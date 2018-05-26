Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: "Patti Cakes,' 'The Tale' and more

SERIES
Ransom Eric (Luke Roberts) becomes a suspect after a hostage is killed during a high-stakes negotiation in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. CBS
Taken This series based on the Liam Neeson action-movie franchise relocates to Saturdays. Clive Standen, Jennifer Beals and Adam Goldberg star. 8 p.m. NBC
Patrick Melrose Patrick (Benedict Cumberbatch) attends his first social event since his recovery in this new episode of the drama based on Edward St. Aubyn's book series. 9 p.m. Showtime
Black Love D.L. Hughley and his wife LaDonna are among the couples who open up about marriage and infidelity in this new episode of the reality series. 10 p.m. OWN
MOVIES
Midway AMC's Memorial Day weekend marathon of classic war movies includes this 1976 dramatization of the Battle of Midway in the Pacific Theater during WWII. With Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda. 4 p.m. AMC
From Here to Eternity TCM's Memorial Day weekend marathon includes this multi-Oscar-winning 1953 WWII drama starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Frank Sinatra, Ernest Borgnine, Donna Reed and Deborah Kerr. 5 p.m. TCM
Patti Cakes Danielle Macdonald plays a working-class white woman from New Jersey who yearns for rap stardom in this 2017 indie drama. With Bridget Everett ("Inside Amy Schumer") and Cathy Moriarty. 8 p.m. HBO
The Tale Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies") stars as a documentary filmmaker coming to terms with an inappropriate sexual relationship she had as a young teen in this 2018 drama. Jason Ritter, Ellen Burstyn and Frances Conroy also star. 10 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
SATURDAY
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
SUNDAY
Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC
State of the Union With Jake Tapper Russia investigation: Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani; Russia investigation, North Korea: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN
CBS News Sunday Morning Celebrities sell their own brands of legal marijuana; Steve Martin and Martin Short; new "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" documentary; former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco; three cultural touchstones from 1968: "Hair," "Laugh-In" and "2001: A Space Odyssey." (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS
Fareed Zakaria GPS North Korea, Iran, national security: Former National Security Advisor Thomas E. Donilon; populism, globalism and extremism: former British Prime Pinister Tony Blair. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN
Face the Nation Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS
Meet the Press Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Victor Cha, former director for Asian Affairs, National Security Council; author Steven Brill ("Tailspin: The People and Forces Behind America's Fifty-Year Fall — and Those Fighting to Reverse It"). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC
Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel
Reliable Sources The Trump White House and the press; the EPA's Scott Pruitt shuts out reporters; new Showtime docuseries "The Fourth Estate"; NFL's new kneeling policy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN
MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC
This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); former CIA Director Michael Hayden. (N) 3 p.m. KABC
60 Minutes Former U.S. soldiers dispute a report that blames human error for a friendly fire accident that killed six others on a secret mission in Afghanistan; South African rancher's proposal to protect rhinos from poaching. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS
SPORTS
Baseball The Angels play the New York Yankees and the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres. 4 p.m. Fox; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA
Basketball The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets meet in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. 6 p.m. TNT
