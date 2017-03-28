Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Imaginary Mary' on ABC

SERIES
Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) ask the Bratva for help in taking on Prometheus (Josh Segurra) — a move that leaves Diggle and Felicity (David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards) speechless. 8 p.m. KTLA
The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) has big plans for Lainey (A.J. Michalka) on prom night. 8 p.m. ABC
Shots Fired Deputy Beck (Mack Wilds) is seen in an incriminating video, making Ashe and Preston’s (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) job that much more of a challenge. 8 p.m. Fox
Nature Narrated by Kevin Kline, this new episode explores Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada range, where the balance of water and fire is critical to the survival of wildlife and trees. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS
Imaginary Mary Voiced by Rachel Dratch, the computer-animated title character in this new comedy offers advice to the public-relations executive (Jenna Elfman) who invented her as a child. Stephen Schneider also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC
Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Missy Peregrym guest stars as a prominent investment banker whose relationship with a wealthy client (guest star Tate Donovan) is investigated after she accuses him of sexual assault. Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Ice T star. 9 p.m. NBC
Modern Family Haley and Rainer (Sarah Hyland, Nathan Fillion) reconsider their relationship at his birthday dinner, and Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) meet Alex’s (Ariel Winter) new boyfriend. 9 p.m. ABC
Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) has a hard time with her relationship with Angelo (guest star Taye Diggs) after her encounter with Lucious (Terrence Howard). 9 p.m. Fox
Duck Dynasty This weekly chronicle of life among the sprawling Robertson clan in West Monroe, La., ends its long run after 11 seasons. 9 p.m. A&E
The Magicians Deeply moved by a haunting vision, Quentin (Jason Ralph) tries to help Julia (Stella Maeve) on her quest as Margo (Summer Bishil) tries to keep a potentially devastating secret. 9 p.m. Syfy
blackish Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) enthusiasm over his firm showcasing a popular rapper in ads is dampened when Bow and Ruby (Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis) take exception to negative stereotypes reinforced by the campaign. 9:30 p.m. ABC
TIME: The Kalief Browder Story Browder becomes a folk hero and the poster child of a broken system, attracting journalists and celebrities as he fights for justice, but he begins to falter under the bright spotlight of the media in part 5 of the six-part documentary. 10 p.m. Spike
Nobodies Three friends (Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras — veterans of the West Coast improv troupe the Groundlings) get a chance to pitch a movie script to Paramount, where execs aren’t interested in the project until Rachel blurts out that their famous friend Melissa McCarthy wants to star in it, in this new comedy set in the world of show business. 10 p.m. TV Land
The Expanse Holden (Steven Strait) leads his crew on a dispiriting trip through the failing and war-torn station on Ganymede, while Bobbie (Frankie Adams) discovers new things about Earth that shake up how she perceives her enemy. 10 p.m. Syfy
Lopez George (George Lopez) quits his Las Vegas residency in the season premiere. 10:33 p.m. TV Land
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Singers Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Mikaela Shiffrin; New Beauty’s annual Beauty Choice Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Katie Holmes; Jenna Elfman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Save Ferns performs; Lauren Makk; Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Pepe Aguilar; Maggie Grace (“Aftermath”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly Viola Davis; James McAvoy; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Katie Holmes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Lisa Kudrow; Jason Kennedy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart discusses anti-aging and anti-boredom. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors A woman who weighed more than 1,100 pounds hopes a new bariatric surgery can save her life. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Michael Pena; Brooklyn Decker; women who are empowering others; 10-year-old chef. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A husband’s infidelity destroys his wife’s dreams of a perfect marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Hip-hop artist René Pérez Joglar. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Terry Crews; Andy Daly; Strand of Oaks performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Katie Holmes; Andrew Rannells; the Zac Brown Band performs. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emma Roberts; Ken Jeong; Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
The Late Late Show With James Corden Victoria Beckham; Jessica Chastain; Lisa Kudrow. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Morgan Freeman; Keeley Hawes; Mikaela Shiffrin; Bastille. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Dominic Purcell; Night Beats perform; Baron Vaughn. (N) 1:38 a.m. KNBC
