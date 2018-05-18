Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk shows: 'Royally Ever After' and more

SERIES
Saturday Night Live Former cast member Tina Fey makes her sixth appearance as host as the sketch series wraps its 43rd season. With musical guest Nicki Minaj. 8:29 and 11:29 p.m. NBC
Patrick Melrose Young actor Sebastian Maltz takes over the role of Patrick at age 9 in this new episode, which finds the boy enjoying the run of the family's magical estate in the South of France. Benedict Cumberbatch, Hugo Weaving and Jennifer Jason Leigh also star. 9 p.m. Showtime
20/20 A special installment of the newsmagazine highlights memorable moments from Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. 10 p.m. ABC
SPECIALS
Royal Wedding programming Specials recapping Saturday's nuptials include "Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle" with Gayle King and Kevin Frazier, 8 p.m. CBS; "The Royal Wedding: Harry and Meghan," 8 p.m. BBC America; "TLC's Royal Wedding Revealed," 10:07 p.m. TLC
The Royal Wedding Live With Cord and Tish! HBO offers an encore of this satirical special featuring Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon goofing on the ceremony and festivities. 9:45 p.m. HBO
MOVIES
Singin' in the Rain Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds head the cast of this beloved 1952 musical set in the early days of Hollywood. 4 p.m. KCET
Fahrenheit 451 "Black Panther's" Michael B. Jordan and "The Shape of Water's" Michael Shannon star in a new adaptation of the classic Ray Bradbury novel about a future society where reading is outlawed and books are burned. 8 p.m. HBO
Royally Ever After Fiona Gubelmann plays a commoner who discovers her new beau ("Reign's" Torrance Coombs) is actually a prince in this new made-for-cable romance. 9 p.m. Hallmark Channel
WEEKEND TALK
SUNDAY
State of the Union Sen. Mark Warner (D-Va.). Rep. Robin Kelly (D-Ill.); David Urban; Jennifer Granholm; Linda Chavez. (N) 6 a.m. and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Mark Phillips reports on the royal wedding. Model Maye Musk, the mother of Elon Musk; Diana Rigg, (Broadway's "My Fair Lady"). Co-uthor Mark Salter ("The Restless Wave"). (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS Opening of U.S. embassy in Jerusalem; violence in Gaza: Hanan Ashrawi; Thomas Friedman. The legal issues for impeachment: Joshua Matz; Laurence Tribe. Success in Silicon Valley: Author John Doerr ("Measure What Matters: How Google, Bono, and the Gates Foundation Rock the World with OKRs"(N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos (N) 8 a.m. KABC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.). Former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski. Horse trainer Bob Baffert. Panel: Brit Hume; Jane Harman; Juan Williams; Josh Holmes. (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m., 4 and 11 p.m. FNC
Reliable Sources Coverage of Mueller investigation over its first year; President Trump's "animals"; Rudy Giuliani's expanded role: Ezra Klein, Vox.com; Sabrina Siddiqui, the Guardian; John Avlon. Talking points of President Trump and Sean Hannity: Olivia Nuzzi, New York magazine. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz President Trump's "animal" comments; the U.S. Embassy opening in Jerusalem; White House leaks: Sara Fischer, Axios Media; Adrienne Elrod; Guy Benson; Hogan Gidley, White House Deputy Press Secretary; Kristin Tate, the Hill; Jessica Tarlov; Emily Jashinsky, Washington Examiner. (N) 8 a.m. and Midnight FNC
60 Minutes Critics of Google; a former Theranos employees speaks out about the company's deceptions. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Saturday, May 19, 2018
Hockey The Washington Capitals and the Tampa Bay Lightning face off in Game 5 of the NHL's Eastern Conference Finals. 4 p.m. NBC
Baseball The Dodgers play the Washington Nationals and the Angels host the Tampa Bay Rays 4 p.m. SportsNet LA; 6 p.m. FSN
Basketball The Boston Celtics and Cleveland Cavaliers do battle in Game 3 of the NBA's Eastern Conference Finals. 5:30 p.m. ESPN
