What's on TV Wednesday 'Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain,' Showtime; 'Changing Planet,' PBS
SERIES
Survivor (N) 8 p.m. CBS
Chicago Med Will and Hannah (Nick Gehlfuss, guest star Jessy Schram) scramble to save a surrogate’s baby, while Charles (Oliver Platt) treats one of Lonnie’s (guest star Nora Dunn) former patients, who is on a hunger strike. Also, Ethan and Archer (Brian Tee, Steven Weber) help a patient with ties to Ethan’s late father, and Dylan and Maggie (Guy Lockard, Marlyne Barrett) are baffled by a drunk patient who claims to be sober. 8 p.m. NBC
The Goldbergs Beverly (Wendi McLendon-Covey) decides to join Adam and Brea (Sean Giambrone, Sadie Stanley) on their beach vacation in Miami in this new episode. 8 p.m. ABC
The Masked Singer (N) 8 p.m. Fox
The Wonder Years Bill (Dulé Hill) gets tenured at the university, but he spends so much time focusing on career and family that he loses his place in the band in this new episode. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Beyond the Edge The remaining celebrities celebrate coach Mike Singletary’s birthday in this new episode of the unscripted series. 9 p.m. CBS
Chicago Fire (N) 9 p.m. NBC
House of Payne When Calvin (Lance Gross) has writer’s block, he uses footage of Curtis (LaVan Davis) having violent outbursts to write a new ad campaign in this new episode. 9 p.m. BET
Domino Masters (N) 9 p.m. Fox
Home Economics (N) 9:30 p.m. ABC
Assisted Living Phillip (Alex Henderson) is struggling with the SAT test so Cora (Tamela J. Mann) and the group help him study. 9:30 p.m. BET
Good Sam (N) 10 p.m. CBS
Chicago P.D. (N) 10 p.m. NBC
A Million Little Things (N) 10 p.m. ABC
The Ms. Pat Show Pat and Terry (Patricia Williams, J. Bernard Calloway) are surprised by a visit from Ashley and Brandon’s (Brittany Inge, Vince Swann) father. 10 p.m. BET
Good Trouble (N) 10 p.m. Freeform
Snowfall Franklin (Damson Idris) feels gutted, and Teddy (Carter Hudson) moves to secure his future in the season finale of the crime drama. 10 p.m. FX
Body Parts (season finale) (N) 10 p.m. TLC
SPECIAL
Changing Planet Airing in conjunction with Earth Month, this new special provides updates from M. Sanjayan of Conservation International on current conditions in seven of Earth’s bellwether biomes. 8 p.m. KOCE
Freddie Mercury: The Final Act This new documentary chronicles the final chapter in the life of Queen’s lead singer, including how his friends and band colleagues staged an unforgettable tribute concert at Wembley Stadium after Mercury died of AIDS complications. The film, airing on the 30th anniversary of the Freddie Mercury tribute concert, features footage from that event as well as behind-the scenes rehearsal footage and interviews with Mercury’s bandmates Brian May and Roger Taylor. 8 p.m. The CW
Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain This new documentary from filmmaker Estevan Oriol (“LA Originals”) profiles the genre-defying hip-hop group, celebrated for its unique sound, which is a product of its members’ Latin and West Coast roots. 8 p.m. Showtime
SPORTS
Premier League Soccer Chelsea versus Arsenal, 11:45 a.m. USA
Baseball Regional coverage, noon, 4 and 7 p.m. MLB; the Atlanta Braves visit the Dodgers, noon, SportsNetLA; the Angels visit the Houston Astros, 3:30 p.m. BSW
NBA Basketball The Brooklyn Nets visit the Boston Celtics, 4 p.m. TNT; the Chicago Bulls visit the Milwaukee Bucks, 6:30 p.m. TNT
TALK SHOWS
Today Vicky Nguyen; Jill Martin; Dawn Russell. (N) 7 a.m. NBC
Good Morning America Niecy Nash; Kaley Cuoco (“The Flight Attendant”); Alexander Skarsgard; Bonnie Raitt performs. (N) 7 a.m. ABC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Rosie Perez (“The Flight Attendant”); Niecy Nash. (N) 9 a.m. ABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. Fox
The Talk Dulé Hill. (N) 1 p.m. CBS
The Drew Barrymore Show Mary Louise Parker (“How I Learned to Drive”). (N) 2 p.m. CBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Get Down on It”; Jenna Bush Hager and Barbara Bush; Ke Huy Quan; Cole Swindell and Lainey Wilson perform. (N) 2 p.m. NBC
Dr. Phil The family of a 14-year-old says she is intelligent and capable but extremely violent, disrespectful and accusatory; she says her behavior is a reaction to how her family treats her; her only confidant, a neighbor, presses charges against her. (N) 3 p.m. CBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Amy Schumer (“Life & Beth”); Tig Notaro. (N) 3 p.m. NBC
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Marlon Wayans; Natasha Lyonne; Dove Cameron performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. NBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alexander Skarsgard; Jack White performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. CBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Nicolas Cage; Vanessa Bayer; Noah Cyrus performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. ABC
Amanpour & Company (N) Midnight KPBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Pete Holmes; Lucy Boynton; Jay Jurden. (N) 12:37 a.m. CBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Kaley Cuoco; Aasif Mandvi; Amyl and the Sniffers perform. (N) 12:37 a.m. NBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. ABC
MOVIES
A Bronx Tale (1993) 9 a.m. AMC
She Couldn’t Say No (1954) 9 a.m. TCM
Menashe (2017) 10:10 a.m. TMC
The Green Knight (2021) 10:30 a.m. and 9:30 p.m. Showtime
A Few Good Men (1992) 10:45 a.m. AMC
The Sundowners (1960) 10:45 a.m. TCM
Spy Kids (2001) 11:35 a.m. TMC
The LEGO Movie (2014) 1 p.m. Freeform
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) 1:05 p.m. TMC
Open Range (2003) 1:45 p.m. AMC
Judas and the Black Messiah (2021) 2:10 p.m. HBO
The Untouchables (1987) 2:40 p.m. Cinemax
Ghost (1990) 3 p.m. Showtime
Stronger (2017) 3:05 p.m. Epix
Bull Durham (1988) 4 p.m. FS1
The Avengers (2012) 4 p.m. FX
No Country for Old Men (2007) 4:20 p.m. HBO
Dawn of the Dead (2004) 4:33 p.m. Starz
Flirting With Disaster (1996) 4:50 p.m. TMC
Unforgiven (1992) 5 p.m. AMC
The Man With the Golden Arm (1955) 5 p.m. TCM
A River Runs Through It (1992) 5:05 p.m. Epix
C’mon C’mon (2021) 5:10 p.m. Showtime
Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) 7 p.m. FX
Zombieland (2009) 7 p.m. Syfy
Panic in Needle Park (1971) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Twister (1996) 8 p.m. AMC
Adventureland (2009) 8 p.m. Cinemax
The Doors (1991) 8 p.m. Epix
Despicable Me 2 (2013) 8 and 9 p.m. Nickelodeon
Titanic (1997) 8 p.m. Paramount
The Bling Ring (2013) 8 p.m. TMC
Cliffhanger (1993) 8:30 p.m. Ovation
Meet John Doe (1941) 8:55 p.m. KVCR
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011) 9:11 p.m. Starz
Glory (1989) 10:25 p.m. Epix
Dusty and Sweets McGee (1971) 11 p.m. TCM
