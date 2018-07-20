Friday's TV highlight: 'In Search Of' on History Channel

SERIES
Whistleblower A doctor is accused of prescribing chemotherapy to patients who don’t have cancer, and a for-profit cosmetology school allegedly cheats students and the government. 8 p.m. CBS
Masters of Illusion Illusionists Chris Funk, Tommy Wind, Shoot Ogawa, Joel Meyers, Bill Cook, Nathan Burton, Farrell Dillion, Chris Randall and Greg Gleason are featured in this new episode. Dean Cain is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA
Quantico Conor Devlin (guest star Timothy V. Murphy) is out for revenge, targeting Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and her team. Jake McLaughlin, Johanna Braddy, Russell Tovey, Alan Powell, Marlee Matlin and Blair Underwood also star. 8 p.m. ABC
Wynonna Earp When a mysterious bus filled with suspiciously sexy passengers comes rolling into Pergatory, Wynonna (Melanie Scrofano) has to figure out what they’re after as the adventure series launches its third season. Tim Rozon and Dominique Provost-Chalkley also star. 8:59 p.m. Syfy
The Great British Baking Show The bakers create two different types of sponge puddings, then are challenged by a recipe that comes directly from judge Mary Berry. Paul Hollywood also is a judge. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives Guy Fieri revisits some favorite finds from past seasons, including a Peruvian eatery in Chicago and an unforgettable chili parlor in Seattle. 9 p.m. Food Network
Outcast The adaptation of a comic book returns for a second season that will explore what lies behind the infestation of demonic presences in the small Southern town of Rome, as well as why they seem to gravitate to a young local (Patrick Fugit) who has been tormented since childhood. Philip Glenister also stars. 10 p.m. Cinemax
Killjoys The science-fiction action series returns for a fourth and final season. Rob Stewart, Hannah John-Kamen, Luke Macfarlane, Aaron Ashmore, Mayko Nguyen star. 10 p.m. Syfy
In Search Of Zachary Quinto, who stars as Spock in the “Star Trek” movie reboots, is host and executive producer of this new series inspired by the iconic 1970s franchise of the same title, which was hosted by Leonard Nimoy, who originated the role of Spock in the original “Star Trek” TV series. In the premiere, Quinto goes in search of alien contacts with humans. 10:03 p.m. History
SPECIALS
CNN Special Report: The Trump Show The news channel is exploring the effect President Trump has had on American culture and society. 7, 8 and 11 p.m. CNN
MOVIES
Being John Malkovich A street puppeteer (John Cusack) takes an office job that gives him the puppeteering experience of a lifetime. He finds a secret portal that leads into the mind of actor John Malkovich (himself). Catherine Keener and Cameron Diaz also star in the quirky 1999 drama. 8 p.m. HBO
West Side Story TCM continues its salute to composer-conductor Leonard Bernstein through the weekend (to commemorate the 100th anniversary of his birth). Tonight it’s the Oscar-winning 1961 version of the stage hit, an update of “Romeo and Juliet.” Natalie Wood and Richard Beymer star as star-crossed young lovers Maria and Tony. 5 p.m. TCM
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today Charlie Puth performs. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Camila Cabello performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. American Authors perform; Jonathan Rhys Meyers; Chris Wallace; Rosanna Arquette and Carly Craig. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today Emotional baggage. (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Denzel Washington (“Equalizer 2”); mentalist Lior Suchard. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jennifer Garner. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show James Van Der Beek (“Pose”); Kate the Chemist conducts scientific experiments. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Rosanna Arquette; author Rashad Jennings. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Washington Week U.S.-Russia relations: Margaret Brennan, CBS News; Yamiche Alcindor, PBS; Jonathan Swan, Axios; Dan Balz, the Washington Post. (N) 7 p.m. KOCE
Amanpour on PBS (N) 11 p.m. KOCE, KVCR
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Jamie Foxx; Taron Egerton; Zoey Deutch; Mark Norman. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Janelle Monáe talks and performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Milwaukee Brewers, 5 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Astros, 7 p.m. FSN
WNBA Basketball Indiana Fever visit L.A. Sparks, 7:30 p.m. SPST
For more sports on TV, see the Sports section.
Customized TV listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes
Click here to download TV listings for the week of July 15 - 21, 2018, in PDF format