Friday's TV highlights: 'Queen of the Desert' and more

SERIES
MacGyver Veteran actors Ed Asner and Piper Laurie guest star as a wealthy couple whose private plane plays a pivotal role in Mac (Lucas Till) and Jack's (George Eads) latest mission on a new episode of the action drama. 8 p.m. CBS
MasterChef Junior The young contestants are tasked with preparing room-service meals for guests at a posh L.A. hotel on a new episode of the Gordon Ramsay-hosted culinary competition. 8 p.m. Fox
Hawaii Five-0 Former series regular Michelle Borth is back as Catherine Rollins, who needs McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin) and Jerry's (Jorge Garcia) help to find a stash of weapons-grade uranium before a bomb-making terrorist gets his hands on it on a new episode of the cop drama. 9 p.m. CBS
Marvel's Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. Fitz (Iain De Caestecker), Simmons (Elizabeth Henstridge) and Yo-Yo (Natalia Cordova-Buckley) set out to neutralize a weapon that could be used to destroy the planet on a new episode of the sci-fi drama. 9 p.m. ABC
Blue Bloods "Cheers'" Bebe Neuwirth reprises her recurring role and former New York Mayor David Dinkins guest stars as himself on a new episode of the Tom Selleck drama. 10 p.m. CBS
Rellik Richard Dormer ("Game of Thrones") stars as a U.K. police detective who is left scarred after an acid attack by the killer in this new six-part murder mystery in which the story unfolds in reverse order. "The Crown's" Jodi Balfour and "Rome's" Ray Stevenson also star. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Younger Series creator Darren Star and his cast reunite for a preview of the show's upcoming Season 5 premiere. 11 p.m. TV Land
Wyatt Cenac's Problem Areas The former "Daily Show" correspondent stars in this new half-hour comedy-documentary hybrid, which sends him out of the studio and into the world to examine assorted hot-button issues. 11:30 p.m. HBO
SPECIALS
Kirk Fox: That Guy The comic muses about the interior life of the sort of fellow who sits alone drinking in a bar in this new special. 10 p.m. Showtime
MOVIES
Queen of the Desert Nicole Kidman portrays British writer, explorer and cartographer Gertrude Bell in director Werner Herzog's 2015 biographical drama. With James Franco, "Homeland's" Damian Lewis, and "Twilight's" Robert Pattinson as T.E. Lawrence, a.k.a. Lawrence of Arabia. 7:45 p.m. Showtime
Whiplash Miles Teller and Oscar winner J.K. Simmons play an aspiring jazz drummer and his dictatorial instructor, respectively, in writer-director Damien Chazelle's 2014 drama. 10 p.m. KCET
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Elon Musk; singer-songwriter Chris Young. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Maria Shriver; Today Food. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America "Dancing With the Stars: Athletes" reveal; Jim Gaffigan. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Tom Ellis ("Lucifer"); Maggie Grace ("Fear the Walking Dead"). (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Det. John Cameron; Making Sense Series. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Emily Blunt; January Jones; chef Guy Fieri. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Nathan Lane; hot items at affordable prices. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Helen Hunt. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show 1 p.m. KTTV
The Doctors 2 p.m. KCBS
Steve Miss USA Kára McCullough; Ta'Rhonda Jones. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Harry Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy. 2 p.m. KTTV
Rachael Ray Reba McEntire; Giada De Laurentiis; stuffed quesadillas. (N) 2 p.m. KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman says her ex-boyfriend is dangerous. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Jason Sudeikis; comic Ali Wong. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Shady situations; celebrity superstitions; pampering oneself. (N) 3 p.m. KTTV
Washington Week Uncertainty over military action in Syria; Deputy Atty. Gen. Rod Rosenstein's job security; House Speaker Paul Ryan's retirement announcement. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
The Graham Norton Show Emily Blunt and John Krasinski ("A Quiet Place'"); Tom Holland ("Avengers: Infinity War"); Kylie Minogue performs. 10 p.m. BBC America
Real Time With Bill Maher Sen. Brian Schatz (D-Hawaii); Andy Cohen; columnist Jonathan Chait. (N) 10 p.m. and midnight HBO
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jeff Daniels; Joe Manganiello; comic Brian Regan. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Aubrey Plaza; Rainbow Kitten Surprise performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live John Cena; Rep. Joseph P. Kennedy III (D-Mass.); Rozzi performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Actress-model Camila Morrone; Robert Plant performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Leslie Mann; Jared Harris; Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.). 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
Last Call With Carson Daly Eric Bana; Matoma performs; actor Keiynan Lonsdale. 1:38 a.m. KNBC
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels play the Kansas City Royals and the Dodgers host the Arizona Diamondbacks. 5 p.m. FSN; 7 p.m. KTLA, SportsNet LA
