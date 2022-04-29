What’s on TV Friday: ‘International Jazz Day Celebration’ on PBS; ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ AMC
SERIES
Come Dance With Me The parent/child duos perform to hit songs by Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia. 8 p.m. CBS
The Blacklist Red (James Spader) questions the presumed whereabouts of one of his former “associates” while the agents track down a criminal believed to be dealing in illegal and potentially deadly psychedelic substances. Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Hisham Tawfiq and Amir Arison also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC
Charmed Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) realize they’ll have to divide and conquer to handle a formidable new threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees). Also, Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) travel to a dangerous magical realm to chase down a lead in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. the CW
RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (N) 8 p.m. VH1
Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS
Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. the CW
Great Performances This new episode spotlights Brazilian-born Sergio Assad and Indian American Reena Esmail, two contemporary composers who weave the traditional music of their heritage into their compositions. 9 p.m. KOCE
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri visits restaurants owned by some of Food Network’s biggest stars. In Nashville, Maneet Chauhan takes Indian dishes to a new level and Michael Symon’s barbecue spot, offers a pork belly special. 9 p.m. Food Network
Blue Bloods Erin (Bridget Moynahan) discovers she is being stalked by a recently released ex-con and asks Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Anthony (Steven Schirripa) to probe her office’s role in the man’s sentencing. Also, after unwittingly taking drugs at a party, Jamie (Will Estes) is caught driving under the influence. Tom Selleck and Len Cariou also star. 10 p.m. CBS
That Dirty Black Bag This new violent and darkly funny “spaghetti western” series chronicles an eight-day clash between the incorruptible sheriff (Dominic Cooper) of the drought-parched Old West community of Greenvale and a bounty hunter (Douglas Booth) who comes to town carrying a bag filled with gruesome contents. Also, a local farmer (Christian Cooke) finds gold on his land in the premiere. 11 p.m. AMC
SPECIALS
Special Report “The Fire Still Burns: 30 Years After the L.A. Riots” (N) 8 p.m. CNN
International Jazz Day Celebration This year’s edition of the annual event celebrates the rich legacy of jazz and how it has promoted peace, individual expression, diversity and dialogue among different cultures. Performers include Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Marcus Miller, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Dianne Reeves. Michael Douglas hosts. 10 p.m. KOCE
SPORTS
PGA Tour Golf Mexico Open, second round, 12:30 p.m. Golf
Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. BSW; the Detroit Tigers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA
NBA Basketball Playoffs The Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN
NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. BSSC
Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Liverpool, Saturday, 4:30 a.m. USA
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings PJ Morton; Ziwe Fumudoh. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today James Hyslop; Vicky Nguyen; Robert Brace; Mother’s Day gifts with Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America Fashion journalist Amy Odell; chef Eitan Bernath. (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company 8 a.m. KCET
Live With Kelly and Ryan David Spade (“Nothing Personal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View Jane Lynch guest cohosts; Darren Criss. (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Lil Jon; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Tom Cavanagh; chefs Karie Myers and Jeannette Lieber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall Kelly Rowland; Hannah Bronfman; Sigourney Nuñez. (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Vanessa Bayer; kid journalist Emmy Eaton. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Narcissist”; Laura Linney; Gabriel Iglesias; Monterey Bay Aquarium; PJ Morton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sterling K. Brown; Nick and Vanessa Lachey. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Singer Stokley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
Washington Week The War in Ukraine; COVID-19 pandemic; Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19; and some question President Biden’s decision to attend the White House Correspondents Association Dinner: Nikole Killion, CBS; Hans Nichols, Axios; Michael Shear, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE
Real Time With Bill Maher Author Fran Lebowitz. Panel: Ali Velshi, MSNBC; former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO
The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV
Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shawn Mendes performs; Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Molly Shannon; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Naomi Scott; Girl in Red performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk; Edi Patterson; Walk the Moon performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; Craig Robinson; Marc Bernardin; Aric Improta performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) 8:15 a.m. TMC
The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax
Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 9 a.m. AMC
Hush ... Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1965) 9:15 a.m. TCM
Minority Report (2002) 10 a.m. Syfy
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:30 a.m. Freeform
Basic Instinct (1992) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax
Galaxy Quest (1999) 10:45 a.m. IFC
Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 10:58 a.m. AMC
Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 11 a.m. BBC America
Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 11:25 a.m. Epix
Good Time (2017) Noon Showtime
Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 12:36 p.m. Starz
The Way, Way Back (2013) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax
Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. BBC America
American Pie (1999) 1:15 p.m. IFC
Saint Maud (2019) 1:20 p.m. Epix
Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1:30 and 10:10 p.m. POP
The Lighthouse (2019) 1:45 p.m. Showtime
Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 1:58 p.m. AMC
Dirty Dancing (1987) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. VH1
Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 2:45 p.m. Epix
Lucy (2014) 3 p.m. TNT
The Bling Ring (2013) 3:05 p.m. TMC
Jurassic Park (1993) 3:20 p.m. HBO
The Wedding Singer (1998) 3:30 and 11 p.m. E!
Ford v Ferrari (2019) 3:30 p.m. FX
High Plains Drifter (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation
Hoosiers (1986) 4:18 p.m. Cinemax
Open Range (2003) 4:43 p.m. AMC
Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon
The Last Hurrah (1958) 5 p.m. TCM
Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 and 11 p.m. VH1
Pretty Woman (1990) 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. E!
Moulin Rouge (2001) 5:49 p.m. Starz
The Fifth Element (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America
21 Jump Street (2012) 6 p.m. IFC
The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX
This Sporting Life (1963) 7:15 p.m. TCM
A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 p.m. KCET
Unforgiven (1992) 8 p.m. AMC
Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax
A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 8 p.m. Epix
The Departed (2006) 8 p.m. Paramount
13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 p.m. POP
Pure Country (1992) 9 p.m. CMT
Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9:45 p.m. TCM
Predator (1987) 10:30 p.m. IFC
Gangs of New York (2002) 10:43 p.m. Encore
Donnie Brasco (1997) 11 p.m. Paramount
