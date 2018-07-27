Friday's TV highlights: 'Jeff Lynne's ELO: Wembley or Bust' on Showtime

Happy Death Day Think “Groundhog Day” meets “Scream” for the darkly comedic 2017 slasher film from director Christopher B. Landon (the son of TV icon Michael Landon). The story follows a college student (Jessica Rothe) who is murdered on her birthday but continues to live her last day over and over until she can find the killer and stop her death. Israel Broussard also stars. 8:20 p.m. Cinemax