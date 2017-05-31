Thursday's TV highlights: 'The Amazing Race' on CBS

SERIES
Nashville Deacon (Charles Esten) tries to help Daphne (Maisy Stella) pass her history class, while Juliette (Hayden Panettiere) gives Maddie (Lennon Stella) unsolicited advice about a song as the country-music drama returns with new episodes. 9 p.m. CMT
The Amazing Race The finish line for the 29th season of the Emmy-winning travel competition is in Chicago. Phil Keoghan hosts. 10 p.m. CBS
Beat Bobby Flay New York chef Alex Guarnaschelli takes on Los Angeles chef Jet Tila in this new episode of the cooking competition. 10 p.m. Food Network
SPECIALS
90th Annual Scripps National Spelling Bee For the 24th consecutive year, ESPN provides live coverage of the finals of this competition for students ages 5-15, from the Gaylord National Resort and Convention Center in National Harbor, Md. Opening portion, 7 a.m. ESPN2; Closing portion, 5:30 p.m. ESPN
MOVIES
The Women Norma Shearer, Joan Crawford and Rosalind Russell costar in director George Cukor’s 1939 comedy based on Clare Boothe Luce’s hit stage play about a group of extremely catty New York socialites. 8:15 p.m. Turner Classic Movies
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Save the Children’s Jill Biden and Carolyn Miles. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Rachel Weisz; eating clean; Today Food with Bobby Flay; Neve Campbell; Today Food with Bobby Flay; author Suzy Welch. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Earth, Wind & Fire and the Doobie Brothers perform; Chris Pine. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day LA Marlon Wayans; Lionel Richie; financial expert Martin Lewis; violinist Lucia Micarelli; Alexa PenaVega. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
The View Chance the Rapper; Ben Platt. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show Sandra Bernhard; Katie Lee (“Beach Bites”). (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Kevin Bacon; Cristela Alonzo. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
The Dr. Oz Show Megyn Kelly. 1 p.m. KTTV
Harry Ricky Martin; New Orleans. 2 p.m. KTTV, midnight KCOP
Dr. Phil A woman’s adult daughters say she abused them. 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Miley Cyrus; Kate Hudson; Drew Barrymore; Chelsea Handler; Jennifer Lopez. 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Neera Tanden, Center for American Progress. (N) 5:30 p.m. KOCE
Jimmy Kimmel Live Kevin Hart. (N) 9:30 p.m. KABC
Tavis Smiley Paula Poundstone; Ricky Whittle. (N) 11 p.m. KOCE
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR, 11:30 p.m. KOCE, 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Sen. Al Franken (D-Minn.). (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan From Mexico City. 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Kobe Bryant; Kathryn Hahn; Big Boi performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Alec Baldwin; Charlamagne Tha God; Moshe Kasher; Taj Mahal; Keb’ Mo’. 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Sarah Silverman; basketball player Jimmy Butler. (N) 12:05 a.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Victoria Beckham; Jessica Chastain; Lisa Kudrow. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Sophia Bush; Zach Woods; Dan Mintz. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 1:07 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Basketball The Cleveland Cavaliers take on the Golden State Warriors in Game 1 of the 2017 NBA Finals. 6 p.m. ABC
