Advertisement

Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: "Patti Cakes,' 'The Tale' and more

By
May 25, 2018 | 8:00 PM
Saturday's TV highlights and weekend talk: "Patti Cakes,' 'The Tale' and more
Danielle Macdonald plays an aspiring rapper in the 2017 drama "Patti Cakes" airing on HBO. With Siddharth Dhananjay. (Jeong Park / 20th Century Fox)
SERIES

Ransom Eric (Luke Roberts) becomes a suspect after a hostage is killed during a high-stakes negotiation in this new episode of the drama. 8 p.m. CBS

Taken This series based on the Liam Neeson action-movie franchise relocates to Saturdays. Clive Standen, Jennifer Beals and Adam Goldberg star. 8 p.m. NBC

Advertisement

Patrick Melrose Patrick (Benedict Cumberbatch) attends his first social event since his recovery in this new episode of the drama based on Edward St. Aubyn's book series. 9 p.m. Showtime

Black Love D.L. Hughley and his wife LaDonna are among the couples who open up about marriage and infidelity in this new episode of the reality series. 10 p.m. OWN
MOVIES

Midway AMC's Memorial Day weekend marathon of classic war movies includes this 1976 dramatization of the Battle of Midway in the Pacific Theater during WWII. With Charlton Heston and Henry Fonda. 4 p.m. AMC

From Here to Eternity TCM's Memorial Day weekend marathon includes this multi-Oscar-winning 1953 WWII drama starring Burt Lancaster, Montgomery Clift, Frank Sinatra, Ernest Borgnine, Donna Reed and Deborah Kerr. 5 p.m. TCM

Patti Cakes Danielle Macdonald plays a working-class white woman from New Jersey who yearns for rap stardom in this 2017 indie drama. With Bridget Everett ("Inside Amy Schumer") and Cathy Moriarty. 8 p.m. HBO

The Tale Laura Dern ("Big Little Lies") stars as a documentary filmmaker coming to terms with an inappropriate sexual relationship she had as a young teen in this 2018 drama. Jason Ritter, Ellen Burstyn and Frances Conroy also star. 10 p.m. HBO

TALK SHOWS

SATURDAY

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

SUNDAY

Good Morning America (N) 6 a.m. KABC

State of the Union With Jake Tapper Russia investigation: Former New York Mayor Rudolph W. Giuliani; Russia investigation, North Korea: Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper. (N) 6 and 9 a.m. CNN

CBS News Sunday Morning Celebrities sell their own brands of legal marijuana; Steve Martin and Martin Short; new "Mr. Rogers' Neighborhood" documentary; former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; Outside Lands Music and Arts Festival in San Francisco; three cultural touchstones from 1968: "Hair," "Laugh-In" and "2001: A Space Odyssey." (N) 6:30 a.m. KCBS

Fareed Zakaria GPS North Korea, Iran, national security: Former National Security Advisor Thomas E. Donilon; populism, globalism and extremism: former British Prime Pinister Tony Blair. (N) 7 and 10 a.m. CNN

Face the Nation Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper; Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.). (N) 8 a.m. KCBS

Advertisement

Meet the Press Sen. Jeff Flake (R-Ariz.); Victor Cha, former director for Asian Affairs, National Security Council; author Steven Brill ("Tailspin: The People and Forces Behind America's Fifty-Year Fall — and Those Fighting to Reverse It"). (N) 8 a.m. KNBC; 3 p.m. MSNBC

Fox News Sunday With Chris Wallace (N) 8 a.m. KTTV; 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. Fox News Channel

Reliable Sources The Trump White House and the press; the EPA's Scott Pruitt shuts out reporters; new Showtime docuseries "The Fourth Estate"; NFL's new kneeling policy. (N) 8 a.m. CNN

MediaBuzz (N) 8 a.m. FNC

This Week With George Stephanopoulos Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.); Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Burbank); former CIA Director Michael Hayden. (N) 3 p.m. KABC

60 Minutes Former U.S. soldiers dispute a report that blames human error for a friendly fire accident that killed six others on a secret mission in Afghanistan; South African rancher's proposal to protect rhinos from poaching. (N) 7 p.m. KCBS

SPORTS

Baseball The Angels play the New York Yankees and the Dodgers host the San Diego Padres. 4 p.m. Fox; 7 p.m. SportsNet LA

Basketball The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets meet in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. 6 p.m. TNT

  • Most Popular
See the most-read stories in Entertainment this hour >>

Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of May 27 - June 2, 2018, in PDF format

This week's TV Movies

Advertisement
Advertisement