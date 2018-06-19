Tuesday's TV highlights: 'The Bold Type' on Freeform

SERIES
Civilizations This new episode, narrated by Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”), examines the interplay of light and color in art, including Gothic cathedrals, Indian court painting and modern art. 8 p.m. KOCE
The Bold Type Sutton (Meghann Fahy) is put in an awkward position when Kat (Aisha Dee) asks her to hire Adena (Nikohl Boosheri) for a photo shoot while Jane (Katie Stevens) follows around an altruistic doctor. 8 p.m. Freeform
Phenoms One of Scotland’s soccer players deals with the weight of expectations after a big transfer to Germany’s Bundesliga. Also Ireland’s youngest player makes the team just in time for a pivotal World Cup playoff. 8 p.m. FS1
The 100 Echo (Tasya Teles) puts her friendship with Raven (Lindsey Morgan) at risk to complete her mission, while Clarke (Eliza Taylor) and Bellamy (Bob Morley) learn something startling about Wonkru’s battle plans in this new episode. Henry Ian Cusick, Marie Avgeropoulos, Paige Turco, Richard Harmon and Chris Larkin also star. 9 p.m. KTLA
Chopped The chefs are making doughnuts for judges Martha Stewart, Marcus Samuelsson and Chris Santos. 9 p.m. Food Network
Animal Kingdom With the police on their tail, the Cody boys try to pull off their first heist without Smurf (Ellen Barkin) and Baz (Scott Speedman) in this new episode. 9 p.m. TNT
The Last Defense This new episode vividly chronicles how a media circus sweeps into the small, very conservative town of Kerrville, Texas, for Darlie Routier’s murder trial. 10 p.m. ABC
Humans Leo (Colin Morgan) is having a hard time adjusting to being human, so Mattie (Lucy Carless) takes him back to the Hawkins home. Also Laura (Katherine Parkinson) tries to enlist the help of Dr. Sommers (Mark Bonnar) to uncover the truth about Operation Basswood. Tom Goodman-Hill also stars in this new episode of the futuristic drama. 10 p.m. AMC
Genius After leaving Picasso (Antonio Banderas), Françoise Gilot (Clemence Poesy) is dismayed to discover it’s almost impossible for her to escape the master’s shadow and establish a professional career on her own terms in the season finale. Valentina Belle also stars. 10 p.m. National Geographic
Love Is... This new drama tells the love story of a modern-day power couple (Michele Weaver and Will Catlett) in the world of black Hollywood. 10 p.m. OWN
Younger Liza (Sutton Foster) faces complications on the “Marriage Vacation” book tour while Kelsey (Hilary Duff) and Zane (Charles Michael Davis) head to Washington, D.C., to court a speechwriter about a memoir. 10 p.m. TV Land
Hunting ISIS In the new episode “The Battle for Mosul,” the long-anticipated siege of the city begins on its eastern limits. 10:03 p.m. History
Teachers Ms. Cannon (Caitlin Barlow) is finally learning how to drive. Also Ms. Bennigan (Katie O’Brien) ponders the future of her romance with Hot Dad (Ryan Caltagirone). 10:34 p.m. TV Land
SPECIALS
Courtside at the NBA Finals This new special takes an inside look at the 2008 NBA championship series. 9 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Bill Ford, chairman of Ford Motor Co.; Elin Hilderbrand. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Sarah Wilson; Emily Jane Fox; Gary Vaynerchuk. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America David Hogg and Lauren Hogg; Kevin Costner; Benicio del Toro. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Meaghan Murphy, Good Housekeeping; Lauren Makk (“Home & Family”).(N) 7 a.m. KCOP
Megyn Kelly Today Dennis Rodman; Melissa Gilbert. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Tracy Morgan; Sarah Jessica Parker; Bishop Briggs performs. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Kevin Costner; author Jaron Lanier. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Talk Rachel Bilson; Eddie Cibrian; Ashley Graham; Top Talker Cameron Mathison. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve Julianne Hough and Brooks Laich; panelists. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Becca Heller, International Refugee Assistance Project. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Whoopi Goldberg; David Hogg and Lauren Hogg; Mike Shinoda. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Josh Brolin; Ruth Negga; Walk the Moon performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live Steve Martin and Martin Short; the Record Company performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Cher; producer J.J. Abrams. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Benicio del Toro; Michael Ian Black; Hayley Kiyoko. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
2018 FIFA World Cup Poland versus Senegal 8 a.m. Fox; Russia versus Egypt 11 a.m. Fox; Portugal versus Morocco Wednesday, 5 a.m. FS1
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Cubs 5 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Diamondbacks 7 p.m. ESPN and FSN
