Tuesday's TV highlights: 'Cosplay Melee' on Syfy

SERIES

The Flash Continuing a crossover storyline that started on “Supergirl,” Barry (Grant Gustin) and his team are taken aback when Mon-El and Hank Henshaw (guest stars Chris Wood and David Harewood, respectively) appear on their Earth with Supergirl (Melissa Benoist), who is comatose after the Music Meister’s (guest star Darren Criss) attack in this new episode. 8 p.m. KTLA

New Girl Jess (Zooey Deschanel) uses her time taking care of her dad (guest star Rob Reiner) as an excuse to avoid thinking about her feelings for Nick (Jake Johnson), while Nick panics about his relationship with Reagan (Megan Fox). Nasim Pedrad and Anna Maria Horsford also guest star in this new episode. 8 p.m. Fox

The Mick When Mickey (Katilin Olsen) figures out that Chip (Thomas Barbusca) is getting scammed by a girl he met online, she gives him a crash course in how to be a wolf, not a sheep, in life. Sofia Black-D’Elia, Carla Jimenez and Scott MacArthur also star with guest star Andy Favreau. 8:30 p.m. Fox

Trial & Error After failing to come up with a match for the DNA found in Larry’s (John Lithgow) bedroom, Josh (Nicholas D’Agosto) and his team catch a break when they find more evidence that leads them to a different suspect in this new episode of the legal comedy. Sherri Shepherd, Jayma Mays and Krysta Rodriguez also star. 9 p.m. NBC. A second new episode follows at 9:30.

DC's Legends of Tomorrow In France during World War I, the Legends — on a mission to retrieve the last remaining fragments of the Spear of Destiny — enlist the help of a soldier named John Ronald Reuel Tolkien (guest star Jack Turner) and find their search is leading them to the front lines. Victor Garber, Brandon Routh, Arthur Darvill and Caity Lotz star in this new episode. 9 p.m. KTLA

Bones Each of the principal characters gets a chance to shine as this long-running mystery series reaches its next-to-last episode. Brennan (Emily Deschanel) is in court, testifying on behalf of Dr. Zach Addy (guest star Eric Millegan), while Aubrey and Jessica (John Boyd, Laura Spencer) reach a decision about their future. Also, Angela (Michaela Conlon) reveals some major news. Brittany Shaw Johns and David Boreanaz also star. 9 p.m. Fox

Chicago Fire As a turf war escalates, gang members seize control of Firehouse 51, taking the fire and rescue squads hostage. Jesse Spencer, Taylor Kinney and David Eigenberg star in this new episode with guest stars Marlyne Barrett and Randy Flagler. 10 p.m. NBC

Frontline The new episode “Iraq Uncovered” documents the power vacuum left after Islamic State has been driven out of parts of Iraq. 10 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Chopped Maneet Dhauhan, Marcus Samuelsson and Geoffrey Zakarian are the judges as the cooking competition returns for a new season. Ted Allen hosts. 10 p.m. Food Network

The Americans Philip and Elizabeth (Matthew Rhys, Keri Russell) tell Paige (Holly Taylor) more about the family business, but new questions arise when an operation goes bad. 10 p.m. FX

Cosplay Melee The contestants in the premiere of this new unscripted series create an original character inspired by their favorite science fiction film. Yvette Nicole Brown hosts, with LeeAnna Vamp and Christian Beckman. 10 p.m. Syfy

Teachers Ms. Snap (Katy Colloton) changes the school lunch menu while Ms. Feldman (Cate Freedman) starts an underground junk food ring. Also, Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) works up the nerve to ask “Hot Dad” (Ryan Caltagirone) out on a real date in the season finale. 10 p.m. TV Land.

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Ballet dancer Misty Copeland; Laura Dern. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Nik Wallenda; Carson Daly; Craig Ferguson; Reed Alexander. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Rebecca Ferguson; Harley Pasternak. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Vanessa Marano and Katie Leclerc (“Switched at Birth”); Sherri Shepherd (“Trial & Error”); Ashley Green (“Rogue”); Amy Gibson. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Andrew Garfield; Queen Latifah; Christopher Jackson; Jerry O’Connell. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Joe Manganiello. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Animal expert Dave Mizejewski. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Author Lily Collins; Kevin Frazier. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Tony Robbins; a detective tries to solve his mother’s murder. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors Marcia Gay Harden’s family health crisis; couple caught having sex on a motorcycle. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey Lawrence Page (“Hustle and Soul”); Gaius Charles (“Taken”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Tony Danza; Jurnee Smollett-Bell (“Underground”); RJ Cyler (“Power Rangers”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman claims her parents sold her at birth to an international sex trafficker. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS