What’s on TV Friday: ‘International Jazz Day Celebration’ on PBS; ‘That Dirty Black Bag,’ AMC

SERIES

Come Dance With Me The parent/child duos perform to hit songs by Jennifer Lopez, Pitbull, Fall Out Boy and Sia. 8 p.m. CBS

The Blacklist Red (James Spader) questions the presumed whereabouts of one of his former “associates” while the agents track down a criminal believed to be dealing in illegal and potentially deadly psychedelic substances. Diego Klattenhoff, Harry Lennix, Hisham Tawfiq and Amir Arison also star in this new episode. 8 p.m. NBC

Charmed Mel (Melonie Diaz), Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) and Kaela (Lucy Barrett) realize they’ll have to divide and conquer to handle a formidable new threat inspired by the Tallyman (guest star Jed Rees). Also, Maggie and Harry (Rupert Evans) travel to a dangerous magical realm to chase down a lead in this new episode of the supernatural series. 8 p.m. the CW

RuPaul’s Drag Race: All Stars (N) 8 p.m. VH1

Magnum P.I. (N) 9 p.m. CBS

Dynasty (N) 9 p.m. the CW

Great Performances This new episode spotlights Brazilian-born Sergio Assad and Indian American Reena Esmail, two contemporary composers who weave the traditional music of their heritage into their compositions. 9 p.m. KOCE

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives In this new episode, host Guy Fieri visits restaurants owned by some of Food Network’s biggest stars. In Nashville, Maneet Chauhan takes Indian dishes to a new level and Michael Symon’s barbecue spot, offers a pork belly special. 9 p.m. Food Network

Blue Bloods Erin (Bridget Moynahan) discovers she is being stalked by a recently released ex-con and asks Danny (Donnie Wahlberg) and Anthony (Steven Schirripa) to probe her office’s role in the man’s sentencing. Also, after unwittingly taking drugs at a party, Jamie (Will Estes) is caught driving under the influence. Tom Selleck and Len Cariou also star. 10 p.m. CBS

That Dirty Black Bag This new violent and darkly funny “spaghetti western” series chronicles an eight-day clash between the incorruptible sheriff (Dominic Cooper) of the drought-parched Old West community of Greenvale and a bounty hunter (Douglas Booth) who comes to town carrying a bag filled with gruesome contents. Also, a local farmer (Christian Cooke) finds gold on his land in the premiere. 11 p.m. AMC

SPECIALS

Special Report “The Fire Still Burns: 30 Years After the L.A. Riots” (N) 8 p.m. CNN

International Jazz Day Celebration This year’s edition of the annual event celebrates the rich legacy of jazz and how it has promoted peace, individual expression, diversity and dialogue among different cultures. Performers include Herbie Hancock, Andra Day, Marcus Miller, Dee Dee Bridgewater and Dianne Reeves. Michael Douglas hosts. 10 p.m. KOCE

SPORTS

PGA Tour Golf Mexico Open, second round, 12:30 p.m. Golf

Baseball The Angels visit the Chicago White Sox, 4 p.m. BSW; the Detroit Tigers visit the Dodgers, 7 p.m. SportsNetLA

NBA Basketball Playoffs The Golden State Warriors visit the Denver Nuggets, 7:30 p.m. ESPN

NHL Hockey The Ducks visit the Dallas Stars, 5:30 p.m. BSSC

Premier League Soccer Newcastle United versus Liverpool, Saturday, 4:30 a.m. USA

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings PJ Morton; Ziwe Fumudoh. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today James Hyslop; Vicky Nguyen; Robert Brace; Mother’s Day gifts with Adrianna Brach. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Fashion journalist Amy Odell; chef Eitan Bernath. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company 8 a.m. KCET

Live With Kelly and Ryan David Spade (“Nothing Personal”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View Jane Lynch guest cohosts; Darren Criss. (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Wendy Williams Show Rapper Lil Jon; guest host Michael Rapaport. (N) 11 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Tom Cavanagh; chefs Karie Myers and Jeannette Lieber. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall Kelly Rowland; Hannah Bronfman; Sigourney Nuñez. (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show Anthony Anderson (“black-ish”); Vanessa Bayer; kid journalist Emmy Eaton. (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Clarkson sings “Narcissist”; Laura Linney; Gabriel Iglesias; Monterey Bay Aquarium; PJ Morton performs. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Sterling K. Brown; Nick and Vanessa Lachey. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Singer Stokley. (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

Washington Week The War in Ukraine; COVID-19 pandemic; Vice President Kamala Harris tests positive for COVID-19; and some question President Biden’s decision to attend the White House Correspondents Association Dinner: Nikole Killion, CBS; Hans Nichols, Axios; Michael Shear, the New York Times. (N) 7 p.m. and 1 a.m. KOCE

Real Time With Bill Maher Author Fran Lebowitz. Panel: Ali Velshi, MSNBC; former Sen. Doug Jones (D-Ala.). (N) 10 and 11:30 p.m. HBO

The Issue Is ... With Elex Michaelson (N) 10:30 p.m. KTTV

Amanpour & Company (N) 11:30 p.m. KCET; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Shawn Mendes performs; Jesse Tyler Ferguson. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Molly Shannon; Rep. Cori Bush (D-Mo.). 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Magic Johnson; Naomi Scott; Girl in Red performs. 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Bob Odenkirk; Edi Patterson; Walk the Moon performs. 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Tina Fey; Craig Robinson; Marc Bernardin; Aric Improta performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Neil Young: Heart of Gold (2006) 8:15 a.m. TMC

The Witches of Eastwick (1987) 8:45 a.m. Cinemax

Ocean’s Eleven (2001) 9 a.m. AMC

Hush ... Hush, Sweet Charlotte (1965) 9:15 a.m. TCM

Minority Report (2002) 10 a.m. Syfy

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory (2005) 10:30 a.m. Freeform

Basic Instinct (1992) 10:45 a.m. Cinemax

Galaxy Quest (1999) 10:45 a.m. IFC

Ocean’s Twelve (2004) 10:58 a.m. AMC

Monty Python and the Holy Grail (1975) 11 a.m. BBC America

Jacob’s Ladder (1990) 11:25 a.m. Epix

Good Time (2017) Noon Showtime

Dallas Buyers Club (2013) 12:36 p.m. Starz

The Way, Way Back (2013) 12:55 p.m. Cinemax

Ghostbusters (1984) 1 p.m. BBC America

American Pie (1999) 1:15 p.m. IFC

Saint Maud (2019) 1:20 p.m. Epix

Charlie’s Angels (2000) 1:30 and 10:10 p.m. POP

The Lighthouse (2019) 1:45 p.m. Showtime

Ocean’s Thirteen (2007) 1:58 p.m. AMC

Dirty Dancing (1987) 2:30 and 8:30 p.m. VH1

Rosemary’s Baby (1968) 2:45 p.m. Epix

Lucy (2014) 3 p.m. TNT

The Bling Ring (2013) 3:05 p.m. TMC

Jurassic Park (1993) 3:20 p.m. HBO

The Wedding Singer (1998) 3:30 and 11 p.m. E!

Ford v Ferrari (2019) 3:30 p.m. FX

High Plains Drifter (1973) 4 p.m. Ovation

Hoosiers (1986) 4:18 p.m. Cinemax

Open Range (2003) 4:43 p.m. AMC

Despicable Me (2010) 5 p.m. Nickelodeon

The Last Hurrah (1958) 5 p.m. TCM

Mrs. Doubtfire (1993) 5 and 11 p.m. VH1

Pretty Woman (1990) 5:30 and 8:15 p.m. E!

Moulin Rouge (2001) 5:49 p.m. Starz

The Fifth Element (1997) 6 and 9 p.m. BBC America

21 Jump Street (2012) 6 p.m. IFC

The Martian (2015) 7 and 10 p.m. FX

This Sporting Life (1963) 7:15 p.m. TCM

A Fish Called Wanda (1988) 8 p.m. KCET

Unforgiven (1992) 8 p.m. AMC

Super 8 (2011) 8 p.m. Cinemax

A Quiet Place Part II (2021) 8 p.m. Epix

The Departed (2006) 8 p.m. Paramount

13 Going on 30 (2004) 8 p.m. POP

Pure Country (1992) 9 p.m. CMT

Bringing Up Baby (1938) 9:45 p.m. TCM

Predator (1987) 10:30 p.m. IFC

Gangs of New York (2002) 10:43 p.m. Encore

Donnie Brasco (1997) 11 p.m. Paramount