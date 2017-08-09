Thursday's TV highlights: 'Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition'

SERIES

Penn & Teller: Fool Us Magicians Dyno Staats, Aiden Sinclair, Axel Adler and David Parr try to win a spot in Penn & Teller’s Las Vegas act by stumping the duo on how their illusions are accomplished. Alyson Hannigan is the host. 8 p.m. KTLA

Boy Band Though the nine remaining contestants are male, all of the performed songs originally were made popular by female artists. Emma Bunton, Nick Carter and Timbaland will decide who goes on to the next round. 8 p.m. ABC

Project Runway The new season doesn’t start until next week, but fans can get a preview of some of the designers competing, along with some who don’t make the cut. With Tim Gunn. 8 p.m. Lifetime

Saturday Night Live: Weekend Update Summer Edition Colin Jost and Michael Che anchor this four-episode half-hour series featuring “Saturday Night Live” cast members and their unique take on the news. 9 p.m. NBC

Nashville Juliette and Maddie’s (Hayden Panettiere, Lennon Stella) conflict comes to a head in the season finale of the country music series. Clare Bowen and Sam Palladio also star. 9 p.m. CMT

First in Human In this new documentary series, Emmy-winning filmmaker John Hoffman secures unprecedented access to the largest hospital in the world devoted solely to research. Jim Parsons (“The Big Bang Theory”) narrates. 9 p.m. Discovery

Zoo Jackson (James Wolk) and some of his cohorts try to safely retrieve Isaac (guest star Jesse Muhoozi), the son of Abraham and Daniela (Nonso Anozie, Alyssa Diaz). Meanwhile, Mitch and Jamie (Billy Burke, Kristen Connolly) cross paths with someone they know in California. Josh Salatin and Gracie Dzienny also star. 10 p.m. CBS

The Night Shift The staff members mourn one of their own at a funeral, but a melee at the ceremony puts them right back to work. With Brendan Fehr, Jill Flint, Eoin Macken, Scott Wolf, Robert Bailey Jr. and guest star Dan Lauria (“The Wonder Years”). 10 p.m. NBC

The Guest Book A woman (Michaela Watkins) struggling to cope with her husband’s weekend retreat with his boss (David Zayas) and his much younger wife finds relief by helping a woman (Stephnie Weir) who is fleeing a polygamous marriage. Kellie Martin, Charlie Robinson and Aloma Wright also star in this new episode of the quirky comedy. 10:30 p.m. TBS

SPECIALS

The Story of Diana This two-part documentary recalling the life of Princess Diana concludes. 9 p.m. ABC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today Naomi Watts; Nate Schoemer and Laura London. (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America Christopher Meloni; Macklemore performs. (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Carl Weathers; Big Boy; Becky Lynch, WWE Summer Slam; Jonny Lang performs. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan Anthony Anderson (“To Tell the Truth”); Bebe Rexha performs; Randy Jackson. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; 12:30 a.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Trevor analyzes the state of news media with a look at recent shakeups. (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Conan Bryan Cranston; Sebastian Maniscalco. (N) 11 p.m. TBS

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Anthony Anderson; radio host Terry Gross; Kesha. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Millie Bobby Brown; Jim Jefferies; Zeshan B performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live John Lithgow; Jay Baruchel; Diana Krall performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC

Late Night With Seth Meyers Howie Mandel; Tammy Duckworth; Aaron Schatz; Venzella Joy performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden Aubrey Plaza; Jeremy Renner; Chris O’Dowd; Russ performs. (N) 1:07 a.m. KCBS

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of Aug. 6 - 12, 2017

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. "Step" tells the inspirational story of Baltimore teens’ triumph against the odds. CAPTION Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). Rebecca Sugar, Zach Callison, Deedee Magno Hall and Michaela Dietz stop by the L.A. Times' Comic-Con studio to talk "Steven Universe" (and sing some songs). CAPTION Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are." Watch "Steven Universe" creator Rebecca Sugar perform "Be Wherever You Are."

ed.stockly@latimes.com