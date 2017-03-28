Wednesday's TV highlights: 'Imaginary Mary' on ABC

SERIES

Arrow Oliver (Stephen Amell) ask the Bratva for help in taking on Prometheus (Josh Segurra) — a move that leaves Diggle and Felicity (David Ramsey, Emily Bett Rickards) speechless. 8 p.m. KTLA

The Goldbergs Barry (Troy Gentile) has big plans for Lainey (A.J. Michalka) on prom night. 8 p.m. ABC

Shots Fired Deputy Beck (Mack Wilds) is seen in an incriminating video, making Ashe and Preston’s (Sanaa Lathan, Stephan James) job that much more of a challenge. 8 p.m. Fox

Nature Narrated by Kevin Kline, this new episode explores Yosemite National Park in the Sierra Nevada range, where the balance of water and fire is critical to the survival of wildlife and trees. 8 p.m. KOCE and KPBS

Imaginary Mary Voiced by Rachel Dratch, the computer-animated title character in this new comedy offers advice to the public-relations executive (Jenna Elfman) who invented her as a child. Stephen Schneider also stars. 8:30 p.m. ABC

Law & Order: Special Victims Unit Missy Peregrym guest stars as a prominent investment banker whose relationship with a wealthy client (guest star Tate Donovan) is investigated after she accuses him of sexual assault. Mariska Hargitay, Kelli Giddish and Ice T star. 9 p.m. NBC

Modern Family Haley and Rainer (Sarah Hyland, Nathan Fillion) reconsider their relationship at his birthday dinner, and Phil and Claire (Ty Burrell, Julie Bowen) meet Alex’s (Ariel Winter) new boyfriend. 9 p.m. ABC

Empire Cookie (Taraji P. Henson) has a hard time with her relationship with Angelo (guest star Taye Diggs) after her encounter with Lucious (Terrence Howard). 9 p.m. Fox

Duck Dynasty This weekly chronicle of life among the sprawling Robertson clan in West Monroe, La., ends its long run after 11 seasons. 9 p.m. A&E

The Magicians Deeply moved by a haunting vision, Quentin (Jason Ralph) tries to help Julia (Stella Maeve) on her quest as Margo (Summer Bishil) tries to keep a potentially devastating secret. 9 p.m. Syfy

blackish Dre’s (Anthony Anderson) enthusiasm over his firm showcasing a popular rapper in ads is dampened when Bow and Ruby (Tracee Ellis Ross, Jenifer Lewis) take exception to negative stereotypes reinforced by the campaign. 9:30 p.m. ABC

TIME: The Kalief Browder Story Browder becomes a folk hero and the poster child of a broken system, attracting journalists and celebrities as he fights for justice, but he begins to falter under the bright spotlight of the media in part 5 of the six-part documentary. 10 p.m. Spike

Nobodies Three friends (Hugh Davidson, Larry Dorf and Rachel Ramras — veterans of the West Coast improv troupe the Groundlings) get a chance to pitch a movie script to Paramount, where execs aren’t interested in the project until Rachel blurts out that their famous friend Melissa McCarthy wants to star in it, in this new comedy set in the world of show business. 10 p.m. TV Land

The Expanse Holden (Steven Strait) leads his crew on a dispiriting trip through the failing and war-torn station on Ganymede, while Bobbie (Frankie Adams) discovers new things about Earth that shake up how she perceives her enemy. 10 p.m. Syfy

Lopez George (George Lopez) quits his Las Vegas residency in the season premiere. 10:33 p.m. TV Land

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Singers Luke Bryan and Dierks Bentley. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Mikaela Shiffrin; New Beauty’s annual Beauty Choice Awards. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Katie Holmes; Jenna Elfman. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Save Ferns performs; Lauren Makk; Dr. Sonu Ahluwalia; Pepe Aguilar; Maggie Grace (“Aftermath”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Viola Davis; James McAvoy; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Katie Holmes. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Talk Lisa Kudrow; Jason Kennedy. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Martha Stewart discusses anti-aging and anti-boredom. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

The Doctors A woman who weighed more than 1,100 pounds hopes a new bariatric surgery can save her life. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

Steve Harvey (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Michael Pena; Brooklyn Decker; women who are empowering others; 10-year-old chef. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV; midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A husband’s infidelity destroys his wife’s dreams of a perfect marriage. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Tavis Smiley (N) 11 p.m. KOCE