Monday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Hooten & the Lady' on KTLA

SERIES

American Ninja Warrior In this new episode, the top competitors from Denver compete on an incredibly challenging course, the last stop before the finals. Returning Ninjas include Ian Dory, Meagan Martin and Sam San. 8 p.m. NBC

Bachelor in Paradise Two people-pleasers share a wild time in the surf while a couple have their first fight in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC

So You Think You Can Dance The top eight dancers compete in this new episode hosted by Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox

Hooten & the Lady Hooten and Alex (Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond) travel to Cambodia on a quest to find a rare and priceless gem, but their mission soon draws the unwanted attention of a ruthless drug gang. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. KTLA

Preacher Jesse’s (Dominic Cooper) quest to find the current whereabouts of God, to the exclusion of all else, begins to wear thin on Tulip and Cassidy (Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun). Ronald Guttman also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC

Midnight, Texas The citizens of Midnight race to find a missing girl before law enforcement officers become involved. Francois Arnaud, Sarah Ramos and Dylan Bruce star in this supernatural drama. 10 p.m. NBC

POV Six years in the making, filmmaker Margaret Byrne’s award-winning documentary “Raising Bertie” chronicles the coming of age of three black boys in rural Bertie County, N.C. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS

Loaded After putting in long hours under a lot of pressure, Josh, Leon and Ewan (Jim Howick, Samuel Anderson and Jonny Sweet) are feeling pretty positive about their new game, and they’re looking forward to launching it. Unfortunately, Watto (Nick Helm) has other plans in mind. Mary McCormack also stars. 10 p.m. AMC

People of Earth In this new episode the StarCrossed members struggle to cope with a tragedy as Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) reports back to her superiors at the FBI, while Walsh and Don (Michael Cassidy, Bjorn Gustafsson), both of whom have grown fond of their Earth acquaintances, share their mutual reservations about the alien mission. Luka Jones and Ana Gasteyer also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS

Will Before Will (Laurie Davidson) can write his new play, he’ll have to negotiate another unnerving confrontation with the sadistic Topcliff (Ewan Bremner), while Richard (Mattias Inwood) realizes that in order to achieve true greatness, he’s going to have to tell his father (Colm Meaney) a brutal truth. 11 p.m. TNT

SPECIALS

Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes break down celebrity fashion from the “2017 MTV Video Music Awards.” 8 p.m. E!

Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery This new two-hour special revisits the 2007 disappearance of 23-year-old mother of four Stacy Peterson and the eventual conviction of her husband, Drew, on charges stemming from the suspicious death of his previous wife, Kathleen. 9 and 11 p.m. TLC

TALK SHOWS

CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).(N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live with Kelly and Ryan (Season Premiere) Eric Dane (“The Last Ship”); Kellie Pickler; Kim Kardashian West. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

Dr. Phil A man says he and his family are being threatened and stalked online by a man they have never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

SPORTS

2017 U.S. Open Tennis First round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. 10 a.m. ESPN, 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2

Customized TV Listings are available here: www.latimes.com/tvtimes

Click here to download TV listings for the week of , 2017

This week's TV Movies

CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. Revelers joined community members and indigenous leaders from around the world at the Symbiosis Gathering in Big Summit Prairie, Ore., to mark the Great American Eclipse. CAPTION Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) Lin-Manuel Miranda joins the "Hamilton" cast onstage after their first show at the Pantages Theatre in Hollywood. (Ken Kwok / Los Angeles Times) CAPTION Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> Behind the scenes of the landmark musical's arrival at the Hollywood Pantages on move-in day. Read full "Hamilton" coverage>> CAPTION Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Kenneth Turan reviews "Wind River," directed by Taylor Sheridan and starring Jeremy Renner and Elizabeth Olsen. Video by Jason H. Neubert. CAPTION Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert. Justin Chang reviews "Columbus," directed by Kogonada and starring John Cho and Haley Lu Richardson. Video by Jason H. Neubert.

ed.stockly@latimes.com