams, J. Bernard Calloway) are surprised by a visit from Ashley and Brandon’s (Brittany Inge, Vince Swann) father. 10 p.m. BET

Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform

Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) feels gutted, and Teddy (Carter Hudson) moves to secure his future in the season finale of the crime drama. 10 p.m. FX

Body Parts (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. TLC

SPECIAL

Changing Planet Airing in conjunction with Earth Month, this new special provides updates from M. Sanjayan of Conservation International on current conditions in seven of Earth’s bellwether biomes. 8 p.m. KOCE

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act This new documentary chronicles the final chapter in the life of Queen’s lead singer, including how his friends and band colleagues staged an unforgettable tribute concert at Wembley Stadium after Mercury died of AIDS complications. The film, airing on the 30th anniversary of the Freddie Mercury tribute concert, features footage from that event as well as behind-the scenes rehearsal footage and interviews with Mercury’s bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor. 8 p.m. The CW

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain This new documentary from filmmaker Estevan Oriol (“LA Originals”) profiles the genre-defying hip-hop group, celebrated for its unique sound, which is a product of its members’ Latin and West Coast roots. 8 p.m. Showtime

SPORTS

Premier League Soccer Chelsea versus Arsenal, 11:45 a.m. USA

Baseball Regional coverage, noon, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, noon, SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 3:30 p.m. BSW

NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. TNT; the Chicago Bulls visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. TNT

TALK SHOWS

Today Vicky Nguyen; Jill Martin; Dawn Russell. (N) 7 a.m. NBC

Good Morning America Niecy Nash; Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”); Alexander Skarsgard; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 7 a.m. ABC

Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”); Niecy Nash. (N) 9 a.m. ABC

The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox

The Talk Dulé Hill. (N) 1 p.m. CBS

The Drew Barrymore Show Mary Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”). (N) 2 p.m. CBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Get Down on It”; Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush; Ke Huy Quan; Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson perform. (N) 2 p.m. NBC

Dr. Phil The family of a 14-year-old says she is intelligent and capable but extremely violent, disrespectful and accusatory; she says her behavior is a reaction to how her family treats her; her only confidant, a neighbor, presses charges against her. (N) 3 p.m. CBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer (“Life & Beth”); Tig Notaro. (N) 3 p.m. NBC

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Marlon Wayans; Natasha Lyonne; Dove Cameron performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alexander Skarsgard; Jack White performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nicolas Cage; Vanessa Bayer; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC

Amanpour & Company (N) Midnight KPBS

The Late Late Show With James Corden Pete Holmes; Lucy Boynton; Jay Jurden. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Aasif Mandvi; Amyl and the Sniffers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC

MOVIES

A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC

She Couldn’t Say No (1954) 9 a.m. TCM

Menashe (2017) 10:10 a.m. TMC

The Green Knight (2021) 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showtime

A Few Good Men (1992) 10:45 a.m. AMC

The Sundowners (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM

Spy Kids (2001) 11:35 a.m. TMC

The LEGO Movie (2014) 1 p.m. Freeform

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) 1:05 p.m. TMC

Open Range (2003) 1:45 p.m. AMC

Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 2:10 p.m. HBO

The Untouchables (1987) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax

Ghost (1990) 3 p.m. Showtime

Stronger (2017) 3:05 p.m. Epix

Bull Durham (1988) 4 p.m. FS1

The Avengers (2012) 4 p.m. FX

No Country for Old Men (2007) 4:20 p.m. HBO

Dawn of the Dead (2004) 4:33 p.m. Starz

Flirting With Disaster (1996) 4:50 p.m. TMC

Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. AMC

The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 5 p.m. TCM

A River Runs Through It (1992) 5:05 p.m. Epix

C’mon C’mon (2021) 5:10 p.m. Showtime

Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 7 p.m. FX

Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy

Panic in Needle Park (1971) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC

Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax

The Doors (1991) 8 p.m. Epix

Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon

Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. Paramount

The Bling Ring (2013) 8 p.m. TMC

Cliffhanger (1993) 8:30 p.m. Ovation

Meet John Doe (1941) 8:55 p.m. KVCR

Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:11 p.m. Starz

Glory (1989) 10:25 p.m. Epix

Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971) 11 p.m. TCM

Movies on TV the week of April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 17 - 23 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 17 - 23 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 17 - 23 in PDF format for easy downloading and printing

