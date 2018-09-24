Monday’s TV highlights: 'The Big Bang Theory' on CBS

SERIES
The Big Bang Theory The smart and popular comedy returns for its 12th and final season with Sheldon and Amy (Jim Parsons, Mayim Bialik) running into some problems on their honeymoon in New York. Meanwhile, back in Pasadena, Penny and Leonard (Kaley Cuoco, Johnny Galecki) discover how much they have in common with Amy’s parents. Also, Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar) ignites a Twitter war with physicist Neil deGrasse Tyson (guest starring as himself). 8 p.m. CBS
The Voice The singing competition returns for a new season. 8 p.m. NBC
Dancing With the Stars “The Facts of Life” star Nancy McKeon, gymnast Mary Lou Retton, radio personality Bobby Bones, John Schneider, former NFL linebacker DeMarcus Ware and Paralympic skier Danelle Umstead, the show’s first blind contestant, are among the celebrities as the unscripted competition returns for a new season. Len Goodman, Carrie Ann Inaba and Bruno Tonioli return as judges, with hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews. 8 p.m. ABC
The Resident A power blackout forces the hospital staff to treat their patients without technology in the season premiere of the medical drama. Bruce Greenwood, Matt Czuchry, Manish Dayal, Emily VanCamp and Malcolm-Jamal Warner star. 8 p.m. Fox
Young Sheldon The refrigerator starts making a strange noise, so Sheldon (Iain Armitage) takes it apart hoping to fix it in the season premiere of the spinoff comedy. 8:30 p.m. CBS
Magnum P.I. Jay Hernandez stars as a military veteran in Hawaii who works for an unseen employer via an intermediary named Higgins (Perdita Weeks) in the premiere of the latest reboot of a classic series. Rick and TC are played now by Zachary Knighton and Stephen Hill. 9 p.m. CBS
Whose Line Is It Anyway? Gary Anthony Williams is a guest comic in this new episode of the improv comedy series. 9 p.m. KTLA
9-1-1 First responders are rushing to rescue victims at a high-rise hotel that is falling apart in the aftermath of an earthquake as this drama moves into its regular Monday time slot in the conclusion of the two-part season premiere. Angela Bassett and Jennifer Love Hewitt also star. 9 p.m. Fox
Better Call Saul Jimmy (Bob Odenkirk) goes to great lengths to right a wrong, as Kim (Rhea Seehorn) pulls out all the stops for a case. Jonathan Banks and Michael Mando also star in this new episode of the spinoff drama.9 p.m. AMC
Planet Earth: Yellowstone Over the summer, Yellowstone has flourished; as a result, in late August there are more living things at the park than at any other time of the year in the conclusion of this documentary miniseries. 9 p.m. BBC America
Halloween Baking Championship This popular seasonal competition series returns for a fourth season with John Henson as host and Carla Hall, Lorraine Pascale and Zac Young as judges. 9 p.m. Food Network
Bull Bull (Michael Weatherly) is back from his heart attack (that’s not a spoiler), but he’s not the same (we won’t say what’s changed) in the season premiere. 10 p.m. CBS
Manifest When Flight 828 lands in New York, it seems only a few hours have passed for those aboard, but it’s been five years for those on the ground in the premiere of this mysterious new series. Melissa Roxburgh stars. 10 p.m. NBC
The Good Doctor Dr. Murphy (Freddie Highmore) is shaken by an uncharacteristic surgical blunder that nearly cost a patient his life as this medical drama returns for a new season. Hill Harper and Richard Schiff also star. 10 p.m. ABC
POV Two healthcare workers in Sierra Leone face the Ebola epidemic in their country in the new episode “Survivors.” 10 p.m. KOCE
MOVIES
Jane Fonda in Five Acts Filmmaker Susan Lacy’s new documentary takes an intimate look at this complex woman, the daughter of movie star Henry Fonda. Robert Redford, Lily Tomlin and ex-husband Ted Turner are among the interviewees. 8 p.m. HBO
TALK SHOWS
CBS This Morning Theresa May; Brad Smith; author Michael Ovitz. (N) 7 a.m. KCBS
Today (N) 7 a.m. KNBC
KTLA Morning News (N) 7 a.m. KTLA
Good Morning America (N) 7 a.m. KABC
Good Day L.A. Manny Medrano; Dan Rather; Patrick Ta and Charlotte Kinney; Hector Elizondo (“Last Man Standing”); Dr. Mehmet Oz; Melissa Garcia. (N) 7 a.m. KTTV
Megyn Kelly Today (N) 9 a.m. KNBC
Live With Kelly and Ryan Freddie Highmore (“The Good Doctor”). (N) 9 a.m. KABC
The View (N) 10 a.m. KABC
The Wendy Williams Show (N) 10 a.m. KTTV
The Dr. Oz Show Food-borne illness; lettuce industry leaders; taking too much probiotics. (N) 10 a.m. KCOP; 3 p.m. KTTV
The Real (N) 11 a.m. KTTV
The Doctors (N) 11 a.m. KCOP
The Talk (N) 1 p.m. KCBS
Steve (N) 2 p.m. KNBC
Rachael Ray Matt Czuchry (“The Resident”). (N) 2 p.m. KTTV
Dr. Phil A couple’s violent marriage; Dr. Simone and Cecil Whitmore (“Married to Medicine”). (N) 3 p.m. KCBS
The Ellen DeGeneres Show Benedict Cumberbatch (“The Grinch”); Cher; Yara Shahidi (“Smallfoot”). (N) 3 p.m. KNBC
To the Contrary With Bonnie Erbé (N) 6 p.m. KVCR
Amanpour and Company (N) 10 p.m. KVCR; 11:30 p.m. KOCE; 1 a.m. KLCS
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (N) 11 p.m. Comedy Central
Conan Bradley Cooper; Superorganism performs. (N) 11 p.m. TBS
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Mandy Moore; John David Washington; Mumford & Sons. (N) 11:34 p.m. KNBC
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert Emma Stone; Flight of the Conchords performs. (N) 11:35 p.m. KCBS
Jimmy Kimmel Live (N) 11:35 p.m. KABC
The Late Late Show With James Corden Tiffany Haddish; Jay Hernandez; Tori Kelly performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KCBS
Late Night With Seth Meyers Samantha Bee; Ron Livingston; Portugal. the Man performs; Ben Sesar performs. (N) 12:37 a.m. KNBC
Nightline (N) 12:37 a.m. KABC
SPORTS
NFL Football Pittsburgh Steelers visit the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, 5:15 p.m. ESPN
Baseball The Dodgers visit the Diamondbacks, 6:30 p.m. SNLA; the Angels host the Rangers 7 p.m. FSN
