Monday's TV highlights: The CW's 'Hooten & the Lady' on KTLA

American Ninja Warrior In this new episode, the top competitors from Denver compete on an incredibly challenging course, the last stop before the finals. Returning Ninjas include Ian Dory, Meagan Martin and Sam San. 8 p.m. NBC
Bachelor in Paradise Two people-pleasers share a wild time in the surf while a couple have their first fight in this new episode of the unscripted series. 8 p.m. ABC
So You Think You Can Dance The top eight dancers compete in this new episode hosted by Cat Deeley. 8 p.m. Fox
Hooten & the Lady Hooten and Alex (Michael Landes, Ophelia Lovibond) travel to Cambodia on a quest to find a rare and priceless gem, but their mission soon draws the unwanted attention of a ruthless drug gang. Jane Seymour, Jonathan Bailey and Shaun Parkes also star in this new episode of the action series. 9 p.m. KTLA
Preacher Jesse’s (Dominic Cooper) quest to find the current whereabouts of God, to the exclusion of all else, begins to wear thin on Tulip and Cassidy (Ruth Negga, Joseph Gilgun). Ronald Guttman also stars in this new episode. 9 p.m. AMC
Midnight, Texas The citizens of Midnight race to find a missing girl before law enforcement officers become involved. Francois Arnaud, Sarah Ramos and Dylan Bruce star in this supernatural drama. 10 p.m. NBC
POV Six years in the making, filmmaker Margaret Byrne’s award-winning documentary “Raising Bertie” chronicles the coming of age of three black boys in rural Bertie County, N.C. 10 p.m. KOCE and 11 p.m. KPBS
Loaded After putting in long hours under a lot of pressure, Josh, Leon and Ewan (Jim Howick, Samuel Anderson and Jonny Sweet) are feeling pretty positive about their new game, and they’re looking forward to launching it. Unfortunately, Watto (Nick Helm) has other plans in mind. Mary McCormack also stars. 10 p.m. AMC
People of Earth In this new episode the StarCrossed members struggle to cope with a tragedy as Agent Foster (Nasim Pedrad) reports back to her superiors at the FBI, while Walsh and Don (Michael Cassidy, Bjorn Gustafsson), both of whom have grown fond of their Earth acquaintances, share their mutual reservations about the alien mission. Luka Jones and Ana Gasteyer also star. 10:30 p.m. TBS
Will Before Will (Laurie Davidson) can write his new play, he’ll have to negotiate another unnerving confrontation with the sadistic Topcliff (Ewan Bremner), while Richard (Mattias Inwood) realizes that in order to achieve true greatness, he’s going to have to tell his father (Colm Meaney) a brutal truth. 11 p.m. TNT
Fashion Police Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Margaret Cho and NeNe Leakes break down celebrity fashion from the “2017 MTV Video Music Awards.” 8 p.m. E!
Drew Peterson: An American Murder Mystery This new two-hour special revisits the 2007 disappearance of 23-year-old mother of four Stacy Peterson and the eventual conviction of her husband, Drew, on charges stemming from the suspicious death of his previous wife, Kathleen. 9 and 11 p.m. TLC
CBS This Morning (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Sara Skirboll, RetailMeNot; Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Burbank).(N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live with Kelly and Ryan (Season Premiere) Eric Dane (“The Last Ship”); Kellie Pickler; Kim Kardashian West. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
Dr. Phil A man says he and his family are being threatened and stalked online by a man they have never met. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
Charlie Rose (N) 11 p.m. KVCR; midnight KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
2017 U.S. Open Tennis First round, from the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, N.Y. 10 a.m. ESPN, 3 and 4 p.m. ESPN2
