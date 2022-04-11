What’s on TV Monday: ‘I Was There: Challenger’ on History; ‘CMT Awards’ on CBS; ‘911’ Fox
SERIES
American Song Contest The qualifiers continue with 11 new performances and the three performers from the previous week who are advancing are revealed. 8 p.m. NBC
All American Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) determination to prove himself during practice seems to go unnoticed, so he considers a new strategy. Also, Coop (Bre-Z) gets a job at a nursing home, where she gets advice from an elderly woman. Cody Christian and Hunter Clowdus also star. 8 p.m. The CW
American Idol Bebe Rexha mentors the contestants as the top 24 wrap up two nights of performances in Hawaii. 8 p.m. ABC
9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a gas station robbery that takes an unexpected turn when the intended victim turns the tables on her assailant. Also, Bobby (Peter Krause) and the team race to rescue a novice diver who freaks out while in a shark cage. Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Oliver Stark also star in this new episode with guest star Megan West. 8 p.m. Fox
Spring Baking Championship Host Molly Yeh asks the bakers to make breakfast treats for judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown. Then the contestants try to bake cakes that look like pictures. 8 p.m. Food Network
All American: Homecoming Simone (GeffriMaya) faces her first college-level tournament in this new episode of the spinoff drama. Peyton Smith, Sylvester Powell and Netta Walker also star. 9 p.m. The CW
9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox
The Julia Child Challenge In this new episode the contestants learn about Julia Child’s career in television, and take on challenges inspired by her show, including making a perfect French omelet and a dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network
Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home (premiere) (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. FYI
The Invisible Pilot (Part 2 of 3) (N) 9 p.m. HBO
The Endgame While a rogue assassin stalks Elena (Morena Baccarin), Sergey and Owen (Costa Ronin, Kamal Angelo Bolden) grapple with a threat that could unravel their plan. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Mark D. Espinoza and Noah Bean also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC
Bake or Break Pastry chef Stephanie Boswell draws on her own years of experience and expertise to help bakeries who are struggling to stay in business in this new miniseries. 10 p.m. Food Network
Better Things (N) 10 p.m. FX
I Was There Host Theo E.J. Wilson takes a virtual trip back in time to Jan. 28, 1986, when a television audience — including an estimated 2.5 million schoolchildren — watched as the Challenger space shuttle exploded into a fireball just moments after liftoff. 10 p.m. History
SPECIALS
WNBA Draft (N) 4 p.m. ESPN
Remarkable Women (N) 7 p.m. The CW
CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 7 p.m. CMT
CMT Music Awards Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie co-host this telecast from Nashville. Kane Brown leads with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson follow with three each. Scheduled performers include Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. 8 p.m. CBS
SPORTS
Baseball The New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Miami Marlins visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB
TALK SHOWS
CBS Mornings Lucius; Bill Browder; Valerie Biden Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC
The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS
The Kelly Clarkson Show Angela Bassett; Kel Mitchell; chef Nyesha Arrington. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Dr. Phil A panel of experts discuss the prosecution, sentencing, and release of Jussie Smollett. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); Margaret Qualley (“Maid”); Brian Chesky, Airbnb. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
The Real Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). 5 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Jonas; Gabriel Iglesias; Wolf Alice performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chance the Rapper performs; Beanie Feldstein. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Paul Dano; Lucy Dacus performs; Todd Sucherman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
MOVIES
Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9 a.m. Showtime
The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9:05 a.m. HBO
The Negotiator (1998) 9:15 a.m. AMC
The Machinist (2004) 9:25 a.m. Epix
Out of the Past (1947) 9:45 a.m. TCM
The Help (2011) 10:55 a.m. HBO
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11:10 a.m. Epix
Working Girl (1988) 11:24 a.m. Encore
Badlands (1973) 11:30 a.m. TCM
Hook (1991) 11:54 a.m. Syfy
Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Noon TNT
Eight Men Out (1988) 12:37 p.m. Cinemax
First Reformed (2017) 1 p.m. TMC
The Green Knight (2021) 1:05 and 9 p.m. Showtime
Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 1:15 p.m. TCM
Black Rain (1989) 1:40 p.m. Epix
Gone Girl (2014) 2 p.m. Freeform
Life of Pi (2012) 2:38 p.m. Cinemax
Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2:45 p.m. TNT
Jurassic Park (1993) 3 p.m. HBO
My Left Foot (1989) 3 p.m. TMC
Gun Crazy (1950) 3:15 p.m. TCM
The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation
While We’re Young (2014) 4:45 p.m. TMC
The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) 5 p.m. TCM
Cast Away (2000) 5:30 p.m. Freeform
Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 5:30 p.m. Syfy
Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5:32 p.m. TNT
Megamind (2010) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network
Sicario (2015) 6:15 and 11:01 p.m. AMC
Dune (2021) 6:20 p.m. HBO
The Patriot (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation
Spy Kids (2001) 6:30 p.m. TMC
The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 7:15 p.m. TCM
Morris From America (2016) 8 p.m. TMC
Tin Cup (1996) 9 p.m. Encore
Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9 p.m. Syfy
The Prince and the Pauper (1937) 9:15 p.m. TCM
Moonlight (2016) 9:30 p.m. TMC
