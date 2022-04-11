What’s on TV Monday: ‘I Was There: Challenger’ on History; ‘CMT Awards’ on CBS; ‘911’ Fox

The prime-time TV grid is on hiatus in print. You can find more TV coverage at: latimes.com/whats-on-tv.

SERIES

American Song Contest The qualifiers continue with 11 new performances and the three performers from the previous week who are advancing are revealed. 8 p.m. NBC

All American Spencer’s (Daniel Ezra) determination to prove himself during practice seems to go unnoticed, so he considers a new strategy. Also, Coop (Bre-Z) gets a job at a nursing home, where she gets advice from an elderly woman. Cody Christian and Hunter Clowdus also star. 8 p.m. The CW

American Idol Bebe Rexha mentors the contestants as the top 24 wrap up two nights of performances in Hawaii. 8 p.m. ABC

9-1-1 Athena (Angela Bassett) investigates a gas station robbery that takes an unexpected turn when the intended victim turns the tables on her assailant. Also, Bobby (Peter Krause) and the team race to rescue a novice diver who freaks out while in a shark cage. Kenneth Choi, Jennifer Love Hewitt and Oliver Stark also star in this new episode with guest star Megan West. 8 p.m. Fox

Advertisement

Spring Baking Championship Host Molly Yeh asks the bakers to make breakfast treats for judges Duff Goldman, Nancy Fuller and Kardea Brown. Then the contestants try to bake cakes that look like pictures. 8 p.m. Food Network

All American: Homecoming Simone (GeffriMaya) faces her first college-level tournament in this new episode of the spinoff drama. Peyton Smith, Sylvester Powell and Netta Walker also star. 9 p.m. The CW

9-1-1: Lone Star (N) 9 p.m. Fox

The Julia Child Challenge In this new episode the contestants learn about Julia Child’s career in television, and take on challenges inspired by her show, including making a perfect French omelet and a dessert. 9 p.m. Food Network

Rachael Ray’s Italian Dream Home (premiere) (N) 9 and 9:30 p.m. FYI

The Invisible Pilot (Part 2 of 3) (N) 9 p.m. HBO

The Endgame While a rogue assassin stalks Elena (Morena Baccarin), Sergey and Owen (Costa Ronin, Kamal Angelo Bolden) grapple with a threat that could unravel their plan. Ryan Michelle Bathe, Jordan Johnson-Hinds, Mark D. Espinoza and Noah Bean also star in this new episode. 10 p.m. NBC

The Good Doctor (N) 10 p.m. ABC

Bake or Break Pastry chef Stephanie Boswell draws on her own years of experience and expertise to help bakeries who are struggling to stay in business in this new miniseries. 10 p.m. Food Network

Better Things (N) 10 p.m. FX

I Was There Host Theo E.J. Wilson takes a virtual trip back in time to Jan. 28, 1986, when a television audience — including an estimated 2.5 million schoolchildren — watched as the Challenger space shuttle exploded into a fireball just moments after liftoff. 10 p.m. History

SPECIALS

WNBA Draft (N) 4 p.m. ESPN

Remarkable Women (N) 7 p.m. The CW

CMT Music Awards Red Carpet 7 p.m. CMT

CMT Music Awards Kelsea Ballerini and Anthony Mackie co-host this telecast from Nashville. Kane Brown leads with four nominations, while Ballerini, Mickey Guyton, Breland and Cody Johnson follow with three each. Scheduled performers include Kane Brown, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Cole Swindell, Lainey Wilson, Miranda Lambert and Little Big Town. 8 p.m. CBS

SPORTS

Baseball The New York Mets visit the Philadelphia Phillies, 3:30 p.m. FS1; the Miami Marlins visit the Angels, 6:30 p.m. BSW; regional coverage, 6:30 p.m. MLB

TALK SHOWS

CBS Mornings Lucius; Bill Browder; Valerie Biden Owens. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS

Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC

KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA

Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC

Good Day L.A. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV

Live With Kelly and Ryan Idris Elba. (N) 9 a.m. KABC

The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC

Rachael Ray (N) 10 a.m. KTTV

The Talk Jamie Lee Curtis. (N) 1 p.m. KCBS

Tamron Hall (N) 1 p.m. KABC

The Drew Barrymore Show (N) 2 p.m. KCBS

The Kelly Clarkson Show Angela Bassett; Kel Mitchell; chef Nyesha Arrington. (N) 2 p.m. KNBC

Dr. Phil A panel of experts discuss the prosecution, sentencing, and release of Jussie Smollett. (N) 3 p.m. KCBS

The Ellen DeGeneres Show Tracee Ellis Ross (“black-ish”); Margaret Qualley (“Maid”); Brian Chesky, Airbnb. (N) 3 p.m. KNBC

The Real Amber Ruffin (“The Amber Ruffin Show”). (N) 3 p.m. KCOP

To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.). 5 p.m. KVCR

Amanpour & Company (N) 11 p.m. KCET; midnight KVCR; 1 a.m. KLCS

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Joe Jonas; Gabriel Iglesias; Wolf Alice performs. 11:34 p.m. KNBC

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Chance the Rapper performs; Beanie Feldstein. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS

Jimmy Kimmel Live! 11:35 p.m. KABC

The Late Late Show With James Corden 12:37 a.m. KCBS

Late Night With Seth Meyers Chris Hayes; Paul Dano; Lucy Dacus performs; Todd Sucherman performs. 12:37 a.m. KNBC

Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC

MOVIES

Beverly Hills Cop (1984) 9 a.m. Showtime

The Bourne Supremacy (2004) 9:05 a.m. HBO

The Negotiator (1998) 9:15 a.m. AMC

The Machinist (2004) 9:25 a.m. Epix

Out of the Past (1947) 9:45 a.m. TCM

The Help (2011) 10:55 a.m. HBO

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013) 11:10 a.m. Epix

Working Girl (1988) 11:24 a.m. Encore

Badlands (1973) 11:30 a.m. TCM

Hook (1991) 11:54 a.m. Syfy

Star Wars: A New Hope (1977) Noon TNT

Eight Men Out (1988) 12:37 p.m. Cinemax

First Reformed (2017) 1 p.m. TMC

The Green Knight (2021) 1:05 and 9 p.m. Showtime

Bonnie and Clyde (1967) 1:15 p.m. TCM

Black Rain (1989) 1:40 p.m. Epix

Gone Girl (2014) 2 p.m. Freeform

Life of Pi (2012) 2:38 p.m. Cinemax

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back (1980) 2:45 p.m. TNT

Jurassic Park (1993) 3 p.m. HBO

My Left Foot (1989) 3 p.m. TMC

Gun Crazy (1950) 3:15 p.m. TCM

The Usual Suspects (1995) 4 p.m. Ovation

While We’re Young (2014) 4:45 p.m. TMC

The Charge of the Light Brigade (1936) 5 p.m. TCM

Cast Away (2000) 5:30 p.m. Freeform

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (2001) 5:30 p.m. Syfy

Star Wars: Return of the Jedi (1983) 5:32 p.m. TNT

Megamind (2010) 6 p.m. Cartoon Network

Sicario (2015) 6:15 and 11:01 p.m. AMC

Dune (2021) 6:20 p.m. HBO

The Patriot (2000) 6:30 p.m. Ovation

Spy Kids (2001) 6:30 p.m. TMC

The Private Lives of Elizabeth and Essex (1939) 7:15 p.m. TCM

Morris From America (2016) 8 p.m. TMC

Tin Cup (1996) 9 p.m. Encore

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets (2002) 9 p.m. Syfy

The Prince and the Pauper (1937) 9:15 p.m. TCM

Moonlight (2016) 9:30 p.m. TMC

Movies on TV the week of April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format Movies on TV for the entire week, April 10 - 16 in interactive PDF format for easy downloading and printing

TV Grids for the week of April 10 - 16 in PDF format TV Grids for the entire week of April 10 - 16 as PDF files you can download and print