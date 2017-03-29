Thursday's TV highlights: 'Grey's Anatomy' on ABC

SERIES

The Big Bang Theory Leonard, Penny and Raj (Johnny Galecki, Kaley Cuoco and Kunal Nayyar) settle into their new living arrangement while Sheldon (Jim Parsons) suddenly shows an interest in Amy’s (Mayim Bialik) work in this new episode. 8 p.m. CBS

Supernatural Sam and Dean (Jared Padalecki, Jensen Ackles) join others in a hunt for a werewolf, which bites Claire Novak (recurring guest star Kathryn Love Newton), and the Winchester siblings have to try to save her. Adam Fergus also guest stars. 8 p.m. KTLA

Grey’s Anatomy When Maggie’s (Kelly McCreary) mother (guest star LaTanya Richardson Jackson) takes a turn for the worse, the doctors don’t agree on the best course of treatment in this new episode, directed by series star Ellen Pompeo. James Pickens Jr. and Chandra Wilson also star. 8 p.m. ABC

MasterChef: Junior Edition The young cooks prepare chicken dinners for judges Richard Blais, Gordon Ramsay and Christina Tosi. 8 p.m. Fox

The Great Indoors Jack (Joel McHale) is having a hard time concentrating at work due to the millennials’ distracting antics. Maggie Lawson (“Psych”) continues her guest role as Rachel. Stephen Fry, Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Chris Williams and Christine Ko also star. 8:30 p.m. CBS

Chicago Med Dr. Halsted (Nick Gehlfuss) treats one of his former teachers (guest star Jean Moran) for a potentially fatal illness. 9 p.m. NBC

Riverdale Fred (Luke Perry) is without a construction team, just as a big project is about to get underway, so Archie (KJ Apa) and his pals step in to help, but when one of them is assaulted, it becomes clear somebody doesn’t want the job to get done. Cole Sprouse also stars. 9 p.m. KTLA

Life in Pieces Matt and Colleen (Thomas Sadoski, Angelique Cabral) become sleepwalkers after taking a drug that was supposed to help them sleep. James Brolin, Dianne Wiest and Betsy Brandt also star. 9:30 p.m. CBS

The Amazing Race The unscripted series returns for its 29th season with host Phil Keoghan. This time around, the partners didn’t know each other until they met at the starting line. 10 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist: Redemption When a wealthy businessman is kidnapped, along with his wife and son, Scottie (Famke Janssen), Tom (Ryan Eggold) and their team try to get the family back safely. Terry O’Quinn, Edi Gathegi and Tawny Cypress also star. 10 p.m. NBC

Sun Records Sam and Marion (Chad Michael Murray, Margaret Anne Florence) take Elvis (Drake Milligan) on the road to promote “Blue Moon” in this new episode. 10 p.m. CMT

Review Forrest (Andy Daly), a critic of life’s experiences, attempts to cryogenically freeze himself and gets struck by lightning in the series finale. 10 p.m. Comedy Central

Colony Will and Katie (Josh Holloway, Sarah Wayne Callies) team up with Broussard (Tory Kittles) to square off against the Red Hand in this new episode. 10 p.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-Wis.); Dan Ackerman; climbers Cory Richards and Adrian Ballinger. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Catherine Zeta-Jones; Carson Daly; Bill Telepan. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Alec Baldwin and Lisa Kudrow; Matthew Perry; Katey Sagal. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Ross Mathews; Lynda Carter (“Wonder Woman”); Deni Yang; Katie Holmes and Matthew Perry; Debbie Allen (“Grey’s Anatomy”). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly Matthew McConaughey; Idina Menzel; Rachel Bloom; A Great Big World performs; Christian Slater. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray Ann-Margret; Andrew McCarthy. (N) 10 a.m. KCAL

The Talk Jessica Chastain; Yael Braun; Dan & Shay perform. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show An investigation reveals what’s really inside sausage; Tamar Braxton and Vince’s announcements. (N) 1 p.m. KTTV

Steve Harvey Val Warner (“Windy City Live”). (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Harry Cooking with Aaron “Big Daddy” McCargo Jr.; Harry answers viewers’ questions; hamster balls. (N) 2 p.m. KTTV

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé The debate over H-1B visas. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Tavis Smiley Annie Jacobsen; Elizabeth Marvel. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Chris Hayes. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Wanda Sykes; Mr. T; Dead Man Winter performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11:30 p.m. KOCE, KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS