Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Amazing Race' on CBS

SERIES

Nashville Deacon (Charles Esten) tries to help Daphne (Maisy Stella) pass her history class, while Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) gives Maddie (Lennon Stella) unsolicited advice about a song as the country-music drama returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. CMT

The Amazing Race The finish line for the 29th season of the Emmy-winning travel competition is in Chicago. Phil Keoghan hosts. 10 p.m. CBS

Beat Bobby Flay New York chef Alex Guarnaschelli takes on Los Angeles chef Jet Tila in this new episode of the cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network

SPECIALS

90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee For the 24th consecutive year, ESPN provides live coverage of the finals of this competition for students ages 5-15, from the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. Opening portion, 7 a.m. ESPN2; Closing portion, 5:30 p.m. ESPN

MOVIES

The Women Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell costar in director George Cukor’s 1939 comedy based on Clare Boothe Luce’s hit stage play about a group of extremely catty New York socialites. 8:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning Save the Children’s Jill Biden and Carolyn Miles. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Rachel Weisz; eating clean; Today Food with Bobby Flay; Neve Campbell; Today Food with Bobby Flay; author Suzy Welch. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Earth, Wind & Fire and the Doobie Brothers perform; Chris Pine. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day LA Marlon Wayans; Lionel Richie; financial expert Martin Lewis; violinist Lucia Micarelli; Alexa PenaVega. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

The View Chance the Rapper; Ben Platt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

The Wendy Williams Show Sandra Bernhard; Katie Lee (“Beach Bites”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Kevin Bacon; Cristela Alonzo. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

The Dr. Oz Show Megyn Kelly. 1 p.m. KTTV

Harry Ricky Martin; New Orleans. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP

Dr. Phil A woman’s adult daughters say she abused them. 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Miley Cyrus; Kate Hudson; Drew Barrymore; Chelsea Handler; Jennifer Lopez. 3 p.m. KNBC

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE

Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Hart. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC

Tavis Smiley Paula Poundstone; Ricky Whittle. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan From Mexico City. 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kobe Bryant; Kathryn Hahn; Big Boi performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alec Baldwin; Charlamagne Tha God; Moshe Kasher; Taj Mahal; Keb’ Mo’. 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live Sarah Silverman; basketball player Jimmy Butler. (N) 12:05 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Victoria Beckham; Jessica Chastain; Lisa Kudrow. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Sophia Bush; Zach Woods; Dan Mintz. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 1:07 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. 6 p.m. ABC

